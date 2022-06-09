In Her Own Words

I think your fifth year announcement was one of the most anticipated of all of them! How are you feeling and did you anticipate so much excitement on social media once the news was out?

I’m feeling literally over the moon about my next chapter, my next phase of college and my athletic career! One more year of it, and I’m so, so excited. I was not anticipating the excitement on social media at all! I didn’t even know what people were going to say. I was a little nervous, but I was more excited than anything. This has been a very personal decision for me to take this fifth year at Arkansas and so I wasn’t worried about what people thought, but I was very surprised the way it blew up!

Where are you in the transition process as far as being on campus? What are your plans this summer leading up to your fifth year?

Since season’s been over, I’ve taken a lot of resting time, recovery time, and finishing school. I’m going to be graduating Thursday, so that’s super exciting! I’m kind of just in the moment here for my last few days at UCLA. I’ve been soaking it all in, enjoying the last few months of my undergrad and the people here, and just embracing the memories and everything that has happened here. I’ll be moving this Friday after I graduate and starting a new chapter.

UCLA has been your home for the last four years. I’m sure there’s a lot of emotion going on…

Definitely. I have such great memories of UCLA and I’ve met such great people. I’m going to miss the girls here so much. My teammates, my sisters – I have just so much love in the world for them and I absolutely can’t wait to see them thrive here, while I’m at a different school. I’m going to miss them, so it is emotional – but good emotions!

How did your UCLA teammates respond when you told them your decision to go to Arkansas?

They seem super happy and excited for me! I just told them that I’m in a place in my life where I want to experience new things and put myself out there and just try different things. They were all super understanding and supportive of it. I can’t wait to see them do well and I can’t wait to be in a new place.

For people who might not understand or be familiar, can you tell us about the transfer process, entering the transfer portal – as much as you can say and what your own experience was – and then ultimately how you chose Arkansas? How did it all come together?

I entered the transfer portal, I believe, back in March. I didn’t know, really, what was going to come out of it. I didn’t know if any schools would even want me. I wasn’t even sure I was going to take a fifth year. I was pretty confident that after four years I was done and would be ready to move on. I really got motivation to get my Master’s, so that’s what sparked me wanting to enter the transfer portal. I pretty immediately got some emails and I was like, “oh my gosh, it’s happening!” It was a little overwhelming at first, but I just took it day by day and school by school. I was completely open to whoever wanted to reach out, whatever they wanted to offer – just open to anything because like I said, I wanted a new experience. I wanted to know what else was out there. I took my time in the deciding process and after Nationals I took a trip to Arkansas. It was incredible.

Jordyn and her whole staff are amazing. She’s an amazing recruiter. She got me (laughs)! I, of course, had connections with Jordyn in the past. I loved being coached by her my freshman year. Obviously, I’d trained with Kyla and Felicia. The whole process with all of the schools was very positive. They were so supportive. Everyone from every school just wanted to support me and what I needed help with. It was very reassuring to know no matter where I went, I was in good hands.

That had to be incredibly encouraging to you not only as a student-athlete but as a person to have that support from all of these different programs, knowing maybe what you were going through at the time and what you were trying to decide…

Like I said, I really didn’t know if anybody would want to pick me up. I’m 22 years-old! I didn’t know if they’d want a fifth year super senior on the team because all of these schools have such amazing rosters, I didn’t know where I could fit into that. But to see them reach out to me and value me, and care about me as a person meant a lot.

Your four routines at NCAAs were, to me, the best competition of your life. How do you feel about those routines, and given the year that you had… how do you think you were able to perform so well?

It took a lot of hard work, definitely. A lot of balancing. During the weeks leading up to the competition, I would literally do one or two routines on each event a week just to make sure I was fresh and not too tired. There was definitely a lot of planning going into it with my coaches, which was very helpful. At Nationals, it was so exciting. I knew it was my last meet for UCLA wearing these colors. I feel like I had no pressure on myself. All year I put a lot of pressure on myself to do it for other people and I think at Nationals, I just wanted to let myself be free and have fun. I think that’s why the result was so good.