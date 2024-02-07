No Regrets – With her love for the sport revitalized, Gabby Douglas eyes Paris 2024

By Ashlee Buhler, with Christy Sandmaier contributing

Upon entering the lobby of the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) on a chilly January morning in Plano, the presence of past champions becomes impossible to overlook. The posters and colorful banners of numerous National, World and Olympic Champions adorning the gym walls serve as a constant reminder of the gymnastics royalty that has walked through its doors the last three decades.

Peering through the lobby’s glass windows, we catch our first glimpse of three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, who is gymnastics royalty in her own right. It’s been a little over seven years since the world last saw Douglas take to the competition floor, but that’s soon to change as she prepares for the Winter Cup in just a few weeks — her first competition since the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Today at practice a group of tiny WOGA gymnasts are swinging around the uneven bars just a few feet away from Douglas. Every so often one of them will peer over to catch a glimpse of the Olympic Champ. We are witnessing the undeniable inspiration of the next generation unfolding right before our eyes.

As Douglas moves from one skill to the next, it’s immediately noticeable how strong and confident she looks. She works with an efficiency and lightness that rivals athletes nearly half her age – busting out rep after rep of nearly flawless Chow 1 ⁄ 2 transitions and double layout dismounts off the uneven bars. She makes it look effortless. It’s almost as if she never left the sport.

But there’s no denying that Douglas had to work hard to get back to where she is at this moment. When she first stepped foot in the gym back in July 2022, there were some challenging days that inevitably allowed doubt to creep in.

“The first day I walked into the gym I did kips on bars … well barely kips on bars, which is crazy,” Douglas said. “I couldn’t even cast and I’m like, ‘Am I sure I want to do this?’” However, with each passing day, the skills became easier and easier. “Once I started getting into the daily grind and being very consistent with the training, it became very easy to get the skills back,” she said.

At the age of 28, Douglas is refining old skills in addition to learning new ones, including a stunning Healy to Ling to Piked Jaeger combination on the uneven bars – which she has never competed before. More importantly, she is loving the sport more than ever before and enjoying the learning process all over again.

“It’s so funny, I’ve never liked vault and I think I’m starting to like vault a little bit more than I did,” Douglas admitted. “In 2012 I used to love bars and hate everything else, but now I really like it all. I have a very mysterious floor routine, it’s very very different; so I love doing that on the floor. I love being solid on the beam. I kind of love it all now!”

Joy has been paramount to Douglas’ comeback journey. It was something she admittedly lost in the lead up to Rio, which led her to withdraw from the sport for the better half a decade.

“Between 2013 and 2016, [the] journey was really hard for me,” Douglas shared. “Man, there was a lot going on and I went through a really rough time.”

Despite capturing gold with Team USA on the sport’s biggest stage in Rio, it seemed the world was focused on anything but her historic achievements. Douglas faced criticism for just about everything – from the way her hair looked to why she wasn’t smiling enough to whether or not she should be on the team. In the months and years that followed, many assumed Douglas’ days in the sport were done as she shied away from making appearances at gymnastics competitions and rarely posted about her career on social media. However, she was intentional about never announcing her retirement. “Honestly, deep down I never wanted to fully give it up and walk away.”

Douglas took a step back and moved to Dallas in 2019 – what was once days spent in the gym became days on the farm with her little family of llamas and a small herd of cows. (She hopes to add some horses in the future!)

“I was doing a lot of work on the farm and I don’t know, it just really put into perspective my life and all of the things,” Douglas said.