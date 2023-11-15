No longer under the radar, Kaliya Lincoln looks to 2024

Walking away with two gold medals has been a confidence booster for Lincoln as she heads into the Olympic year — no longer under the radar but right on track. She feels really good with where she is at – more so mentally than anything else. A trait she’ll carry into the pressure-packed spotlight in 2024.

“Comparing the beginning of the season to now, I’ve definitely achieved more and feel much more confident in myself,” Lincoln said. “I feel like once I reached that point where I knew that I could do it and I’m not in my head as much, that’s where I can say I’ve definitely reached my best this season.”

With the Olympic year looming, Lincoln is focused on taking the journey one step at a time. She’s working on upgrading her routines – particularly on floor where she hopes to add a laid out double double – with the ultimate goal of competing at the Olympic Trials. Wherever she goes from there, she’ll know she gave it her all.

“It’s a big year for me and everyone else as well, so I’m just focused on that right now and getting prepared and ready,” Lincoln said. “I know it takes a lot to get ready for something like that, but I’m going to focus on one thing at a time.”

Next fall after her Elite season has wrapped, Lincoln will begin her next big journey as an LSU Tiger. She committed to the school following her official visit last fall. It was her first visit, and ended up being her only.

“As soon as I was able to talk with the coaches, they were super nice and really supportive with all my goals, so as soon as I went on campus and got to meet all the girls and see the environment and campus I knew that was the place I wanted to be,” Lincoln said. “I was talking to my parents about how to make a decision like this and they said, ‘As soon as you get to the campus, you’ll know if that’s where you want to be.”

Something about Baton Rouge just felt like home and very soon it will be. On November 8, 2023, Lincoln signed her National Letter of Intent, officially making her a Tiger. And while helping the team bring home championship trophies is undoubtedly the biggest goal, there are a few other things she wouldn’t mind accomplishing in her time as a Tiger as well.

“I am in love with mac and cheese,” Lincoln said. “I can eat it three times a day, seven times a week. I am in love with it! … If I had an NIL deal for mac and cheese – that’s a life goal right there!”