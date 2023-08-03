Nike Partners with USA Gymnastics to Expand Sport for the Next Generation

Major partnership announcement from USA Gymnastics today just ahead of the start of the 2023 Core Classic! Inside Gymnastics is on the scene in Hoffman Estates to bring you all of the action from the NOW Arena!

Per a release from USA Gymnastics, August 3, 2023

For the first time ever, Nike will serve as the Official Apparel and Footwear Partner of USA Gymnastics and the USA Gymnastics National Team, supporting athletes on their journeys to Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 in addition to all the young athletes they inspire along the way.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Aug. 3, 2023) — For the first time ever, Nike will serve as the Official Apparel and Footwear Partner of USA Gymnastics and the USA Gymnastics National Team, supporting athletes on their journeys to Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 in addition to all the young athletes they inspire along the way.

“As the largest partnership in USA Gymnastics history, Nike’s support is critical,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “It allows us to deepen our holistic support for athletes and the gymnastics community as a whole. From grass roots to the international stage, this partnership with Nike elevates the sport in new ways as we advance our core mission of building a community and culture of health, safety and excellence, where athletes can thrive in sport and in life.”

Starting in 2023 and extending through the 2028 Olympic Games, in L.A., Nike will manufacture and produce all sportswear and footwear for the USA Gymnastics National Teams. In 2025, the partnership will expand to include National Team leotards and competition apparel on mat at international events and National Team camps, marking the first time the Nike Swoosh will adorn USA Gymnastics leotards.

“The USA Gymnastics partnership represents Nike’s commitment to expand sport for the next generation,” said Karie Conner, Vice President and General Manager, North America Kids at NIKE, Inc. “Together we’re providing opportunities for all kids to experience the joy of movement — and the confidence it builds — from their first forward roll to first back handspring and beyond. We’re outfitting USA Gymnastics National Teams and championing fun at every level of gymnastics to spark a love of movement, especially for girls, because movement is fundamental to all sports.”

Specific focus will be placed on building a culture of belonging in the sport, inspiring play and movement, innovating to better serve all athletes, and advocating for coaches and community partners that are creating positive change.

“I began gymnastics when I was six years old and I’ve been a fan of Nike for almost as long,” said Jordan Chiles, 2020 Olympic medalist and National Team member. “I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together — competing on the world’s largest stages and for the next generation of gymnasts out there. These two organizations celebrate and empower girls and women in sport.”

USA Gymnastics fields National Teams at as many as 20 international events each year, including World Championships, The World Games, Pan American Championships, World Cup events, Gymnastics Team Trials, and the Olympic Games. The USA Gymnastics women’s team has won gold or silver in the Olympic Team event and gold in the All-Around at every Games since 2004.

For More:

2023 U.S. Classic Everything You Need to Know

Sidelined with setbacks in 2022, Paul Juda seeks health and happiness in 2023 starting with the U.S. Classic

Fred Richard Wants to Be Team USA’s New Star

New Fire, New Focus For Yul Moldauer

Exclusive! Trinity Thomas Eyes Paris

Addison Fatta Is Hungry For More

New Gym, New Confidence – Joscelyn Roberson

Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!

Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine!

Check out our App!