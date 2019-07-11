Riley on how she feels mentally and physically going into this competition… “Physically I feel good, I’ve been keeping up with all my therapy and everything, so I’m feeling really good, and mentally I’m just preparing, working on the consistency.”

Morgan on her goals going into Classics and Pan Ams… “My goal going into the U.S. Classic is just to hit all four routines nice and clean, and hopefully make the Pan Am team. As for my goals for that, I just want to make the team first, and then I’ll make goals.”

Riley on upgrades she’s planning to debut this summer… “Yeah, so this year at Classics, I’m planning on adding a few upgrades on floor and beam. So floor, I’m going to add my double layout back in, and then I’m going to move my full-in to my third pass, and [on] beam I’m adding a new flight series, which is going to be a layout two-foot.”

Morgan on her game plan for this season while saving her strength for Worlds… “I’m really just focusing on pacing myself and finalizing my routines, taking things out, putting things in, and really just getting comfortable…. on everything.”

Riley on what she hopes to gain from the U.S. Classic… “This year…Classics is kind of like a stepping stone into the Pan American Games, so I feel like it’s almost a warm-up for that; you definitely want to be looking good and hitting all your routines so you can be ready for what comes after.”

Morgan on the new Olympic Channel series… “I’m super excited and so blessed to be able to be chosen for this series. I think it’s going to be the coolest thing ever, nothing like this has ever been done before, and I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Riley on her busy schedule and the U.S. Championships… “[There are] three meets back-to-back, and then I’m definitely going to be up for Classics and Pan American Games, and then I’ll see how I feel at Championships. If my body’s holding up, then I’ll compete all four events, if not, maybe just a couple events, but I definitely want to be there and compete, and then after that I come down for a little bit, and then back up for World Selection Camp.”

Morgan on changes and upgrades to her routines… “That’s a secret. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

Riley on pacing herself for the summer meets… “So we’re definitely planning on adding some upgrades now that I’ve been working on, but we’re also waiting a little to upgrade bars until later this season.”

Morgan on whether or not she’s concerned about competing too much… “Not really. I really feel like [my coach and I] have a great understanding on how to pace myself. I’ve been at the senior level for a few years now, and I really understand my body better, and I want to get as much international experience as possible.”

Riley on her specific goals for Pan Ams… “My first goal is to be selected for Pan Ams, and then after that, I would love to be able to compete all-around there and go for an all-around title.”

Morgan on the possibility of skipping Pan Ams or Championships… “If I make the Pan Ams team, I definitely will go. This has been a goal for me all year long to accomplish. And as for Championships, I’m very certain that we get home before Championships, so I would be competing.”

Riley on her floor routines from now until 2020… “I just got a new floor routine this year; I’ve only competed it in Birmingham so far. So my first time competing it in the United States will be next week. I’m not really sure about upcoming floor routines yet, we’ll see how this one does.”

Morgan on if her preparation feels different this season than in years past… “I don’t necessarily think it feels different. Like I said before, [my coach and I] have a better understanding since I’ve been at the senior level for a few years, so we know when to push harder, when I should take a step back, when I should train a little more. So I don’t think my training is too different than [in] the past.”

Morgan on her timeframe for heading to the University of Florida… “Yes, [I’ll be deferring until after the Olympics], so I’ll most likely go next fall.”

Morgan on what she’s most looking forward to in NCAA… “The team aspect. I’ve always loved team competitions the most, and what I really love about NCAA is that [the team is] the most important thing in the competition.”