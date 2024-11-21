New Orleans to host 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Per USA Gymnastics

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (November 21, 2024) – The premier gymnastics event in the country will head to New Orleans in 2025. The U.S. Gymnastics Championships and the USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show will be hosted in the Crescent City August 7-10, USA Gymnastics and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced Thursday.

Held at the Smoothie King Center August 7-10, the Championships will feature the country’s best junior and senior men’s and women’s gymnasts as they compete for national titles and vie to make the U.S. National Team, from which the roster for the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, ultimately will be selected. More than 2,500 attendees and exhibitors will take part in the accompanying National Congress and Trade Show from August 8-10 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

“We are excited to bring our championships and National Congress and Trade Show to New Orleans,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “The post-Olympic year is when athletes begin their build toward 2028, when the Summer Olympic Games return to the United States for the first time since 1996. With its history as a host of world-class sporting events, New Orleans is a great setting for our biggest annual event.”

New Orleans last hosted the U.S. Championships in 1995, when three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger and Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu were the men’s and women’s all-around champions. The championships were first held in the state in 1977, in Baton Rouge.

“With the U.S. team earning Olympic team gold by the women and bronze by the men, New Orleans is thrilled to welcome the first U.S. Gymnastics Championships since the Paris Games,” said Jay Cicero, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. “It has been 30 years since the Sports Foundation hosted the National Championships in 1995 at what is now known as the Caesars Superdome, five years prior to the opening of the Smoothie King Center. With the local and regional surge in popularity of gymnastics due to the success of the LSU National Champion program, we are looking forward to great crowds.”

The news was announced at the Smoothie King Center and was attended by USA Gymnastics leadership and members of the gymnastics and sport communities in Louisiana. Members of the LSU gymnastics team, including 2022 U.S. all-around champion Konnor McClain and head coach Jay Clark, also were part of the announcement.

Thousands set to attend National Congress

Running in conjunction with the championships, the 2025 USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade show is the educational hub for the gymnastics community, providing more than 2,000 attendees access to valuable educational opportunities, including seminars and live demonstrations. Hundreds of vendors also take part in the trade show, where gymnastics professionals can connect with vendors who provide goods and services to the community.

Tickets for the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships will soon be announced, with information available at usgymchampionships.com. Visit usagymcongress.com for all details about the USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show.