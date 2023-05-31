New fire, new focus for Yul Moldauer

By Ashlee Buhler

Standing on the sidelines in Liverpool is not exactly what Yul Moldauer envisioned for himself in 2022. A World bronze medalist on floor in 2017 and an Olympian for Team USA in Tokyo, Moldauer has been on the scene and leading the team for quite some time, but with new talent rising and difficulty at the forefront, Moldauer didn’t fit the puzzle for the selection committee in 2022.

Undoubtedly it was a decision that hurt, Moldauer said in Liverpool and reiterated during a media call on May 31, but in that moment he decided not to let emotions get the best of him. First he called former Sooner teammate Allan Bower for some advice. Bower, having been a World Alternate four times for the U.S. team, knew a thing or two about Moldauer’s position.

“I took his advice and never said a bad comment,” Moldauer said. “He said to have the mindset as if you were competing with them. That’s kind of the approach I took; always being in high spirits and you know, I’m dealing with my own problems, it’s not up to these guys to help me. They are going on the highest level to represent our country, there is no way I should have some room to bring these guys down.”

When the chalk dust settled and Moldauer returned home from Liverpool, he immediately got to work. He got to thinking how this happened, and how he could prevent it from happening again.

“Failure is something that we have to deal with every single day, whether you’re an athlete or just a normal person,” Moldauer said. “For me, instead of getting emotional, I took a step back and really wanted to analyze what I did last year to not make it on the team. Thankfully I was level headed enough to not get emotional, and really see my pattern in my training.”

Moldauer also noticed his mindset wasn’t where it should have been. In the past he says he would get too comfortable, perhaps even take international opportunities for granted. This year he walks into each and every competition with a new mindset and appreciation for where he’s at.

“This year I’ve been taking a different approach of, ‘This is what I get to do. This is what I want to do.’ Now every time I go out to compete, I remind myself that this is an opportunity that doesn’t happen a lot and I can’t just take advantage or get used to it,” Moldauer said. “This year I’ve kind of had the fire under my belt of making sure I keep my name in the picture; [showing] that I’m still relevant to the sport and that going into the Olympic year, I’m making statements of why I should be on this team.”