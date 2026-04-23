Never Too Late To Follow Your Dreams: Donnell Whittenburg Targets LA 2028

AN EPIC EVO-LUTION

Inside Gymnastics went in-depth with EVO Executive Director Kevin Mazeika and interviewed eight senior athletes in our April issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine for this very special behind-the-scenes look. You can see more with all of them on InsideGym.com, across our social media @InsideGym and on our Inside Gymnastics YouTube channel.

Legacy Cemented

Donnell Whittenburg is a walking testament to strength, drive, and determination. Faced with what at times seemed insurmountable challenges throughout his career, in 2025, at age 31, he stunned the world in one of the most astounding moments of his career, winning gold on still rings at the 2025 World Championships. It was history made. Signed, sealed, delivered. An extraordinary feat for an extraordinary human who has risen above even his own expectations at times, even when the odds seemed so stacked against him. When missing out on making a team or being sidelined injuries could have shaken anyone, Whittenburg came out stronger than ever. Now, he’s a World Champion.

Whittenburg carried a strong presence at the World Championships in Jakarta, his eyes were on the gold medal, and proving himself on the world stage again. His mindset was to keep everything as normal as possible, and do the exact same as he would do back home. It was just another day in the gym.

“It was my sixth World Championships, so I knew how things are going to run and how situations are going to happen,” Whittenburg said. “After winning rings and then having parallel bars next, honestly, I was kind of chilling after that. I was so comfortable doing that ring routine as well, because I put so many reps into that.”

With fans around the world celebrating his monumental moment, Whittenburg’s career has been further elevated by winning gold, giving him extra motivation heading into 2026.

“I feel like it helped me get back in depth into the real high-level gymnastics that I was missing out on,” Whittenburg said. “It was definitely motivation going into this year. That being said, every year is a new year. You still have to prove yourself. Even though I’m world champion, you still have to go out there and do every routine as best as you can.”

Whittenburg has been on U.S. men’s Elite scene for well over a decade. Prior to the World Championships in Jakarta, he helped lead the men to team bronze in 2014 and won vault bronze in 2015. Twice an Olympic alternate (2016 and 2024), his salute to the crowd at the 2024 Olympic Trials following his final event was one of the most emotional the sport has seen in the U.S., and one that left us wondering if we’d seen the last chapter of his story.

Whittenburg had other plans.

In a career that’s taken him all over the country to train, landing at EVO was exactly what he needed.

Following the Paris Games, Whittenburg took part in the Gold Over America Tour with Simone Biles, and set his sights on continuing in the sport. But in the middle of the tour, he tore his Achilles. This injury, he said, helped solidify his plans to move to EVO due to its high-level recovery and treatment facilities.