Nebraska’s Taylor Christopulos Is Giving It His All!
We’re only two months into the new year but Nebraska’s Taylor Christopulos has already made some pretty big moves. He might not be a name you’ve heard a lot of in the last few years, but he’s a name you’re going to want to remember for the future.
In the NCAA, the junior currently ranks 1st in the All-Around, 4th on floor, as well as 5th on vault – but he’s making his mark in the Elite world as well! Just a week ago Christopulos competed at the Winter Cup where he finished 5th on floor and 6th on pommel horse en route to earning a spot on his first U.S. National Team!
Let’s get to know him now!
What are your thoughts on how the season is going so far?
It’s been a really fun season so far. We had our Intrasquad in December which went really good. Our first few meets were kind of rough. I feel like we have a young team who lacks experience on the floor, so it’s just been breaking that ice. At our first meet we had 17 falls which was crazy, but ever since that first meet we’ve gotten better every single meet. From the 17 falls at West Point Open to our meet against Oklahoma we’ve jumped almost 30 points. What I’ve noticed competing on the floor with all the guys is that those who lacked experience, man they are competing like veterans now! It’s really cool to be a part of! I’m super excited for the rest of the year!
Do you feel like the team’s confidence is building as the season progresses?
Oh yeah for sure! Obviously at the Intrasquad judging isn’t going to be exact but we broke a 410. And then we go to our first meet and we don’t even break 400. I think it’s more so just getting experience and strengthening your mind because that mental game is just as important as the physical. All the guys are physically ready, we’ve put in the work. Now we just have to train our minds to experience what it’s like to have mental fatigue.
Individually right now (at the time of the interview) you’re third in the All-Around and on vault. Do you see yourself as one of the top athletes in the country?
There’s so many good All-Arounders and so many good All-Arounders like Brody Malone and Colt Walker that haven’t competed yet this season. There’s a lot of injuries out there, too. I guess I would say I’m one of the top All-Arounders in the NCAA and I’m starting to believe in myself a lot more – because growing up I didn’t. My coach did and my dad did, and when I got to Nebraska the coaches there did, so I’m trying to believe it more and more. And the numbers are showing too! It feels really good to see the outcome of the work that you put in and the confidence that it builds.
Take me back to the very beginning. How did you get started in gymnastics?
I have an older brother who is about three years older than me. My parents put him in one of those mommy and me classes to have fun and then they put me in it as well! Growing up we kind of dabbled in other sports like soccer and basketball. Come middle school we had to choose between sports, so I stuck with gymnastics!
Was there anyone in particular that you idolized when you were a kid growing up in the sport?
My older brother was a huge part of my progression in gymnastics. He’s like my best friend and I always looked up to him when we were training together. And then we had older guys in the gym that I looked up to too. On the Elite side, I don’t remember much from when I was younger but I remember Yul Moldauer from a young age just killing it. We’re from the same region, so I went to a lot of the competitions he was at and I remember a lot of talk about Yul. Seeing him flourish on the World stage has been super cool. Internationally, obviously Kohei Uchimura. I remember being in class and Googling videos of Kohei’s floor routine from the 2014 World Championships. Max Whitlock is another one and Joe Fraser!
What was the recruiting process like for you and how did you end up at Nebraska?
In high school my senior year I feel like my love for the sport was kind of dwindling. My body hurt all the time and I just wasn’t connecting. I was like, ‘Man, I don’t really want to go to college.’ I was on the edge but my club coach kind of convinced me and my dad to take some recruiting trips because I was getting offers from all these colleges. I was like, ‘I guess it wouldn’t hurt!’ I took recruiting trips to Penn State, Iowa, Oklahoma and Nebraska. I really enjoyed all of them; super respectful coaches, super awesome programs. The thing that stuck with me about Nebraska was the team atmosphere and coaching staff. People are like ‘Why would you want to go to Nebraska out in the middle of nowhere?’ But honestly it was the guys, the culture, the coaching staff, and the University as a whole. It’s fantastic!
You’ve been competing at the Elite level in addition to college. How did that come into the picture for you?
Ever since my first JO Nationals I’ve just climbed up slowly. I swear at my first nationals I was like dead last. And every nationals after that I’ve made it a little bit higher and gotten a little better, all the way up to my senior year. My junior and senior year I made the cut for U.S. Championships and qualified for Winter Cup too, so I did Elite on the junior scale, but never made the national team or anything. Going into college my freshman year I was adjusting to everything. When you’re adjusting you don’t really try to train for those things and it wasn’t really the plan. Then I got hurt my sophomore year, partially tore my rotator cuff, so I couldn’t do rings. This summer I got stem cell therapy on my shoulder to try and heal it and it’s been working out. This summer we trained for Classics and Championships, where I was able to qualify to Winter Cup. So that’s pretty much the journey of my Elite career! I feel like my club coaches had a good culture and goal of pushing the athletes to be their best outside of the gym and Inside the gym — and that’s pushing us to the Elite level.
What are your future goals with Elite? Do you see yourself wanting to contend for a World or Olympic team someday?
Oh yeah! I feel like that’s a lot of people’s goal. I feel like NCAA and Elite gymnastics are very different unless you have a lot of teammates doing Elite with you. I have a lot of teammates right now who want to do Elite with me but when I come to these competitions, it’s not the same atmosphere. It feels like you are more there for yourself. So the atmosphere is really different but it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy being at the Elite level!
On the college side, what are some of your goals?
I would love to be an All-American on every event and in the All-Around. I think that would be a lot of fun! I’m not the best on some of the events and it’s super hard to become an All-American because there’s so many good guys and so many people who specialize on certain events in college. Being able to become an All-American on all events would be awesome. I’ve got a long way to go on that, I’ve only [became an All-American] on vault, but I feel like it’s still doable! As far as the team goes, I would say just trying to be at our best. We have goals of becoming national champs and conference champions. Nebraska hasn’t got a conference championship title since the 90s so if we could do that, which we almost did last year … Just making history with these guys and being at our best and pushing each other to be our best is really our goal.
How would you describe yourself in and out of the gym?
I feel like I’m a pretty laid back and mellow, go-with-the-flow kind of guy. Outside of the gym that’s kind of how I am. I get my schoolwork done and just hang out. I love to do sports and being active. Sometimes in the summer when it’s not freezing cold in Nebraska we go out and play sand volleyball. The gym is a place where a lot of emotions come out; frustration, joy, happiness, sadness, all these emotions come out, especially when I train! I feel like my teammates probably see a whole different side of me in the gym than what they would see outside of the gym! But all around I feel like I’m a pretty hard worker and I try to give my all in everything I do.
For more:
Paul Juda – It Was All Worth It!
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our Feb 2023 issue autographed by Ellie Black for FREE! *While supplies last