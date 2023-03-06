Nebraska’s Taylor Christopulos Is Giving It His All!

We’re only two months into the new year but Nebraska’s Taylor Christopulos has already made some pretty big moves. He might not be a name you’ve heard a lot of in the last few years, but he’s a name you’re going to want to remember for the future.

In the NCAA, the junior currently ranks 1st in the All-Around, 4th on floor, as well as 5th on vault – but he’s making his mark in the Elite world as well! Just a week ago Christopulos competed at the Winter Cup where he finished 5th on floor and 6th on pommel horse en route to earning a spot on his first U.S. National Team!

Let’s get to know him now!

What are your thoughts on how the season is going so far?

It’s been a really fun season so far. We had our Intrasquad in December which went really good. Our first few meets were kind of rough. I feel like we have a young team who lacks experience on the floor, so it’s just been breaking that ice. At our first meet we had 17 falls which was crazy, but ever since that first meet we’ve gotten better every single meet. From the 17 falls at West Point Open to our meet against Oklahoma we’ve jumped almost 30 points. What I’ve noticed competing on the floor with all the guys is that those who lacked experience, man they are competing like veterans now! It’s really cool to be a part of! I’m super excited for the rest of the year!

Do you feel like the team’s confidence is building as the season progresses?

Oh yeah for sure! Obviously at the Intrasquad judging isn’t going to be exact but we broke a 410. And then we go to our first meet and we don’t even break 400. I think it’s more so just getting experience and strengthening your mind because that mental game is just as important as the physical. All the guys are physically ready, we’ve put in the work. Now we just have to train our minds to experience what it’s like to have mental fatigue.

Individually right now (at the time of the interview) you’re third in the All-Around and on vault. Do you see yourself as one of the top athletes in the country?

There’s so many good All-Arounders and so many good All-Arounders like Brody Malone and Colt Walker that haven’t competed yet this season. There’s a lot of injuries out there, too. I guess I would say I’m one of the top All-Arounders in the NCAA and I’m starting to believe in myself a lot more – because growing up I didn’t. My coach did and my dad did, and when I got to Nebraska the coaches there did, so I’m trying to believe it more and more. And the numbers are showing too! It feels really good to see the outcome of the work that you put in and the confidence that it builds.

Take me back to the very beginning. How did you get started in gymnastics?

I have an older brother who is about three years older than me. My parents put him in one of those mommy and me classes to have fun and then they put me in it as well! Growing up we kind of dabbled in other sports like soccer and basketball. Come middle school we had to choose between sports, so I stuck with gymnastics!

Was there anyone in particular that you idolized when you were a kid growing up in the sport?

My older brother was a huge part of my progression in gymnastics. He’s like my best friend and I always looked up to him when we were training together. And then we had older guys in the gym that I looked up to too. On the Elite side, I don’t remember much from when I was younger but I remember Yul Moldauer from a young age just killing it. We’re from the same region, so I went to a lot of the competitions he was at and I remember a lot of talk about Yul. Seeing him flourish on the World stage has been super cool. Internationally, obviously Kohei Uchimura. I remember being in class and Googling videos of Kohei’s floor routine from the 2014 World Championships. Max Whitlock is another one and Joe Fraser!