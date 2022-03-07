Congratulations to Utah junior Maile O’Keefe, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 9!

O’Keefe scored two perfect 10’s (one on bars and one on beam), as well as a 9.95 on floor to help push Utah toward a big win for Utah on senior night! Utah posted a 198.575, which was the second highest score in program history and ties Auburn and Florida for the highest score in the nation this season.

