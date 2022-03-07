Congratulations to Utah junior Maile O’Keefe, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 9!
O’Keefe scored two perfect 10’s (one on bars and one on beam), as well as a 9.95 on floor to help push Utah toward a big win for Utah on senior night! Utah posted a 198.575, which was the second highest score in program history and ties Auburn and Florida for the highest score in the nation this season.
Leading the All-Around rankings with an NQS of 39.770 is Oregon State’s Jade Carey! Check out our interview with Carey from earlier this season!
NCAA Event Leaders:
Vault: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) – 9.965 NQS
Bars: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.955 NQS
Beam: Ragan Smith (Oklahoma) & Suni Lee (Auburn) – 9.980 NQS
Floor: Nya Reed (Florida) – 9.965 NQS
Team Rankings (Top 10):
1. Oklahoma – 198.080
2. Florida – 197.970
3. Michigan – 197.950
4. Utah – 197.750
5. Alabama – 197.650
5. Auburn – 197.650
7. LSU – 197.615
8. Minnesota – 197.340
9. Kentucky – 197.220
10. California – 197.170
10’s Galore!
9 gymnasts scored perfect 10’s during week 9:
- Maile O’Keefe – Bars/Beam
- Sage Thompson – Beam
- Suni Lee – Beam
- Sloane Blakely – Floor
- Trinity Thomas – Vault
- Jordan Bowers – Vault
- Derrian Goubourne – Floor
- Mara Titarsolej – Bars
- Jordan Chiles – Floor
Record Night!
This week, Michigan State posted a school record 49.675 on floor en route to a program record team score of 197.575. (Breaking the previous team record of 197.425 which the Spartans set on Feb. 13 against Illinois). Freshman Skyla Schulte broke the school All-Around record with a 39.675.
In the same meet, Western Michigan posted a program record 196.725 with junior Payton Murphy breaking Western’s All-Around record with a 39.400. The Broncos also tied the school record on bars (49.250) and set a new record on beam (49.325).
Lead photo of Maile O’Keefe and photo of Skyla Schulte by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine Commemorative Olympic Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive an autographed MyKayla Skinner issue* FREE! *While supplies last