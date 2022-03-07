Congratulations to Utah junior Maile O’Keefe, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 9!

O’Keefe scored two perfect 10’s (one on bars and one on beam), as well as a 9.95 on floor to help push Utah toward a big win for Utah on senior night! Utah posted a 198.575, which was the second highest score in program history and ties Auburn and Florida for the highest score in the nation this season.  

Leading the All-Around rankings with an NQS of 39.770 is Oregon State’s Jade Carey!  Check out our interview with Carey from earlier this season! 

NCAA Event Leaders: 

Vault: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) – 9.965 NQS

Bars: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.955 NQS

Beam: Ragan Smith (Oklahoma) & Suni Lee (Auburn) – 9.980 NQS

Floor: Nya Reed (Florida) – 9.965 NQS

 

Team Rankings (Top 10): 

1. Oklahoma – 198.080

2. Florida – 197.970

3. Michigan – 197.950

4. Utah – 197.750

5. Alabama – 197.650

5. Auburn – 197.650

7. LSU – 197.615

8. Minnesota – 197.340

9. Kentucky – 197.220

10. California – 197.170

 

10’s Galore! 

9 gymnasts scored perfect 10’s during week 9: 

  1. Maile O’Keefe – Bars/Beam
  2. Sage Thompson – Beam
  3. Suni Lee – Beam
  4. Sloane Blakely – Floor
  5. Trinity Thomas – Vault
  6. Jordan Bowers – Vault 
  7. Derrian Goubourne – Floor 
  8. Mara Titarsolej – Bars 
  9. Jordan Chiles – Floor

Record Night! 

This week, Michigan State posted a school record 49.675 on floor en route to a program record team score of 197.575. (Breaking the previous team record of 197.425 which the Spartans set on Feb. 13 against Illinois). Freshman Skyla Schulte broke the school All-Around record with a 39.675. 

In the same meet, Western Michigan posted a program record 196.725 with junior Payton Murphy breaking Western’s All-Around record with a 39.400. The Broncos also tied the school record on bars (49.250) and set a new record on beam (49.325). 

