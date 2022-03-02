Congratulations to Minnesota senior Lexy Ramler, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 8!
Ramler was a key contributor to Minnesota’s record breaking performance against Iowa, where the Gophers eclipsed the 198 mark for the first time in school history with a 198.025. Ramler scored her second highest All-Around score of the season (39.775) which included a perfect 10 on beam. It was the 5th perfect 10 of her career and her 4th on beam.
Leading the All-Around rankings with an NQS of 39.660 is Kentucky’s Raena Worley! Check out our interview with Worley from earlier this season!
NCAA Event Leaders:
Vault: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 9.940 NQS
Bars: Audrey Davis (Oklahoma) – 9.940 NQS
Beam: Ragan Smith (Oklahoma) – 9.975 NQS
Floor: Gabby Wilson (Michigan) – 9.955 NQS
Team Rankings (Top 10):
- Michigan – 197.920
- Oklahoma – 197.860
- Florida – 197.715
- Utah – 197.685
- LSU – 197.515
- Auburn – 197.455
- Alabama – 197.360
- California – 197.065
- Minnesota – 197.015
- Kentucky – 196.985
Live with Lexy, Ona and Mya!
Who is most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse? Who is most likely to oversleep and miss practice? Find out in our latest video “Guess The Gopher” featuring Lexy Ramler, Ona Loper, and Mya Hooten!
Coming Soon! So Authentically Aleah!
Our interview with LSU freshman Aleah Finnegan!
“After the Missouri meet, you know, I had a couple of falls I was not exactly happy with! My teammates were talking to me, and we like to say because the season is so long, “it’s a marathon not a sprint.” You can’t just go full out power mode in the first meet because we have all this time to go. I had to remind myself it’s the baby steps that’s going to get us where we want to be.”
Find out her go to spot for coffee, her theme song, what surprised her most about college gymnastics, her thoughts on Olympic Trials, how faith and family have carried have led her to every amazing experience at the PMAC and so much more!
Lead photo of Lexy Ramler by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics; Photo of Aleah Finnegan courtesy of LSU Athletics.
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine Commemorative Olympic Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive an autographed MyKayla Skinner issue* FREE! *While supplies last