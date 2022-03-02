Coming Soon! So Authentically Aleah!

Our interview with LSU freshman Aleah Finnegan!

“After the Missouri meet, you know, I had a couple of falls I was not exactly happy with! My teammates were talking to me, and we like to say because the season is so long, “it’s a marathon not a sprint.” You can’t just go full out power mode in the first meet because we have all this time to go. I had to remind myself it’s the baby steps that’s going to get us where we want to be.”

Find out her go to spot for coffee, her theme song, what surprised her most about college gymnastics, her thoughts on Olympic Trials, how faith and family have carried have led her to every amazing experience at the PMAC and so much more!