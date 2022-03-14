Congratulations to Michigan junior Gabby Wilson, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 10!
Wilson had a fantastic weekend, highlighted by a 9.9 on vault and a perfect 10 on floor to help Michigan to a program record on that event (49.750). Wilson has only gone below 9.95 once on floor this season and has scored a 10 twice!
Leading the All-Around rankings with an NQS of 39.790 is Oregon State’s Jade Carey! Check out our interview with Carey from earlier this season!
NCAA Event Leaders:
Vault: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) – 9.965 NQS
Bars: Jade Carey (Oregon State), Audrey Davis (Oklahoma) & Suni Lee (Auburn) – 9.955 NQS
Beam: Ragan Smith (Oklahoma) & Suni Lee (Auburn) – 9.980 NQS
Floor: Nya Reed (Florida) & Gabby Wilson (Michigan) – 9.965 NQS
Team Rankings (Top 10):
1. Oklahoma – 198.080
2. Florida – 198.050
3. Michigan – 197.960
4. Utah – 197.870
5. LSU – 197.735
6. Auburn – 197.650
6. Alabama – 197.650
8. Minnesota – 197.395
9. Kentucky – 197.250
10. California – 197.220
The Ramler Resurfaces
Minnesota Super Senior Lexy Ramler pulled out all the stops on Senior Night, hitting a 9.9 bar routine in the anchor position and then remounting the bars just a few moments later to perform in the exhibition spot. Ramler wowed the crowd with her eponymous skill (a full twisting Shaposhnikova), making it the first time she competed the skill in competition as a Gopher. What a way to go out!
Thanks for your patience! Of course I had to perform it one more time!! Couldn’t help but smile😆 https://t.co/P1GZsMZGz9— Lexy Ramler (@LexyRamler) March 13, 2022
Coach Corrinne!
On March 9, 2022, Fisk University announced the hiring of Corrinne Tarver (Wright) as the inaugural head coach of the Fisk gymnastics program. Tarver was a former U.S. national team member, a nine-time All-American at the University of Georgia and the first Black NCAA All-Around Champion.
In a statement posted by Fisk University, Tarver said it has been her dream to coach a college athletic team.
“When beginning gymnastics there were very few role models that looked like me,” Tarver said. “I remember watching Diane Durham realizing that a Black girl could be the best in the country. I knew at that moment that I wanted to be a member of the U.S. national team and be a role model for future Black and brown gymnasts.”
Tarver will begin her duties as head coach on May 1st.
Stay tuned for a feature on Fisk gymnastics in the March/April issue of Inside Gymnastics! Plus! Check out our bonus feature on Inside.Gym.com – 6 Things To Know About Fisk Gymnastics
Lead photo of Gabby Wilson by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
