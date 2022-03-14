Coach Corrinne!

On March 9, 2022, Fisk University announced the hiring of Corrinne Tarver (Wright) as the inaugural head coach of the Fisk gymnastics program. Tarver was a former U.S. national team member, a nine-time All-American at the University of Georgia and the first Black NCAA All-Around Champion.

In a statement posted by Fisk University, Tarver said it has been her dream to coach a college athletic team.

“When beginning gymnastics there were very few role models that looked like me,” Tarver said. “I remember watching Diane Durham realizing that a Black girl could be the best in the country. I knew at that moment that I wanted to be a member of the U.S. national team and be a role model for future Black and brown gymnasts.”

Tarver will begin her duties as head coach on May 1st.

