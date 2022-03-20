Congratulations to Florida senior Trinity Thomas, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 11!
Trinity Thomas left it all out on the floor at the SEC Championships, claiming three individual SEC titles with a 9.975 on vault and floor and a 39.825 in the All-Around! Thomas joins Melissa Miller (1988) as the only other Gator gymnast to win three individual SEC titles in a single meet! With Trinity’s help, Florida went on to win the SEC team title for the first time since 2016! Well done, Trinity!Â
Leading the All-Around rankings with an NQS of 39.790 is Oregon State’s Jade Carey!Â Check out our interview with Carey from earlier this season!Â
NCAA Event Leaders:Â
Vault: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) & Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.965 NQS
Bars: Suni Lee (Auburn) – 9.970 NQS
Beam: Ragan Smith (Oklahoma) & Suni Lee (Auburn) – 9.980 NQS
Floor: Trinity Thomas (Florida) – 9.980 NQS
Team Rankings (Top 10):Â
1. Oklahoma – 198.140
2. Florida – 198.135
3. Michigan – 1978.015
4. Utah – 197.920
5. Alabama – 197.790
6. LSU – 197.735
7. Auburn – 197.650
8. Minnesota – 197.440
9. California – 197.330
10. Kentucky – 197.250
From Tokyo to Conference Champions
It was a great weekend for the U.S. Olympians at their respective conference championships! Suni Lee posted her 4th career 10 (2nd on bars) to claim the SEC bar title. Grace McCallum also recorded a 10 on bars (the second of her career) to secure the Pac 12 bar title in addition to posting a 9.95 to share the floor title with Jade Carey!Â
ICYMI: @sunisalee_ with a ðŸ”Ÿ!!!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/NbrO0mYim2— Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) March 20, 2022
Get Ready for an NCAA Showdown!Â
In case you didn’t realize–we’re in for a close battle for the NCAA crown and conference championship weekend assured us of that! The top three teams in the nation, Oklahoma, Florida, and Michigan all won their respective conference titles with a score of 198.200 and 4th ranked Utah was not far behind–defending their title with a score of 198.000. We’re one step closer… Up next! NCAA Regionals!Â
The NCAA Selection Show will take place Tuesday, March 22 at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch live on NCAA.com or stay tuned to @InsideGym on social media for updates!Â
Lead photo of Trinity Thomas; photo of Michigan at Big 10’s by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
