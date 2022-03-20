Congratulations to Florida senior Trinity Thomas, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 11!

Trinity Thomas left it all out on the floor at the SEC Championships, claiming three individual SEC titles with a 9.975 on vault and floor and a 39.825 in the All-Around! Thomas joins Melissa Miller (1988) as the only other Gator gymnast to win three individual SEC titles in a single meet! With Trinity’s help, Florida went on to win the SEC team title for the first time since 2016! Well done, Trinity!Â

