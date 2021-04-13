Semifinal One

When: April 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET

How to watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/3f00676e-f0e4-4333-97c5-6d61dd5600d5#bucketId=1

Teams: California, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota

Storylines: The Michigan Wolverines come into the NCAA Championships as the No. 2 team in the nation and hope to put a bow on what has been a record-breaking season. In March, Michigan broke its program record in back-to-back meets and matched its program record (198.100) once again in the regional final to advance to NCAA’s. If the meet comes down to the last rotation, watch out because Michigan starts the competition on its weaker two events (beam and floor) and finishes on its strongest two events (vault and bars), where they rank first and third in the nation. The biggest question mark for Michigan might be floor, where they have struggled the most with consistency this season. To lock themselves into the finals for the first time since 2011, a hit performance is a must. If all goes well, Michigan can shift the focus to winning its first NCAA national title!

The Florida Gators come in right behind Michigan at No. 3 in the rankings. Opposite to Michigan, the Gators best events are beam and floor where they rank No. 1 in the nation on both. The Gators are capable of putting up a number in the high 197 to low 198 range, which would easily qualify them to the finals, but could use Trinity Thomas back in the All-Around, especially with Sydney Johnson-Scharpf and Halley Taylor going down with injuries at regionals. Out of all the teams competing in semifinal one, it is worth noting that the Gators have the highest team NQS as well as the highest team average. Just doing what they normally do should be enough to move the Gators to the next round and put them in contention for the national title. The Gators have been chosen by many to finish first. Will they withstand the pressure and take it straight to the top?