Breaking Boundaries – NCAA Teams To Watch! Part 3

Up next: The Minnesota Golden Gophers

By Ashlee Buhler for Inside Gymnastics

Since the time women’s gymnastics was introduced as an NCAA championship sport in 1982, only six teams have won a national title. In recent years, conference titles have been tossed back and forth between the same two or three teams.

The tide seems to shift every few years and new teams emerge as ones to watch. However, it does not happen overnight. A college team on the rise begins with a coaching staff that is experienced, but also knows how to bring out the best in their athletes. It continues with strong recruiting—finding athletes who are not only talented and passionate about the sport, but who show leadership qualities on and off the competition floor. It combinates when the sparkly leotards are on and the lights come up; the hard work in the gym, the talent on the roster, and the cohesiveness as a team leads to success on the competition floor. Those who can keep this cycle going over time will eventually find themselves breaking the boundaries. And the tide will shift again.

In this three-part series, we take an in-depth look at some NCAA gymnastics teams who are on the rise that we think could shake up the rankings. Up next: Minnesota.

One cannot discuss teams on the rise without mentioning the Golden Gophers. In recent years they have been on a steady upward climb and giving the nation’s best a run for their money. The program fell into good hands in 2015 when former Gopher gymnast Jenny Hansen took over as head coach. Coming in, Hansen said her focus for the program was building off previous success athletically, while also creating a culture that allowed athletes to thrive personally.

“I have been here a really long time and even when I was on the team, we had a program in which the focus was more than just gymnastics,” Hansen said. “We were cared for as people first and foremost and then guided into reaching our goals. Our staff wants the same for our athletes. We want to help in providing them an experience of a lifetime here at Minnesota while teaching and providing the tools to be a successful student, athlete, teammate and person while they are with us but also for after their graduation.”