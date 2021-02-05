Breaking Boundaries – NCAA Teams To Watch! Part 2

Turning Heads In 2021

When the preseason coaches’ poll came out, the Hawkeyes were ranked 25th in the nation. So far, they are exceeding expectations. The Hawkeyes catapulted to ninth place nationally after the first meet of the season—their highest ranking in program history. The previous highest ranking came in 2003 when the Hawkeyes were 11th. The Hawkeyes maintained their ninth place ranking the following week in addition to becoming the No. 1 ranked floor team, with two of the nation’s top floor workers, Lauren Guerin and Clair Kaji, in the lineup.

Following the second consecutive week at No. 9, Libby’s mindset was practical, yet optimistic.

“Next week we might not be ranked there, and I know that,” Libby said. “I know there are plenty of amazing teams left to go, but guess what? We got there. And we held it for two weeks. We backed that up once, so who’s to say we can’t back it up again?”

The Hawkeyes ended up dropping one spot in the national rankings—they currently sit in 10th. However, they also remain in the top 10 on beam and floor. Despite the obstacles leading into this season, the Hawkeyes look to be on track to have one of their strongest seasons.

Libby attributes the team’s early success in 2021 to the challenges of 2020. Between the COVID-19 Pandemic and having conversations sparked by social injustices, Libby feels the team’s connection is deeper and stronger than ever, which translates to how they work in the gym.

“I think what it boils down to for us is the investment in each other became so much more important, on such a different level,” Libby said. “We have a culture where we are very open and honest, and communication is at the heart of everything that we do. We just kind of realized, ‘Wow, we talk about all these things, but we never talk about this stuff—why don’t we?’ From that moment moving forward, conversations and communication became more important and their connection to each other is much deeper.”

Having talent on the team also helps. In addition to a stellar group of upperclassmen, the Hawkeyes have a strong group of freshman and sophomores to build off any success that this season brings and help keep the momentum going for years to come.

Many eyes are on sophomore JerQuavia Henderson, who came into college as a three-time JO national qualifier and a national champion on vault. She made her All-Around debut Jan. 31 after missing last season due to injury and posted an impressive score of 39.325, which has her ranked 14th nationally.

The Hawkeyes also snagged freshman Adeline Kenlin, a former U.S. National team member, who comes equipped with a plethora of Elite level experience. In her short time as a Hawkeye, Kenlin has already won her first Big 10 Freshman of the Week honor.

“Certainly, we have stronger recruits and that helps us be a stronger unit gymnastically, but at the end of the day you still have to compete,” Libby said. “It doesn’t matter. You can have Olympians—they still fall.”

In Libby’s eyes, success happens when the team stays true to themselves and feels gratitude, especially in times of uncertainty. It’s working for them this season.

“There is that little bit of magic in them right now,” Libby said. “I think this is a group of young women who really and truly appreciate every opportunity that is put in front of them.”