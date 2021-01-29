Breaking Boundaries – Teams To Watch!

By Ashlee Buhler for Inside Gymnastics

When women’s gymnastics was introduced as an NCAA championship sport in 1982, the University of Utah dominated the field of competition. That was until the late 80s when the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama arrived to shake things up. They were not only fierce competitors in the SEC conference, but in the national rankings. Then came UCLA—15 years after the Utes won their first NCAA title. When Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2010, the conference finally had a new, intense rivalry of its own.

Nearly 30 years since gymnastics became recognized as an NCAA championship sport, new teams are dominating and breaking up the traditional powerhouses, with a handful of teams on the rise and hungry for the top spots. The University of Florida won its first NCAA title in 2013, while the University of Oklahoma won its first title (in a tie with Florida) in 2014. For the first time in 32 years, a non-SEC or Pac-12 school had won a national championship—a groundbreaking moment in collegiate gymnastics. All the while, a team like the University of Michigan has quietly climbed into the top of the NCAA rankings. A team from the Big 10 has never won an NCAA title, but that has not stopped Michigan from dominating their conference. They have won 25 of the last 30 Big 10 titles and continue to prove they can hang with the best of the best. Teams like LSU have also entered the conversation after winning the last three SEC titles in a row and finishing second in four of the last five NCAA finals. This leaves fans wondering when a new team will break through to win the championship. Who will be next to challenge the status quo?

The tide seems to shift every few years and new teams emerge as ones to watch. However, it does not happen overnight. A college team on the rise begins with a coaching staff that is experienced, but also knows how to bring out the best in their athletes. It continues with strong recruiting—finding athletes who are not only talented and passionate about the sport, but who show leadership qualities on and off the competition floor. It culminates when the sparkly leotards are on and the lights come up; the hard work in the gym, the talent on the roster, and the cohesiveness as a team leads to success on the competition floor. Those who can keep this cycle going over time will eventually find themselves breaking the boundaries. And the tide will shift again.

In this three-part series, we take an in-depth look at some NCAA gymnastics teams on the rise and right on the verge of shaking up the rankings. Up first: California.