Morgantown Regional

Play-In Round:

Who: No. 33 Penn State vs. No. 35 Western Virginia

When: Thursday, April 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET

What to look for: West Virginia snuck into regionals at the last moment thanks to their 195.725 at the Big 12 Championships and would love nothing more but to advance to semifinals in front of a home crowd. The pressure will be on though. Penn State holds a slightly higher team average and NQS this season, however, West Virginia has outscored Penn State’s season high (196.000) by a tenth. This one may simply come down to who can stick the most landings when it counts.

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/8f9cdc1c-9f87-4734-844a-874c8c26042b?om-navmethod=espn%3Aglobalsearch%3Aresults

Semifinal #1:

Who: No. 5 Cal, No. 12 BYU, No. 27 Ohio State, No. 28 Towson

When: Friday, April 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET

What to look for: It has been a record-breaking season for Cal as they sit fifth in the national rankings (the highest national ranking in program history) and broke a program record—going 198 for the first time in program history. As long as they do what they have been doing all season, they should have no problems advancing to the finals and challenging for a spot at nationals. BYU has also had a phenomenal season and has a great chance of advancing to the finals if they perform like they have all season. The Cougars can easily hit in the high 196 range and have gone as high as 197.300 this season, which helps distance them from the other competitors. If Ohio State or Towson want to make it to the next round, they will need to hit 24 for 24 and likely need some help from Cal or BYU.

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/ca84e09c-474a-4dff-b08c-b948b00d3d92?om-navmethod=espn%3Aglobalsearch%3Aresults

Semifinal #2:

Who: No. 4 Michigan, No. 13 UCLA, No. 29 Kent State, Penn State or West Virginia

When: Friday, April 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET

What to look for: Just like Cal, Michigan has also had a record-breaking season, eclipsing 198 for the first time as a program and breaking program records in back-to-back weeks. The Wolverines have the makings to be national title contenders but will need to be better on floor where they have struggled a bit this season. Qualifying to the second day of competition should not be an issue for the Wolverines—the bigger focus will be making it to nationals out of the final day of competition. UCLA could make things interesting if they bring their A game but have only gone as high as 197.025 this season and will need a score much bigger than that if they want to top Michigan and Cal to make it to nationals. First and foremost, the first goal for the Bruins will be coming out of the semifinals as one of the top two teams. If UCLA has an off performance on beam in the semifinal, Kent State could capitalize. They average a 195.252 and have gone 196.375 this season, which could be enough if UCLA falters.

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/2e602197-2577-477c-8d97-a63421cfdce8?om-navmethod=espn%3Aglobalsearch%3Aresults

Finals:

Who: Top two teams from each semifinal

When: Saturday, April 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/696acd0f-05de-4b1e-a8a2-e9ba3b9a3108?om-navmethod=espn%3Aglobalsearch%3Aresults