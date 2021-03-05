No. 11 BYU at No. 2 Oklahoma – Friday, March 5

Thanks to the national rankings switching to NQS, Oklahoma is now able to forget about some of their lower scoring performances from the beginning of the season and will hope to build as postseason approaches. To drop the 197.450 they are currently counting, the Sooners will want to go big on Senior Night and minimize deductions wherever possible. That number is feasible for the Sooners, despite two of their star athletes, Ragan Smith and Olivia Trautman, being limited to just bars. Freshman Audrey Davis and Kate Levasseur have stepped up in a big way on their respective events, as well as Anastasia Webb, who sits 3rd in the All-Around rankings. The BYU Cougars, who are coming off a three-meet winning streak, will have their work cut out for them if they want to fend off Oklahoma at home, but it’s not impossible. The Cougars are having one of their best scoring seasons in program history and are consistently hitting in the mid-high 196 range. The Cougars would love a big performance like they had last week when they posted a 49.600 on floor. They accomplished this with the help of their senior Abby Miner-Alder who posted a 9.975 and junior Brittney Vitkauskas who brought in a 9.95.

Watch: Fox Sports Oklahoma at 8:00 p.m. ET

https://www.foxsportsgo.com/

No. 1 Florida at No. 6 Alabama – Friday, March 5

The Gators have been on fire this season and show no signs of slowing down. They are the No. 1 ranked team on every event for a reason! The Gators clinched at least a share of the regular season SEC title last weekend against Auburn but must get the win against Alabama to win it outright. If the Gators can do it, it will be their first SEC regular-season title. The sky is the limit when you have an athlete like Trinity Thomas on your team, who is coming off a pair of 10s her last time out. The Gators also have Leah Clapper who is coming off back-to-back beam performances of 10.0 and 9.975, and Ellie Lazzari who secured a 9.975 of her own on the event. The Crimson Tide should not be overlooked though. Their best performance was a 197.725, which could easily take down the Gators if they faltered in the slightest. Luisa Blanco, who sits 4th in the All-Around rankings, can post huge numbers on all four events and has been the Crimson Tide’s most consistent athlete this season. Sophomore Mati Waligora is also coming off her season best performance with a 9.825 on vault, 9.9 on bars, and 9.925 on beam.

Watch: SEC Network+ at 8:30 p.m. ET

https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=037d03c8-e943-4b82-aabd-b4bc734865d5