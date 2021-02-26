No. 18 Auburn at No. 1 Florida â€“ Friday, February 26Â

Any match up with the No. 1 team in the nation is bound to be a good one. Last week Florida had to compete without their junior class due to COVID-19 protocols but accepted the challenge and rose to the occasion. The Gators posted a respectable score of 197.500 thanks to big scores from senior Alyssa Baumann (39.650 in her all-around debut) and junior Leah Clapper (first career 10 on beam). With Trinity Thomas, Nya Reed, and Savannah Schoenherr expected to be back in action, the Gators will be looking to improve upon that score to maintain their first-place national ranking. This meet will be the second time Florida and Auburn have faced off this season. Auburn is currently ranked No. 18 but is coming in hot with a season high 197.050 and a win against Georgia last weekend. The Tigers will be relying on the leadership from their upperclassman like junior Derrian Gobourne, who sits 12th in the nation on floor, and powerhouse senior Drew Watson, to lead the team to another 197+ score.Â

Watch: SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ETÂ

No. 7 Alabama at No. 6 Arkansas â€“ Friday, February 26Â

The most thrilling competitions are the ones that come down to the very last routine and that could very well be the case with this meet. With a 196.854 team average for the Razorbacks and a 196.842 average for the Crimson Tide, itâ€™s safe to say the two teams are even keeled in terms of capabilities. Both teams are also coming off their season high performances with Arkansas posting a 197.350 (also their program record) to top Missouri and Alabama posting a 197.725 to take down the LSU Tigers. This meet is going to come down to who can stick the most landings. Arkansas has junior Kennedy Hambrick who is coming off a program record all-around score of 39.750 as well as a talented senior class: Sophia Carter, Sarah Shaffer, and transfer Maggie Oâ€™Hara, who are known for their textbook execution that can bring in huge scores. Meanwhile, Alabama will look to sophomore Lusia Blanco who ranks 3rd in the nation after posting career highs on every event last weekend en route to a massive 39.825 all-around score. The Tide can also rely on senior all-arounder Lexi Graber who has proven her ability to post big scores when the team needs it most.Â

Watch: SECNetwork+ at 8 p.m. ET or tape delayed on ESPNU on Saturday Feb. 27 at 12:30 p.m. ETÂ

No. 9 Cal at No. 4 Utah â€“ Friday, February 26

Friday evening will wind down with a Pac-12 matchup between the only two teams who remain undefeated in Pac-12 conference play: The Utes and the Golden Bears. With only four meets under their belt this season, Cal has plenty of opportunity to make a jump in the rankings, starting with a big score this weekend. The Bears are currently 4-0 on the season and if they want to keep it that way and fend off the Utes, they will need a similar performance to last weekend where they posted their season high (197.425). Cal is led by their trusty senior and all-around leader Kyana George and has an arsenal of talent including junior Maya Bordas, junior Milan Clausi, and freshman Andrea Li. However, Utah will not go down without a fight. They have never lost to Cal at home and would like to keep it that way. The Utes are led by sophomore Mailie Oâ€™Keefe who sits 9th in the all-around rankings and 3rd in the nation on beam after posting a perfect 10 earlier in the season. The Utes also have a lot of confidence in senior Sydney Soloski who has an average of 9.9 on floor this season and knows how to seal the deal as the anchor on that event.Â

Watch: Pac 12 Network at 9 p.m. ET