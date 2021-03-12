No. 4 Michigan at Maryland – Friday, March 12

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a program record performance and their first 198 in program history. As they prepare for postseason, this meet will be about proving that performance last weekend was not a fluke. Junior Natalie Wojcik has proven to be a key All-Around contributor for the Wolverines, but the team’s other All-Around competitors Gabby Wilson and Sierra Brooks are a critical component to Michigan’s ability to post a big number. Junior Abby Heiskell has also been a quiet, but reliable part of Michigan’s success, posting career bests on vault (9.95), bars (9.925) and nearly hitting her career high on beam last weekend with a 9.925. Maryland will need a stellar performance if they want to take down the Wolverines but will hope to use this meet to improve their national ranking by dropping the 195.350 they are currently counting. Maryland currently ranks 28th nationally and will want to maintain that if they want to avoid the NCAA regional play-in rounds. Look for senior Audrey Barber to bring in the biggest numbers for the Terrapins.

Watch: BTN+ at 5:00 p.m. ET

https://www.btnplus.com/game/michigan-at-maryland-on-03122021?tid=17

No. 20 Utah State at No. 5 Utah – Friday, March 12

Both teams have had strong performances this season and want to keep the momentum going. Utah wants to go big on senior night to cement their spot in the national rankings. Sophomore Mailie O’Keefe has been a key part of Utah’s success this season and is a big scorer; coming off back-to-back 9.975s on beam. (She also already has a 10 this season as well.) Jayden Rucker has been a rock for the Utes in her first competitive season and has hardly missed a mark on vault and floor. Except for one mishap on vault, she has not gone below 9.825 and on floor, she has not gone below 9.85. Utah State is coming off the third highest score in program history (196.775) and with a similar performance, they could capitalize if Utah counts any mistakes. The Aggies are lead by Senior Leighton Varnadore who is coming off a season best All-Around performance (39.325).

Watch: Utah live stream at 9:00 p.m. ET

https://pac-12.com/live/university-utah