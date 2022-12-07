The Perfect Time to Redefine – An NCAA Code of Points and Judging Concept Proposal
By Kathy Johnson Clarke
With the 2023 NCAA Season fast-approaching, 1984 Olympic team silver and balance beam bronze medalist and long-time gymnastics television commentator Kathy Johnson Clarke presents her proposal to reevaluate and redefine the NCAA scoring system.
It’s time for NCAA Gymnastics to create its own Code of Points, one tailored specifically to evaluate collegiate routines. There are measurable differences in artistic gymnastics that go beyond stuck landings, vertical handstands, and connection bonus, and the current Code of Points is like an unwieldy toolbox with too many unused tools. An NCAA Code of Points should be condensed, streamlined, and transparent so ALL judging tools are utilized for accuracy, fairness, and separation. With sky-rocketing popularity, weekly visibility on live television, and broader audience appeal comes greater scrutiny, so judging needs to be quick, comprehensive, and easily understood by experts and casual fans alike.
Having watched the World Championships in Liverpool, I am as certain as ever the timing is perfect, especially since three members of Team USA’s Gold Medal team (Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Leanne Wong) competed college last year and are set to start year two, and the other members (Skye Blakely and Shilese Jones) are likely NCAA bound soon! As someone who has covered both international Elite and collegiate gymnastics throughout my broadcast career, I see how mutually beneficial it is to have one foot in each world.
For years, Elite gymnastics with its open-ended D-score has emphasized and valued difficulty over artistry and execution, while NCAA gymnastics is all about maximizing scoring potential while minimizing deductions for clean execution and consistency. Interestingly, USAG’s Elite program shifted its focus this past year to improve artistry for higher international scores and developmental programs are following suit. With its popularity soaring, NCAA Gymnastics finds itself at the center of the gymnastics universe with a serendipitous opportunity to define itself and refine its scoring system.
The challenge is making changes without losing all that is truly magical about NCAA gymnastics – confident, consistent routines, high scores, and down-to-the-wire competitions with gymnasts from Level 10 and Elite backgrounds competing on a level playing field with a chance to win under manageable pressure. Some suggest increasing the difficulty requirement for bonus, but that only separates in one area and could have unintended consequences, not to mention lopsided competitions. Seeing gymnasts stressed physically and mentally to the hilt taking unnecessary risks to chase big scores would suck the joy right out of college gymnastics. Some think switching to 5 up 5 count would be the ultimate separator, and I would agree, except it might elevate stress to unmanageable distress, reduce opportunity, and tamp down any incentive to do more than the bare minimum, which is already the trend because the reward doesn’t outweigh the risk. This needs to be well thought out and eased into gently.
The quintessential 10.0 scoring system is the hallmark of college gymnastics! In fact, it’s a driving force for a lot of new viewership. Cue SportsCenter Top 10 moments! The anticipation in the arena when a gymnast hits her best routine is like nothing else and I’m thrilled for fans when a 10.0 is flashed! The angel on one side of my headset is celebrating wildly, but sometimes the devil is on the other side whispering, “I see flaws.” What if a MORE perfect routine follows? What if everyone hits their routine with no mistakes and stuck landings? They shouldn’t all tie, superior routines should win, and in a tightly contested competition every fraction of a point matters.
So, the question is how do judges create separation in a deduction-based 10.0 scoring system, reward routines with exceptional difficulty, technically masterful skills, flawless form, and superb performance quality, but not over-deduct for imperfections? Deducting for ALL errors is not only right and fair; it’s imperative for the integrity of the sport. Deducting ONLY for errors, and not flaws and deficiencies in technique, amplitude, and form is insufficient and unfair. We need balance.
As a reminder, gymnastics is a judged artistic sport. Unless that basic premise changes to tallying hits and misses like baskets, goals, touchdowns, home runs, etc. we must accept that eliminating all subjectivity in judging is not possible or even desirable. Perfection is not absolute in gymnastics. It’s a relative measure because flaws and deficiencies, often referred to as built-in deductions, are deviations from the standard of perfection and deductible in the current Code of Points. They always have been, so I’m not reinventing the wheel here. In fact, there is a multitude of judging tools with “up to” deductions to effectively separate in every important area of artistic gymnastics. We should use them or lose them. The key is selecting the most important ones and making it MANDATORY for every judge to use every tool in every area.
In a 10.0 system there are two ways to separate average, good, exceptional, and superior routines using both quantitative and qualitative measures. Add or subtract. Award or deduct. Trust me, I have gone back and forth obsessively between two concepts – a Super Bonus system which adds or a Reverse Bonus system to subtract using a sliding scale of micro-deductions. Both methods reward masterful technique, optimal amplitude and extension, flawless form, and superior performance quality, while not being overly punitive for minor, but repetitive flaws. And in either scenario judges use event-specific judging tools to notate cumulative imperfections during the routine and evaluate the level of mastery based on the degree and frequency of flaws and deficiencies, but which method is most likely to gain support? Since the 10.0 system is deduction based and this is merely a conversation starter, I will present my concept for a Reverse Bonus Scale of Micro-Deductions.
First, a note about Start Value and UTL, which are currently very ineffective at separating routines in terms of content of the routine, but the basic premise of each is a good start. This proposal supercharges and renames them as Base Score and Difficulty Bonus. Judges use the current process of notating the required value skills (A, B, C, D & E), 0.60 DV and CV Bonus, Special Event and Composition Requirements, etc., to determine Start Value, which was 10.0 and will now be 9.80 in the Super Bonus system OR 9.95 in the Reverse Bonus system. Difficulty Bonus, which is based on the amount of additional difficulty and connection bonus, is available in two quarter tenth increments for a maximum of 0.050 added to Start Value to determine Base Score. It will be posted along with the Base Score as DB+0.0, +0.1, +0.2, and so on. The Difficulty Bonus scale has yet to be determined but the two levels are +.025 for exceptional and +.050 for superior levels of difficulty.
As always, judges deduct for obvious errors in the routine, which include falls, hand(s) down or measurable steps and hops on landings, extra swings, hitting the floor or bar with foot or other part of the body, and breaks on beam and floor to correct balance or avoid a fall, and neutral deductions (out-of-bounds and over/under time on beam and floor). Execution error deductions range from 0.025 for the slightest landing, balance, and rhythm corrections to half a point for falls. Yes, just as it’s time to award quarter tenth bonus in difficulty, it is time for judges to use the quarter tenth tool in their final score. That is, unless you like ten-way ties for every place.
Now let’s get into the nitty gritty and dive into the areas where there are measurable differences.
Technique, Amplitude, and Form are taught and trained to execute high level skills as safely, effortlessly, and perfectly as possible and these qualities are performed on a spectrum; therefore, they should be judged on a spectrum using qualitative measures and judging tools. Superior judging should recognize and reward routines which demonstrate the correct, ideal shape, body alignment, posture, extension, height, distance, rotation, and timing of each piece of gymnastics.
Performance Quality is an area that is uniquely special in college gymnastics. Gymnasts “sell” routines designed as much for show as competition and this showmanship can be judged on an “amplitude scale.” In this instance, amplitude isn’t height, distance, and extension of dance and acro skills, but rather the breadth, range, and magnitude of the overall performance. Performance Quality is not the same as artistry. One can display great showmanship, yet lack artistry, and vice versa. Superior Performance Quality isn’t how clean, precise, or technically perfect the skills and choreography are executed, which are assessed in the other areas; it’s what elevates performance to a whole new level!
As you review the table below ask yourself the following questions and remember there are objective judging tools which can be used to answer them and assess proficiency levels in each area:
- Are dance and acro elements performed with full amplitude and perfectly positioned in mid-air and upon landing or bar regrasp, or are they just done without a mistake?
- Are skills performed with full extension, flexibility, shape, and alignment, or just completed?
- Are legs perfectly straight throughout the entire skill or combination, or are knees soft and not quite straight? Are legs tight and together, or slightly crossed or apart?
- Are feet and toes always completely pointed and footwork clean and precise, or are toes crunched, sickled, clubbed, ankles collapsed or rolled out, feet turned in, or just not quite perfect in proper relevé?
- Is swing on bars fluid, smooth, effortless, and extended, or muscled, rushed, bounced, and not stretched?
- Are releases and regrasps above the bar, properly shaped, fully extended and rotated, or just caught? Are handstands vertical and in alignment, or are arms slightly bent or angles in hips and shoulders?
Note: None of these cumulative minor flaws or weaknesses should EVER be over-deducted or outweigh execution errors like falls, steps, major breaks, or missed elements, but they should be assessed and reflected in the final score.
Areas of Separation
|
Beam & Floor
Technique & Amplitude
Form & Performance Quality
|
Bars & Vault
Technique & Amplitude
Form
Reverse Bonus Scale of Micro-Deductions
|
Superior – No Deduction
Exceptional – 0.025 Deduction
Good – 0.050 Deduction
Average – 0.075 Deduction
|
Maximum Micro-Deduction = – 0.150
So how does it work?
The Reverse Bonus is applied as a “one-time in each area” micro-deduction on a sliding proficiency scale. They’re intentionally small and incremental to keep scores high and close to maintain and ensure parity and exciting down-to-the-wire competition. How routines are executed in competition will matter MOST as error deductions are more significant, but when execution and level of difficulty are equal this additional layer will create necessary separation, fewer ties, judging transparency, and integrity. It rewards every gymnast in each area where they excel and the margin between routines on opposite ends of the proficiency spectrum – average to superior – is a maximum of two tenths of a point with enough space in between for good and exceptional performances.
Most importantly, every judge must apply bonus in EVERY area. It’s mandatory because it will give equal weight to ALL areas. Awarding difficulty bonus and reverse bonus is not an arbitrary decision because they will be based on transparent, objective measures.
I did not take the liberty of selecting the most effective judging tools for this process or designing a judging scoresheet to streamline their application because I am just a commentator now. As much as I would love to work with a group of highly skilled elite and NCAA judges, collegiate coaches, athlete representatives, and members of the Rules Committee to explore this proposal, fill in the details, and fine tune every facet of this additional layer of sophistication in NCAA judging, it should be up to the National Association of Women Gymnastics Judges and NCAA Gymnastics stakeholders to think big and act boldly to guide us all into the bright and beautiful future of collegiate gymnastics.
For continuing conversation and updates on this proposal and NCAA scoring, comment on our social media @InsideGym
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Coming Soon:
Our interviews with Kara Eaker, Haleigh Bryant and BJ Das!
For More:
Watch! An Inside Look:
Georgia fifth year senior Josie Angeny takes Inside Gymnastics behind the scenes of the GymDogs practice facility!
December Instrasquad Schedules
Janelle McDonald – Building The Bruins Next Chapter
Norah Flatley Readies For A New Chapter in Fayetteville
Naomi Morrison: “I want to do anything and everything to chase that feeling again!”
Paul Juda: “It was all worth it.”
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine 2023 50 Most Artistic Issue!