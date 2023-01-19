NCAA EXTRA! Fuzzy Benas: Navigating the Comeback Trail

Last season, Oklahoma newcomer Fuzzy Benas earned the College Gymnastics Association’s “Rookie of the Year” award, hitting 100% of his freshman season sets for the Sooners, and leading Coach Mark Williams to call him their “Rookie of the Century.”

After finishing fifth in the NCAA all-around, behind teammates Raydel Gamboa and Vitaliy Guimaraes, and earning All-America honors on vault and high bar, Benas underwent what was supposed to be arthroscopic repair of a slap tear in his shoulder but turned into full bicep reattachment.

Then, just as he was coming back, an off-the-mat injury put Benas’ sophomore season in jeopardy.

“It happened the same day I was able to do all my releases on high bar for the first time since shoulder surgery, so I was feeling great,” Benas said. “I went home, and tried to do a normal, fun Halloween activity and, well…”

While pumpkin carving in mid-October, Benas sliced his left hand, completely severing two tendons, a nerve, and an artery, requiring a nearly four-hour surgical repair and nerve graft to reconnect and hopefully restore full feeling to the 20-year-old’s index finger.

“There was a rotten spot in the pumpkin, so the knife went all the way through both sides of the pumpkin,” he said. “I knew it was bad, because, right away, I couldn’t feel my finger at all.”

While his hand at first looked, “pretty gruesome,” according to Benas, his palm now bears just two fading purple scars—one from the initial cut, and another from the surgery. Benas says he’s regained full range of motion, and feeling on the inside of his finger, but the side remains numb.

“Since I completely cut the nerve, they had to put in a graft, and it can take months for feeling to be restored, but so far doctors have been really positive,” Benas said. “Mentally, and physically, it wasn’t good. I for sure struggled. Now, I mostly have all my range of motion back, and am starting to get my strength and mobility back, too.”

While it initially appeared he’d miss the 2023 season altogether, Benas’ rehab progressed more quickly than expected. Shortly after Thanksgiving, his coach saw him try a one-arm cartwheel. “It was easy for him, so I asked if he’d ever tried to do a one-arm, round-off,” Mark Williams recalls. “The trainers and I were watching closely, but in the space of about ten minutes it was clear he could not only do it, but do it easily, even while wearing a brace. The doctor was a little surprised, but when he saw how effortless it was for Fuzzy, he released him to tumble.”

Now, Benas plans to start the season with his squad at the Rocky Mountain Open, debuting a 5.3 Start Value floor routine that uses just one arm. “Honestly, at first I was just embarrassed, and didn’t want to talk about it,” Benas says of his injury, “but now I’m mentally fired up and ready to get back into gymnastics. I’m really missing it.

“We’re taking it slow, but I want to do this. I want to be back out there, but I also know I need to be smart. I just feel lucky to have my team’s support through all this, and want to support them, too.”

The Sooners open their 2023 season this Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo. at the Rocky Mountain Open vs Stanford, Michigan, Nebraska, and Air Force. Inside Gymnastics’ next Men’s Gymnastics Monday will feature Oklahoma’s trio of fifth-year captains Spencer Goodell, Vitaliy Guimaraes, and Morgan Seyler discussing how they’ve overcome adversity to make the most of their COVID year.