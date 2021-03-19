NCAA Women’s Conference Championship Preview!

SEC Championships Session 2 – 8:00 p.m. ET

The SEC is the only conference that has four teams ranked in the top 10—talk about competitive! The evening session is likely where the champion will be crowned with No. 1 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Arkansas all capable of bringing in a big performance. Florida will be the favorites to win, however, they could use Trinity Thomas back in the lineup to propel them to a 198 score. (Thomas tweaked her ankle in the warmup against Alabama on March 5). Alyssa Baumann, Nya Reed and Savannah Schoenherr will also be critical to the Gators quest to take the title. LSU has won the last three SEC Championships and will look to defend their title (technically they are still the reigning champs as the event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID) but will need a complete team performance to knock down Florida at their best. Kiya Johnson and Haleigh Bryant are expected to lead the way for the Tigers, but Alyona Shchennikova can come through with big scores on all four events as well. Alabama and Arkansas could surprise as well if they have the meet of their life, which isn’t too outlandish to think given the way so many teams have stepped it up this season.

The Georgia GymDawgs will not be competing due to positive COVID tests and contract tracing within the program.

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=d1dfa3a1-5766-42bf-b881-a19bbc746856