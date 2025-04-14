NCAA Judging! In The Know By John Roethlisberger

“Don’t overcomplicate the scoring system in an effort to try to “fix” it.”

By John Roethlisberger

Scoring in the sport women’s college gymnastics is a constant topic of conversation and maybe more so a point of contention. Last season, it was argued the scoring was too easy and there were too many 10s (probably some truth to that). This year, the conversation has shifted towards the scoring is too hard, there aren’t enough 10.0s and it’s too inconsistent. After last season, some pushed for a “Judging Board” that would review the routines, re-judge them, thus reviewing the judges scores for a level of accuracy. Needless to say, there has been pushback from many in the collegiate gymnastics community who are not fans of this idea.

Before I go on, I do think it’s important to always evaluate what your sport is doing, whether it’s baseball, football or gymnastics, and make sure your rules are current, evolving with the sport and helping create the best product. That being said, I think many in women’s college gymnastics are overthinking this one.

One of the reasons, maybe the biggest reason, women’s college gymnastics is arguably the most popular version of our sport on the planet, is that it has the most fan-friendly, easily understandable gymnastics scoring system in the world. Yes, at times it seems oversimplified, but when most people in the stands, and in living rooms across America, can come up with the score nearly as well as the judges, you have a sport non-gymnastics fans can follow. When fans can argue a score should have been higher or lower, they become invested the same way we all call pass interference or holding in football from our couch every Saturday and Sunday. Women’s gymnastics would be best served not to lose that quality.

What I’ve started to see happen this year, I assume in an attempt to rein in out-of-control scores, are deductions being taken for things that aren’t easily identifiable. For example, lack of extension on a glide, lack of rhythm on beam dance, lack of releve’ on a turn or shoulder angle on a block on vault. I don’t think women’s gymnastics should have any deductions that, after following the sport for two Fridays, you couldn’t figure out. There are plenty of clear deductions that can be taken, without trying to bring scores down by now taking deductions for things that are hard to explain or not typically taken.

I know gymnastics purists are probably admonishing me and calling me all sorts of names, but I stand by this position. If judges would simply take deductions that are clear, and utilize the half tenth deduction more often, there would be plenty of separation in the scores and fewer 9.95s and 10s without confusing the fanbase.

For example, bars could be judged with just these deductions:

Handstands, Form, Landings, Stops, Extra Swings and Falls.

I can literally hear all the social media posters screaming at me right now. However, if judges were more strict on deducting 0.1 for steps, on .05 for missing the handstand, and the big one, bent knees and feet apart in giants, dismounts and Paks, you wouldn’t need another deduction to separate the best from the 9.8s.

Bottom line, don’t overcomplicate the scoring system in an effort to try to “fix” it. As a commentator, make it so simple we can explain it easily and quickly for the audience, and from that point they can nearly score it themselves. It’s an incredible product, don’t complicate it.