14 Apr NCAA Judging! In The Know By John Roethlisberger
“Don’t overcomplicate the scoring system in an effort to try to “fix” it.”
By John Roethlisberger
Scoring in the sport women’s college gymnastics is a constant topic of conversation and maybe more so a point of contention. Last season, it was argued the scoring was too easy and there were too many 10s (probably some truth to that). This year, the conversation has shifted towards the scoring is too hard, there aren’t enough 10.0s and it’s too inconsistent. After last season, some pushed for a “Judging Board” that would review the routines, re-judge them, thus reviewing the judges scores for a level of accuracy. Needless to say, there has been pushback from many in the collegiate gymnastics community who are not fans of this idea.
Before I go on, I do think it’s important to always evaluate what your sport is doing, whether it’s baseball, football or gymnastics, and make sure your rules are current, evolving with the sport and helping create the best product. That being said, I think many in women’s college gymnastics are overthinking this one.
One of the reasons, maybe the biggest reason, women’s college gymnastics is arguably the most popular version of our sport on the planet, is that it has the most fan-friendly, easily understandable gymnastics scoring system in the world. Yes, at times it seems oversimplified, but when most people in the stands, and in living rooms across America, can come up with the score nearly as well as the judges, you have a sport non-gymnastics fans can follow. When fans can argue a score should have been higher or lower, they become invested the same way we all call pass interference or holding in football from our couch every Saturday and Sunday. Women’s gymnastics would be best served not to lose that quality.
What I’ve started to see happen this year, I assume in an attempt to rein in out-of-control scores, are deductions being taken for things that aren’t easily identifiable. For example, lack of extension on a glide, lack of rhythm on beam dance, lack of releve’ on a turn or shoulder angle on a block on vault. I don’t think women’s gymnastics should have any deductions that, after following the sport for two Fridays, you couldn’t figure out. There are plenty of clear deductions that can be taken, without trying to bring scores down by now taking deductions for things that are hard to explain or not typically taken.
I know gymnastics purists are probably admonishing me and calling me all sorts of names, but I stand by this position. If judges would simply take deductions that are clear, and utilize the half tenth deduction more often, there would be plenty of separation in the scores and fewer 9.95s and 10s without confusing the fanbase.
For example, bars could be judged with just these deductions:
Handstands, Form, Landings, Stops, Extra Swings and Falls.
I can literally hear all the social media posters screaming at me right now. However, if judges were more strict on deducting 0.1 for steps, on .05 for missing the handstand, and the big one, bent knees and feet apart in giants, dismounts and Paks, you wouldn’t need another deduction to separate the best from the 9.8s.
Bottom line, don’t overcomplicate the scoring system in an effort to try to “fix” it. As a commentator, make it so simple we can explain it easily and quickly for the audience, and from that point they can nearly score it themselves. It’s an incredible product, don’t complicate it.
A LOOK AT THE 2025 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
By Megan Roth, Nate Salsman and Christy Sandmaier
From 36 to eight, Fort Worth promises an NCAA Women’s Championship to remember! Will six-time (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023) National Champion Oklahoma capture their seventh crown after missing the Final Four on the Floor last year? Will No.1 LSU defend their title? Or will Michigan State, who will be competing for the crown for the first time since 1988, add their name to the exclusive club of champions?
Eight teams, a lifetime of goals. So many stars and storylines. If you listen closely, you can already hear the crowd building, get swept up in the wave of colors around the arena, and see the flashes of sequins under the lights. It’s about to be Go-Time in Fort Worth and right now, it’s anyone’s game.
Here’s how to watch it all play out, along with our look at the field of eight including quick takes from commentators Samantha Peszek and John Roethlisberger, who spoke with the media on Friday.
HOW TO WATCH
Thursday, April 17th
- NCAA Championships Semifinal I | Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
- NCAA Championships Semifinal II | Michigan State, LSU, Utah, UCLA | 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Saturday, April 19th
- NCAA Championships Finals | 4 p.m. ET | ABC
Both Semifinal competitions are scheduled to be televised on ESPN2 with Samantha Peszek, John Roethlisberger, and Aly Raisman on the call. ABC will broadcast the final “Four on the Floor” on Saturday.
The ESPN+ “Stream Team” for Fort Worth will be comprised of 2008 Olympic Silver Medalist Bridget Sloan, and former collegiate stars Kennedy Baker, Trinity Thomas and Anastasia Webb.
New to this year’s coverage is rather than the standard apparatus streams, fans can follow their specific squad in action throughout the arena with a dedicated stream and commentators. Streams will be split up with two teams and commentators per feed.
Peszek’s Quick Take:
“I think this is one of the tightest fields in a really long time, maybe ever. I think all eight of these teams are extremely competitive and have shown moments of greatness this year that could contend with any team in the country. For me, it’s like I look at all these eight teams and I could make a case for all of them to qualify to the final day of competition. And we just wrapped up most of our coaches’ interviews. And that’s really the plan for all of these teams. Their goal is to be competitive on the final day of competition and be the best team in the country.”
Roethlisberger’s Quick Take:
“I think the favorites are Oklahoma and LSU. Because they have the most consistency at putting up championship performances the highest percentage of times. If you’re going to roll the dice 10 times, they’re going to put up a championship performance 8 or 9 out of 10 times. And I think that is a higher percentage than anybody else. But to Sam’s point, it does feel more wide open. It’s exciting. If Alabama and Missouri and Michigan State made it to the finals, we’d be all going, holy cow. But at the same time, we shouldn’t be surprised.”
For our Preview of Semifinal I, Click Here!
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes and Della’s Inside the MatchUp each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine. University of Oklahoma and Air Force.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
