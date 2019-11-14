Excitement is in the air as gymnasts sign their official letters of intent for the universities they’ve chosen! The biggest news of the week comes from 2017 World All-Around Champion Morgan Hurd, who has signed with the Florida Gators but will defer until after 2021 Worlds.

Morgan’s 2018 Worlds teammate Riley McCusker will also head to Florida as a Gator, but McCusker will be starting her collegiate career at the close of 2020 instead.

Hurd and McCusker—both standout elites who did not compete at 2019 Worlds—are still chasing their 2020 Olympics goals, which is why we won’t be seeing them complete for Florida at least until after Tokyo.

In other major news: