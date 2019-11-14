by Anna Rose Johnson
Photo by Grace Chiu
Excitement is in the air as gymnasts sign their official letters of intent for the universities they’ve chosen! The biggest news of the week comes from 2017 World All-Around Champion Morgan Hurd, who has signed with the Florida Gators but will defer until after 2021 Worlds.
Morgan’s 2018 Worlds teammate Riley McCusker will also head to Florida as a Gator, but McCusker will be starting her collegiate career at the close of 2020 instead.
Hurd and McCusker—both standout elites who did not compete at 2019 Worlds—are still chasing their 2020 Olympics goals, which is why we won’t be seeing them complete for Florida at least until after Tokyo.
In other major news:
- Gabby Perea and Andrea Li, both of Legacy Elite Gymnastics, have signed with Cal-Berkeley
- Luisa Blanco of WOGA is heading to Alabama
- Utah Gymnastics signed three top gymnasts this week: Former U.S. elite Deanne Soza of Texas Dreams Gymnastics, U.S. elite Jaylene Gilstrap of Metroplex Gymnastics, and British elite Lucy Stanhope of the City of Liverpool Gymnastics Club.
- Carly Bauman of Chow’s has signed with the University of Michigan
- Former Russian elite Irina Alexeeva will be competing for Stanford
- Emma Malabuyo of Texas Dreams has signed with UCLA for 2021 instead of 2022 (as previously expected)
- Victoria Nguyen of Everest Gymnastics signed with Georgia