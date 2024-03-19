19 Mar NCAA Men’s Gymnastics and the CGA: Why It Matters!
As we head into the NCAA men’s postseason, we’re seeing an extremely tight race at the top of the rankings which promises to fuel a phenomenal NCAA Championship in April! This season, the men’s College Gymnastics Association (CGA) has taken an extremely proactive approach working with the teams and multiple partners in order to continue to be a voice and advocate for the programs and their student-athletes, and promote this incredible sport. Inside Gymnastics magazine has a promotional partnership with CGA and are proud to bring you increased coverage for the 2024 season and beyond.
The following article first appeared in the February 2024 issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine.
NCAA Men’s Gymnastics and the CGA: Why It Matters!
By John Robinson
To truly understand what the College Gymnastics Association (CGA) is and the purpose of the organization, it’s important to first understand what NCAA Men’s Gymnastics is.
NCAA Men’s Gymnastics can mean something different for each individual. For some, it’s another step in their athletic journey. For others it’s the culmination of a lifelong journey. For many it’s a brotherhood.
To me, it’s all of the above. NCAA Men’s Gymnastics is about something bigger than one individual. It’s a space where our sport meets academics, where our sport meets a broader audience, and where our community can come together to celebrate our collective achievements and showcase everything our sport has to offer. It’s about teamwork. It’s about fulfilling and building dreams and it’s about preparing our athletes for the next chapter of their lives.
I always knew I was going to be a lifer in gymnastics but never knew where it was going to take me. All I knew was that I was going to follow my heart. I truly feel like my heart led me exactly where I’m supposed to be. As an athlete, a coach and now CGA president, I have seen first hand what NCAA Men’s Gymnastics can mean to an individual and our sport as a whole. It plays a critical role in the pathway of gymnastics in our country. For the grassroots it can provide incentive for kids to stick with the sport. For the growth of our sport, it provides exposure to a broader audience to build popularity. For our Elite path, it provides facilities and resources unmatched elsewhere in our sport. For professionals it provides additional career paths in the form of coaching, judging and more. Without a doubt, NCAA Men’s Gymnastics is good for the health of our sport in this country.
So what is the CGA?
The College Gymnastics Association is a nonprofit organization with the Mission “To raise the profile of the sport of NCAA Men’s Gymnastics by setting the standard for collegiate sports organizations and providing additional opportunities at the collegiate level.”
The CGA is the coaches association for NCAA Men’s Gymnastics. The organization serves our NCAA programs, coaches, student-athletes and on a greater scale our broader gymnastics community. For years the CGA has provided awards that highlight our student-athletes and coaches. In recent years the CGA has played a more active role in creating exposure for NCAA Men’s Gymnastics. The CGA has created a strong social media presence, it has developed the CGA All-Star Competition and increased its award offerings. More recently the CGA is taking on more of a leadership role in celebrating, protecting and growing NCAA Men’s Gymnastics. To celebrate NCAA Men’s Gymnastics, the CGA is setting out to connect with and engage the gymnastics community like never before. To connect with our community, we have created our email list to provide news, alerts and more. To engage our audience there are two other major projects in the works. The first will celebrate the history of our sport at the NCAA level. The second will unify and serve our community. More on those to come!
Ultimately, to protect and grow NCAA Men’s Gymnastics the CGA must be prepared to help sustain current programs and help create new ones. To do so, the CGA is looking to create a new business model built on multiple revenue streams and strong fundraising efforts.
With each new season, I’m reminded of how special our community is. Together we develop not only some of the best athletes in the world but some of the best people. We work tirelessly and selfishly for those around us and for the sport we love, each playing our own part. I’m honored to play my part and serve with you.
John Robinson, CGA PRESIDENT AND UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA ASSISTANT COACH
John Robinson has served on the CGA Executive Committee since 2018. He was an integral part of major initiatives over the last 3 years. Some of which include, CGA structural development, sponsorship development and building the CGA social media presence. Over the last few years, Robinson has embedded himself in the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics landscape and currently serves on numerous working groups to focus on the sustainability and growth of NCAA Men’s Gymnastics. In January 2020, Robinson was brought into The Pictor Group as a Consultant Specialist in conjunction with the Collegiate and NCAA Development project for USAG. Robinson has since helped develop the first 2 new NCAA programs in decades and continues to develop strategies and structure to help sustain and grow NCAA Men’s Gymnastics. As CGA President, Robinson plans to continue to develop and position the organization to make a larger impact on the gymnastics community. His education and professional experiences have prepared him to make an immediate impact pursuing growth opportunities for NCAA Men’s Gymnastics within the CGA’s vision and mission.
For more on the CGA, Click Here!
CGA Announces First-Ever Hall of Fame!
Per the CGA – Max Soifer – February 14, 2024
We are thrilled to announce the establishment of the first-ever College Gymnastics Association Hall of Fame, celebrating the outstanding achievements and contributions of athletes, coaches, and teams during their time in the NCAA.
After years of dedication and passion for the sport, it is time to honor the legends who have left an indelible mark on collegiate gymnastics. From remarkable athletic performances to groundbreaking coaching achievements and unwavering support for the sport’s growth, these individual’s legacies are deserving of celebration.
The College Gymnastics Association Hall of Fame will serve as a tribute to excellence, perseverance, and the enduring spirit of competition. It will be a place where the rich history of the sport is preserved and celebrated for generations to come.
Inductees into the Hall of Fame will include athletes who have achieved unparalleled success on the gymnastics floor, coaches who have inspired and mentored their teams to greatness, and teams who have celebrated unprecedented success.
Join us as we embark on this exciting journey to honor the legacy of NCAA men’s gymnastics and recognize those who have made extraordinary contributions to the sport. Together, we will celebrate the past, inspire the present, and shape the future of men’s gymnastics at the NCAA level.
This inaugural class consists of members of the NCAA men’s gymnastics community from every era ranging back to the second world war. The selection committee consists of NCAA men’s gymnastics historians who have deep insight into each generation of NCAA men’s gymnastics and can together, tell the full story of our sport since the first NCAA men’s gymnastics championships held in 1938 in Chicago.
All NCAA Men’s Gymnasts who have competed in the NCAA are eligible to be nominated for the CGA Hall of Fame. Eligibility begins once an athlete is five years removed from NCAA competition. All athletes nominated for the Hall of Fame must have strong character, a solid moral foundation, and must have shown a positive contribution to the sport of Men’s Gymnastics.
The process for selection began with a nomination process from the committee. A nomination by a single member of the committee resulted in a Hall of Fame nomination. From there the nominees were moved to a final round based on a two-thirds’ majority vote from the committee. At this stage they were labeled Finalists. Finally, the Hall of Fame committee discussed and explored every finalist prior to taking one final vote to determine the inductees who made up the inaugural class. It took a two-thirds majority vote to go from finalist to inductee.
Over the coming weeks the CGA will release the names of the inductees on Wednesdays over our social media channels and will add a follow-up each Friday with more information about each inductee. Stay tuned to learn about our inductees and their contribution to the sport we all love so much.
HALL OF FAME LOGISTICS:
Tickets: Stay tuned for pricing and availability
Date: April 20th, 2024 (same day as the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Team and Individual Finals)
Time: 11-2pm EST
Where: Fawcett Center at the Ohio State University
For more on the CGA Hall of Fame, Click Here!
See InsideGym.com each week for the NCAA Roundup!
For the 2024 Men’s NCAA Gymnastics Schedule, Click Here!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.