NCAA Men’s Gymnastics and the CGA: Why It Matters!

CGA Announces First-Ever Hall of Fame!

Per the CGA – Max Soifer – February 14, 2024

We are thrilled to announce the establishment of the first-ever College Gymnastics Association Hall of Fame, celebrating the outstanding achievements and contributions of athletes, coaches, and teams during their time in the NCAA.

After years of dedication and passion for the sport, it is time to honor the legends who have left an indelible mark on collegiate gymnastics. From remarkable athletic performances to groundbreaking coaching achievements and unwavering support for the sport’s growth, these individual’s legacies are deserving of celebration.

The College Gymnastics Association Hall of Fame will serve as a tribute to excellence, perseverance, and the enduring spirit of competition. It will be a place where the rich history of the sport is preserved and celebrated for generations to come.

Inductees into the Hall of Fame will include athletes who have achieved unparalleled success on the gymnastics floor, coaches who have inspired and mentored their teams to greatness, and teams who have celebrated unprecedented success.

Join us as we embark on this exciting journey to honor the legacy of NCAA men’s gymnastics and recognize those who have made extraordinary contributions to the sport. Together, we will celebrate the past, inspire the present, and shape the future of men’s gymnastics at the NCAA level.

This inaugural class consists of members of the NCAA men’s gymnastics community from every era ranging back to the second world war. The selection committee consists of NCAA men’s gymnastics historians who have deep insight into each generation of NCAA men’s gymnastics and can together, tell the full story of our sport since the first NCAA men’s gymnastics championships held in 1938 in Chicago.

All NCAA Men’s Gymnasts who have competed in the NCAA are eligible to be nominated for the CGA Hall of Fame. Eligibility begins once an athlete is five years removed from NCAA competition. All athletes nominated for the Hall of Fame must have strong character, a solid moral foundation, and must have shown a positive contribution to the sport of Men’s Gymnastics.

The process for selection began with a nomination process from the committee. A nomination by a single member of the committee resulted in a Hall of Fame nomination. From there the nominees were moved to a final round based on a two-thirds’ majority vote from the committee. At this stage they were labeled Finalists. Finally, the Hall of Fame committee discussed and explored every finalist prior to taking one final vote to determine the inductees who made up the inaugural class. It took a two-thirds majority vote to go from finalist to inductee.

Over the coming weeks the CGA will release the names of the inductees on Wednesdays over our social media channels and will add a follow-up each Friday with more information about each inductee. Stay tuned to learn about our inductees and their contribution to the sport we all love so much.