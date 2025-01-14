NCAA Coaches Address Changes in College Men’s Gymnastics

Zach Peters, Greenville University (4th season as head coach)

“I think, at the end of the day, we made this decision because it was best for the future of the sport. Not necessarily best right now, or for our athletes today, but for the sport as a whole and its evolution, which hopefully includes bringing in new programs. Ultimately, I think it was the right call to make.

“There are certainly challenges. We have a 25-man roster and the very real fact of that is that 13 guys are going to be left at home every weekend, and that’s a really hard thing when you have a team full of guys that are fully bought in, and every single one of them is working very hard, doing exactly what I ask. When I have to look at over half the team and say, ‘You worked hard, but you aren’t making it,’ that’s an extremely difficult conversation. 12-man is also very, very hard, numbers-wise, to fit your top 4 guys on each event. You can be top 4 on 2 events, or even the best guy on 1 event, but still not make enough of a difference to justify a spot on that 12-man squad. That will affect opportunity and even, to some extent, ability to showcase the best on each event, though I still think that it was the right decision.

“Meets should be shorter, and we will now have the same number of routines as the women. And the cost savings are real. I’m saving at least one hotel room per trip, plus the cost of travel and food. That’s thousands of dollars, which adds up over time, especially when you have a small budget, and I do think a lower cost of entry will be an incentive for new programs.

“At the end of the day, we must ask ourselves, ‘Will this help us be here in 10 years?’ And, yes, I think it will help. I can’t know for sure, but at least I’ll know we tried to do something to adapt to the new financial realities.”

Mike Powell, College of William & Mary (9th season as head coach)

“We’ve already seen here at William & Mary how much better this format pairs with women’s gymnastics, just from running our joint intrasquad. We actually finished before them, which was a first. It was pretty eye opening in terms of the difference, and how it can be a positive, particularly in making more strategic partnerships with the women’s side of our sport.

“We talk about how there might be fewer opportunities, but if making this move preserves existing teams and makes it easier for teams to be added, then it can hopefully be a net gain. I think that was our strong incentive to move as quickly as we did. Everything in college athletics is changing quickly. Now that it appears we’re getting the House settlement, everyone’s roster is going to be capped at a maximum of 20.

“I can say that, so far, the impacts on my team are almost all positive, largely because we have one of the smallest rosters in the NCAA. These changes were made to make it more possible for teams like ours to be more competitive, while managing budget constraints and equity numbers, and they seem to be doing that.

“We have to balance everyone’s needs. On the one side we have DI programs who need to cut budgets and roster sizes, and the other we’ve got DIII teams, which are more enrollment driven, and we need to have rules that work for all us. So, there’s always that push-pull. And I do think we make decisions trying to accommodate all those needs, and the needs of the sport, because we all want to assure that our sport keeps growing.”

J.D. Reive, United States Military Academy (2nd season as head coach)

“It was a preemptive response to programs fighting for survival in this new NCAA landscape. To be able to go to their administration and show a better financial picture, by fielding a team with fewer guys, while still being competitive.

“There’s the fear we can make ourselves so small we’re irrelevant, and we’re trying to balance that with the financial reality that smaller is cheaper, and right now a lot of programs are telling us they need to be cheaper.

“I’m 100% an Olympics guy and think that anything we can do that brings us closer to the FIG standard, is the way we should be going. So, I also supported it because this more closely aligns us with at least the spirit of 3-up, 3-count. Yes, it lessens opportunities, but if we lose programs, we’re losing far more opportunities than just one routine per event. I understand the kickback by those worried about that loss, but at a certain point we must change.

“I also think that, for teams like Army, teams that are currently in the bottom half of the field, realistically it should allow us a little more competitive favor. That combined with the [new Code’s] 8-skill routines—where we may be taking out A-B skills, top teams are losing D-E skills—plus only needing to field 4 routines, rather than a 5th that might be more shallow…Well, theoretically, that should result in seeing better gymnastics across the board, and increase parity.

“I don’t think you’ll see much change at the top of the field. Teams that have National Team members, Olympians—they can put up 6, 7 routines and still kick butt—but for us at the Academies and the ECAC teams, I’m optimistic this will help make us all closer, and I’m interested to see how it plays out this season.

“I’m on my third NCAA institution, my second as a head coach. When I [was at Iowa], we were talking about shrinking routines to 8 skills, how to make meets move faster, and we’d been talking about those things a long time. Then, right when I come back, it’s all happening. We have those things we’ve been talking about, and my perspective is, ‘Wow, this is awesome.’ But other people are already saying it’s not enough, wanting more, and I don’t really understand that.

“You’re never going to have a perfect system. I really want to see how this plays out before we start changing anything else. I was one of the people who voted against allowing C-skills to count for element groups. I wanted us to be straight FIG. I’d love for us to commit to keeping our rules consistent for an entire quad. For giving things time, and compiling data so we can better assess what worked, and what didn’t. We shouldn’t be afraid of change but change for change’s sake is also not the answer.

“I say that because there are always unintended consequences. Always. Right now, I’m getting ready to run the West Point Open, a Winter Cup qualifier, and because we somewhat modified the rules, we now must have judges come up with two sets of scores—one for the NCAA part of the event, and a separate, FIG score for qualifying. And I can tell you it’s a logistical nightmare. We get to be the guinea pigs for this, and it’s not at all simple or easy.

“I think it’s very important that we all remember we are gymnastics, and in gymnastics the Olympics are what everyone thinks of, first and foremost. Whatever we do has to be done with that in mind.”

Daniel Ribeiro, University of Illinois (3rd season as head coach)

“I think it’s the most incredible change we’ve ever made. We’re just about 35 years too late. If we’d done it then, maybe we’d have 80 teams remaining. There has been this obsession with short-term ‘opportunities’ and that has almost caused the extinction of our sport.

“We must have smaller rosters, smaller competition times, smaller everything—the smaller we are, the cheaper we are, and the less we are impacting both the financial burden of the university and its Title IX compliance, which are the two reasons we hear over and over for eliminating programs.

“This will also help with the expansion of men’s college gymnastics with new programs. Now, we can target schools more easily, as the cost of startup is smaller. You could have a roster of 12-13 guys and still be competitive. And it’s very important to my Athletic Director, and every other Athletic Director, that their sports are competitive.

“Yes, for the individual athletes it’s unfortunate that, at this one moment in time, there may be a few fewer opportunities for them to compete, but that’s being done with a goal of having hundreds of more opportunities in the future, as we create new programs. Those that are complaining are thinking short term, and those supporting it recognize the long-term benefits.

“Meets are going to be shorter. More exciting. We’ve had a format not built for TV, and this fixes that problem. We’re going to fit into a nice two-hour window, where every routine is going to be televised. Fans are finally going to get to watch a sporting event they can follow.

“You go to watch the Big 10 and NCAA Championships, and you’re seeing one routine here, another there. Can you imagine telling people to watch a football game where they only televised a third of the plays? And, if we need to change the judging format so that we can go even faster, then we should do that, too.

“I think we should go even smaller, to 3-up, 3-count. The smaller we are, the cheaper we are, and the more programs we can add. At some point we must stop focusing on survival and focus on growth and take risks to grow. At this point, we have almost nothing to lose, so there’s very little actual risk.

“The best part of this format is it allows the bigger schools (DI) to carry smaller rosters, while allowing the smaller schools (DIII, non-scholarship) to carry bigger numbers, since the calculus is different.

“In terms of opportunity, I’m even thinking about running double headers. I almost did it this year but definitely want to do it next. Where one group of Illinois gymnasts compete against, say, Greenville in the afternoon, and then another group goes against, for instance, Oklahoma that same night. We can have more meets! Fewer athletes competing means tearing down their bodies less. Schools can have A-teams and B-teams and use them in different scenarios.

“Routines are also getting smaller, which I think is great. Now, I think the NCAA needs to move to 6-skill routines. If you had 6 skills, and 3-up, 3-count, you could be like baseball. Play a 3-game series over a 2-day period. It’s basically like doing half routines, so you could filter in a lot of guys without getting hurt.

“If you have a creative mind, there are ways to not lose anything with this format change, while gaining a lot. The downsides are less guys competing and I just gave the answer to how we solve that. I think a lot of the coaches are traditionalists, and just like things the way they were and don’t want to ever take chances.”