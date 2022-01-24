Per a Press Release from USA Gymnastics:

Elite junior and senior gymnasts gathered at the Stars Gymnastics Sports Center in Katy, Texas, Monday to kick off the first Women’s National Team camp of the year. Over the course of the four-day camp, athletes and coaches will work with National Team staff on the technical aspects of the sport, such as new skills, form and technique, and will have the opportunity to discuss objectives for 2022 as well as review the international calendar for the upcoming season. Gymnasts will also be able to connect with a licensed sport psychologist to support their mental and emotional health and well-being.

Attendees for the January 24-27 camp are listed alphabetically below.

Ciena Alipio, Maplewood, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center

Sydney Barros, Lewisville, Texas/World Champions Centre

Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics

Kailin Chio, Las Vegas, Nev./Gymcats Gymnastics

Nicole Desmond, Wind Gap, Pa./First State Gymnastics

Skylar Draser, Breinigsville, Pa./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center

Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics

Kieryn Finnell, Pittsford, N.Y./Rochester Gymnastics Academy

eMjae Frazier, Erial, N.J./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center

Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Maple Grove, Minn./Twin City Twisters

Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Myli Lew, Belmont, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics

Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Konnor McClain, Cross Lanes, W.Va./WOGA Gymnastics

Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Elle Mueller, Ham Lake, Minn./Twin City Twisters

Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Ella Kate Parker, West Chester, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics

Claire Pease, Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Columbia, Md./World Class Gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics

Ava Siegfeldt, Williamsburg, Va./World Class Gymnastics

Tiana Sumanasekera, Pleasanton, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School

Lexi Zeiss, Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters

This is the first National Team Camp being held in 2022 and the first since Tom Forster resigned as high performance director. No updates have been given to date on the search for his replacement.