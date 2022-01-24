Per a Press Release from USA Gymnastics:
Elite junior and senior gymnasts gathered at the Stars Gymnastics Sports Center in Katy, Texas, Monday to kick off the first Women’s National Team camp of the year. Over the course of the four-day camp, athletes and coaches will work with National Team staff on the technical aspects of the sport, such as new skills, form and technique, and will have the opportunity to discuss objectives for 2022 as well as review the international calendar for the upcoming season. Gymnasts will also be able to connect with a licensed sport psychologist to support their mental and emotional health and well-being.
Attendees for the January 24-27 camp are listed alphabetically below.
- Ciena Alipio, Maplewood, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center
- Sydney Barros, Lewisville, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics
- Kailin Chio, Las Vegas, Nev./Gymcats Gymnastics
- Nicole Desmond, Wind Gap, Pa./First State Gymnastics
- Skylar Draser, Breinigsville, Pa./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center
- Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
- Kieryn Finnell, Pittsford, N.Y./Rochester Gymnastics Academy
- eMjae Frazier, Erial, N.J./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center
- Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Maple Grove, Minn./Twin City Twisters
- Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Myli Lew, Belmont, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics
- Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
- Konnor McClain, Cross Lanes, W.Va./WOGA Gymnastics
- Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Elle Mueller, Ham Lake, Minn./Twin City Twisters
- Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Ella Kate Parker, West Chester, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics
- Claire Pease, Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Columbia, Md./World Class Gymnastics
- Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics
- Ava Siegfeldt, Williamsburg, Va./World Class Gymnastics
- Tiana Sumanasekera, Pleasanton, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School
- Lexi Zeiss, Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters
This is the first National Team Camp being held in 2022 and the first since Tom Forster resigned as high performance director. No updates have been given to date on the search for his replacement.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine Commemorative Olympic Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive an autographed MyKayla Skinner issue FREE!