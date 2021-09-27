INDIANAPOLIS, September 27, 2021 – Over the weekend, elite junior and senior women’s artistic gymnasts came together at The Gymnastics Company in Indianapolis to train ahead of next month’s World team selection camp. While the senior gymnasts have their eyes on the upcoming Artistic Gymnastics World Championships set to take place October 18-24 in Kitakyushu, Japan, junior athletes in attendance worked toward the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia later this year.

While in Indianapolis, gymnasts were able to connect with National Team staff on each apparatus as well as complete routine verifications. Junior and senior athletes in attendance are listed below by age division.

Junior

Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics

Kailin Chio, Henderson, Nev./Gymcats Gymnastics

Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Maple Grove, Minn./Twin City Twisters

Kaliya Lincoln, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Ella Kate Parker, West Chester, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics

Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Columbia, Md./World Class Gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics

Izzy Stassi, North Royalton, Ohio/Gym X-Treme

Gabby Van Frayen, Lewis Center, Ohio/Gym X-Treme

Senior

Ciena Alipio, San Jose, Calif./Midwest Gymnastics Center

Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

Amari Drayton, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics

eMjae Frazier, Erial, N.J./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center

Olivia Greaves, Staten Island, N.Y./World Champions Centre

Ava Siegfeldt, Williamsburg, Va./World Class Gymnastics

Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express

Inside Gymnastics reached out to USA Gymnastics for confirmation on who will be attending World Team Trials in October and informed they will “share the list of gymnasts attending next month’s selection camp closer to the event.”