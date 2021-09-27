INDIANAPOLIS, September 27, 2021 – Over the weekend, elite junior and senior women’s artistic gymnasts came together at The Gymnastics Company in Indianapolis to train ahead of next month’s World team selection camp. While the senior gymnasts have their eyes on the upcoming Artistic Gymnastics World Championships set to take place October 18-24 in Kitakyushu, Japan, junior athletes in attendance worked toward the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia later this year.
While in Indianapolis, gymnasts were able to connect with National Team staff on each apparatus as well as complete routine verifications. Junior and senior athletes in attendance are listed below by age division.
Junior
- Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics
- Kailin Chio, Henderson, Nev./Gymcats Gymnastics
- Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
- Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Maple Grove, Minn./Twin City Twisters
- Kaliya Lincoln, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
- Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Ella Kate Parker, West Chester, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics
- Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Columbia, Md./World Class Gymnastics
- Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics
- Izzy Stassi, North Royalton, Ohio/Gym X-Treme
- Gabby Van Frayen, Lewis Center, Ohio/Gym X-Treme
Senior
- Ciena Alipio, San Jose, Calif./Midwest Gymnastics Center
- Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
- Amari Drayton, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
- eMjae Frazier, Erial, N.J./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center
- Olivia Greaves, Staten Island, N.Y./World Champions Centre
- Ava Siegfeldt, Williamsburg, Va./World Class Gymnastics
- Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express
Inside Gymnastics reached out to USA Gymnastics for confirmation on who will be attending World Team Trials in October and informed they will “share the list of gymnasts attending next month’s selection camp closer to the event.”
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
