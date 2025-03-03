Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 9!

Monster Scores

Florida vs. Mizzou saw both teams excel! Florida won the meet 198.125-197.725, but Missouri earned the second highest score in program history in what is looking to be their best season ever! The Gators earned a 49.625 on vault, led by Victoria Nguyen’s 9.975 and Harris’s 10.0. Leanne Wong notched a 9.975 on bars and brought in three 9.925s on the other events to win the All-Around title with a 39.750. Florida bounced back tremendously after a tough week last week!

Missouri brought the party to the floor exercise, having no score lower than a 9.875 for an event total of 49.550! Mara Titarsolej brought her signature toe point that led her to a 9.950 on bars! The Tigers are hungry, and will be one to watch in the postseason!