03 Mar Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 9!

By Nate Salsman
Gymnast of the Week

Congratulations to Clemson’s Brie Clark on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 9! Clark made history by becoming the first college gymnast to ever compete a Biles I on floor! She even got a shoutout from the GOAT herself! She also scored a 9.875 on beam!

Congratulations to Penn State’s Josh Karnes on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 8! Karnes led Penn State to a massive upset over #2 ranked Stanford 321.350-314.450. Karnes won the high bar title with a 13.600, finished third on parallel bars, earning a 14.000, and placed second on pommel horse, scoring a 13.700!

Note: NQS takes a team’s top six scores—at least three must be from away meets—drops the highest, and averages the remaining five. This helps balance out early-season struggles and accounts for home vs. away scoring differences.

Women’s NCAA Event Leaders 

All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.685

Vault: Faith Torrez (Oklahoma) – 9.950

Bars: Grace McCallum (Utah) – 9.955

Beam: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.965 

Floor: Jordan Chiles (UCLA) & Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) – 9.960

 

Men’s NCAA Event Leaders (3-score average) 

All-Around: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford) – 81.350

Floor: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State) – 14.233

Pommel Horse: Patrick Hoopes (Air Force) – 14.817

Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.700

Vault: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State) – 14.483

Parallel Bars: Frederick Richard (Michigan) – 14.333

High Bar: Frederick Richard (Michigan) – 14.283

Team Rankings

Routines of the Week! 

The vault seal has been broken! Florida’s Selena Harris-Miranda became the first gymnast this season to reach perfection on vault! Check out her stuck Yurchenko 1.5!

Stanford’s Asher Hong bagged a 14.400 on Rings after battling with a broken grip!

Monster Scores 

Florida vs. Mizzou saw both teams excel! Florida won the meet 198.125-197.725, but Missouri earned the second highest score in program history in what is looking to be their best season ever! The Gators earned a 49.625 on vault, led by Victoria Nguyen’s 9.975 and Harris’s 10.0. Leanne Wong notched a 9.975 on bars and brought in three 9.925s on the other events to win the All-Around title with a 39.750. Florida bounced back tremendously after a tough week last week! 

Missouri brought the party to the floor exercise, having no score lower than a 9.875 for an event total of 49.550! Mara Titarsolej brought her signature toe point that led her to a 9.950 on bars! The Tigers are hungry, and will be one to watch in the postseason!

#Skillz of the Week!   

Minnesota’s Jordyn Lyden displays BRILLIANCE in her double layout dismount on bars! This helped her to a 9.950!

Illinois’s Brandon Dang is incredible and consistent on pommel horse! This week, he earned a 14.700!

BIG WINS

Alabama and Arkansas competed against each other Friday night, and Alabama got their first SEC win of the year 197.650-197.425. Both teams brought the energy to floor! The Crimson Tide scored a 49.675, and the Razorbacks earned 49.650! Both Gabby Gladieux and Joscelyn Roberson were near perfection, both being rewarded with 9.975s!

News + Noteworthy

Florida’s Sloane Blakely announced this week that she will be out for the season with injury, but will always be supporting the Gators!

Auburn’s Katelyn Jong is dealing with a lower leg injury. We wish her the best in her recovery!

Oklahoma continues to roll! They earned a massive 197.925 this week! Freshman Elle Mueller DRILLED her Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.975!

UCLA clinched their first ever regular season Big 10 title with a win at Big Fours on Sunday! Jordan Chiles recorded a 9.95 on floor and bars!

Cal clinched the ACC regular season title! They also scored a 197.675 this week! Watch out for the Bears!

Georgia’s Lily Smith is poetry in motion on balance beam! Her grace was rewarded with a 9.950! This routine helped Georgia to a big win over Kentucky 197.200-197.150!

Greenville’s Ellery Gilmer scored a 9.9 on floor this week! Huge for D3 gymnastics!

Minnesota’s Mya Hooten dazzles on floor! She bagged a 9.925 this week!

So Far This Season

Women’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week: 

Week 1: Aleah Finnegan (LSU)

Week 2: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma)

Week 3: Jade Carey (Oregon State)

Week 4: Selena Harris-Miranda (Florida)

Week 5: Kailin Chio (LSU)

Week 6: Mya Lauzon (California)

Week 7: Leanne Wong (Florida)

Week 8: Faith Torrez (Oklahoma)

Week 9: Brie Clark (Clemson)

Routine of the Week:

Week 1: Brooklyn Moors/UCLA (9.900 Floor) and Nikki Smith/Michigan State (9.950 Vault) 

Week 2: Jordan Chiles/UCLA (9.975 Floor)

Week 3: Helen Hu/Mizzou (10.0 Beam) 

Week 4: Marissa Neal/Auburn   (9.975 Beam) 

Week 5: Kara Eaker/Georgia (Beam 9.925) and Jordan Chiles/UCLA (10.0 Floor)

Week 6: Morgan Price/Fisk (Bars 10.0)

Week 7: Grace McCallum/Utah (Bars 10.0)

Week 8 Chloe Negrete/NC State (Beam 9.975)/ Amari Celestine/Missouri (floor 9.950)

Week 9: Selena Harris-Miranda/Florida (Vault 10.0)

Men’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:

Week 1: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State)

Week 2: Colt Walker (Stanford) and Sam Phillips (Illinois)

Week 3: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford)

Week 4: Ian Sandoval (Illinois)

Week 5: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma)

Week 6: Taylor Christopulos (Nebraska)

Week 7: Winter Cup

Week 8: Josh Karnes (Penn State)

Routine of the Week:

Week 1: Ignacio Yockers/Oklahoma (14.450), Patty Hoopes/Air Force (14.350) and Parker Thackston/Ohio State (14.500) (Pommel Horse) 

Week 2: Brandon Dang/Illinois (14.700 Pommel Horse) 

Week 3: Charlie Larson/Michigan (14.050 Floor) 

Week 4: Aidan Li/Cal (14.650 Pommel Horse)

Week 5: Frederick Richard/Michigan (14.700 High Bar)

Week 6: Fuzzy Benas/Oklahoma (14.350)

Week 7: Winter Cup

Week 8: Asher Hong/Stanford (14.400 Rings)

Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!

Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.

