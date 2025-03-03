03 Mar Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 9!
Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 9!
By Nate Salsman
Gymnast of the Week
Congratulations to Clemson’s Brie Clark on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 9! Clark made history by becoming the first college gymnast to ever compete a Biles I on floor! She even got a shoutout from the GOAT herself! She also scored a 9.875 on beam!
“She knows I EXIST?!” 😭😭 congratulations, Brie Clark, on making HISTORY 🧡 pic.twitter.com/IFv9nvlL84— planetofgymnastics (@planetofgym) March 1, 2025
Congratulations to Penn State’s Josh Karnes on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 8! Karnes led Penn State to a massive upset over #2 ranked Stanford 321.350-314.450. Karnes won the high bar title with a 13.600, finished third on parallel bars, earning a 14.000, and placed second on pommel horse, scoring a 13.700!
Still thinking about last night 😌#WeAre pic.twitter.com/PZsNDp9shW— Penn State Men’s Gymnastics (@PennStateMGYM) March 2, 2025
Note: NQS takes a team’s top six scores—at least three must be from away meets—drops the highest, and averages the remaining five. This helps balance out early-season struggles and accounts for home vs. away scoring differences.
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders
All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.685
Vault: Faith Torrez (Oklahoma) – 9.950
Bars: Grace McCallum (Utah) – 9.955
Beam: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.965
Floor: Jordan Chiles (UCLA) & Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) – 9.960
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders (3-score average)
All-Around: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford) – 81.350
Floor: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State) – 14.233
Pommel Horse: Patrick Hoopes (Air Force) – 14.817
Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.700
Vault: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State) – 14.483
Parallel Bars: Frederick Richard (Michigan) – 14.333
High Bar: Frederick Richard (Michigan) – 14.283
Team Rankings
Routines of the Week!
The vault seal has been broken! Florida’s Selena Harris-Miranda became the first gymnast this season to reach perfection on vault! Check out her stuck Yurchenko 1.5!
SELENA HARRIS-MIRANDA HITS PERFECT 🔟 ON VAULT‼️ @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/gjCo7H47lN— espnW (@espnW) February 28, 2025
Stanford’s Asher Hong bagged a 14.400 on Rings after battling with a broken grip!
Asher Hong had a grip break at today’s meet. He was so generous to give it to my son when he asked for it and even signed it later. Made his year!— Bo Gerhard (@EBGIII) March 2, 2025
Add in meeting Josh Karnes and Brandon Nguyen…along with the rest of @PennStateMGYM and @StanfordMGym . Such incredible guys! pic.twitter.com/1meNGtcQjl
Monster Scores
Florida vs. Mizzou saw both teams excel! Florida won the meet 198.125-197.725, but Missouri earned the second highest score in program history in what is looking to be their best season ever! The Gators earned a 49.625 on vault, led by Victoria Nguyen’s 9.975 and Harris’s 10.0. Leanne Wong notched a 9.975 on bars and brought in three 9.925s on the other events to win the All-Around title with a 39.750. Florida bounced back tremendously after a tough week last week!
Missouri brought the party to the floor exercise, having no score lower than a 9.875 for an event total of 49.550! Mara Titarsolej brought her signature toe point that led her to a 9.950 on bars! The Tigers are hungry, and will be one to watch in the postseason!
9.950 marks a new season best for Mara Titarsolej 🔥— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 28, 2025
📊: https://t.co/eaJj5t8LsA
📺: https://t.co/MKIBQpNIpL (@SECNetwork)#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/oKMnuuCCcy
#Skillz of the Week!
Minnesota’s Jordyn Lyden displays BRILLIANCE in her double layout dismount on bars! This helped her to a 9.950!
A nearly perfect bars routine from Jordyn!— Minnesota Women’s Gym (@GopherWGym) March 2, 2025
She goes 9.950, a new season-high.
📺: B1G+ pic.twitter.com/9TRz5elY7e
Illinois’s Brandon Dang is incredible and consistent on pommel horse! This week, he earned a 14.700!
A technical masterpiece 🤌 pic.twitter.com/HMdmBbpvcG— Illinois Men's Gymnastics (@IlliniMGym) March 1, 2025
BIG WINS
Alabama and Arkansas competed against each other Friday night, and Alabama got their first SEC win of the year 197.650-197.425. Both teams brought the energy to floor! The Crimson Tide scored a 49.675, and the Razorbacks earned 49.650! Both Gabby Gladieux and Joscelyn Roberson were near perfection, both being rewarded with 9.975s!
And she's only a freshman 🤯@Josc_Roberson is just a joy to watch! pic.twitter.com/nEerk4BDgY— Arkansas Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) March 1, 2025
News + Noteworthy
Florida’s Sloane Blakely announced this week that she will be out for the season with injury, but will always be supporting the Gators!
She's sidelined for the season but Sloane Blakely still will be with team to support 2025 #Gators goals.— Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) March 1, 2025
"I'll still be around. I want to be able to bring my same energy but in a different way."@gatorscott caught up w/ @sloaneeblakely Friday
https://t.co/PSGnoukGmv
Auburn’s Katelyn Jong is dealing with a lower leg injury. We wish her the best in her recovery!
Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said Katelyn Jong is officially a "lower leg injury." #NCAAgym— Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) March 1, 2025
Oklahoma continues to roll! They earned a massive 197.925 this week! Freshman Elle Mueller DRILLED her Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.975!
ELLE. MUELLER. 9.975.— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 1, 2025
📺 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/eH8f9sZlTn
UCLA clinched their first ever regular season Big 10 title with a win at Big Fours on Sunday! Jordan Chiles recorded a 9.95 on floor and bars!
What’s better than one 9.95?— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) March 2, 2025
TWO!!!!! Jordan Chiles scores her second 9.95 of the night! #NCAAGym #B1Ggym pic.twitter.com/gAhqjPsjCJ
UCLA’s FIRST-EVER @bigten regular season champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xGQydZFsop— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) March 3, 2025
Cal clinched the ACC regular season title! They also scored a 197.675 this week! Watch out for the Bears!
Mya Lauzon ⚓️’s the lineup with a 9.95!— Cal Women’s Gymnastics (@CalWGym) March 1, 2025
Make that 5-Straight 9.95+ FX routines in a row for the senior! #GoBears | #OneDayBetter pic.twitter.com/lwRnpNzqWQ
Georgia’s Lily Smith is poetry in motion on balance beam! Her grace was rewarded with a 9.950! This routine helped Georgia to a big win over Kentucky 197.200-197.150!
Move of the Meet: Lily on floor✨— Georgia Gymnastics (@UGAGymnastics) March 3, 2025
Lily clinched the win for the GymDogs to defend their undefeated home record!
🔢 9.925
🥈 t-2#GoDawgs | #TogetherWeAre pic.twitter.com/71eRxAasRD
Greenville’s Ellery Gilmer scored a 9.9 on floor this week! Huge for D3 gymnastics!
D3 gymnast Ellery Gilmer scored a 9.9 for Greenville - the school’s HIGHEST score all season 🤩🤯👏 pic.twitter.com/hxOmsm9EMs— planetofgymnastics (@planetofgym) March 2, 2025
Minnesota’s Mya Hooten dazzles on floor! She bagged a 9.925 this week!
Mya Hooten dazzles the floor once more ✨#B1GWGym x @GopherWGym pic.twitter.com/LpMbwy2HFn— Big Ten Gymnastics (@B1GGymnastics) March 2, 2025
So Far This Season
Women’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Aleah Finnegan (LSU)
Week 2: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma)
Week 3: Jade Carey (Oregon State)
Week 4: Selena Harris-Miranda (Florida)
Week 5: Kailin Chio (LSU)
Week 6: Mya Lauzon (California)
Week 7: Leanne Wong (Florida)
Week 8: Faith Torrez (Oklahoma)
Week 9: Brie Clark (Clemson)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Brooklyn Moors/UCLA (9.900 Floor) and Nikki Smith/Michigan State (9.950 Vault)
Week 2: Jordan Chiles/UCLA (9.975 Floor)
Week 3: Helen Hu/Mizzou (10.0 Beam)
Week 4: Marissa Neal/Auburn (9.975 Beam)
Week 5: Kara Eaker/Georgia (Beam 9.925) and Jordan Chiles/UCLA (10.0 Floor)
Week 6: Morgan Price/Fisk (Bars 10.0)
Week 7: Grace McCallum/Utah (Bars 10.0)
Week 8 Chloe Negrete/NC State (Beam 9.975)/ Amari Celestine/Missouri (floor 9.950)
Week 9: Selena Harris-Miranda/Florida (Vault 10.0)
Men’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State)
Week 2: Colt Walker (Stanford) and Sam Phillips (Illinois)
Week 3: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford)
Week 4: Ian Sandoval (Illinois)
Week 5: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma)
Week 6: Taylor Christopulos (Nebraska)
Week 7: Winter Cup
Week 8: Josh Karnes (Penn State)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Ignacio Yockers/Oklahoma (14.450), Patty Hoopes/Air Force (14.350) and Parker Thackston/Ohio State (14.500) (Pommel Horse)
Week 2: Brandon Dang/Illinois (14.700 Pommel Horse)
Week 3: Charlie Larson/Michigan (14.050 Floor)
Week 4: Aidan Li/Cal (14.650 Pommel Horse)
Week 5: Frederick Richard/Michigan (14.700 High Bar)
Week 6: Fuzzy Benas/Oklahoma (14.350)
Week 7: Winter Cup
Week 8: Asher Hong/Stanford (14.400 Rings)
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
