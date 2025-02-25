Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 8!

Missouri’s Amari Celestine executed a fantastic floor routine that earned a 9.95! Her brother Artyon Celestine choreographed her routine and was able to be at the meet in person, cheering her on right next to the floor!

“It was like I was out here really doing it for him,” Celestine said. “I know I go out and I say, I’ve dedicated my season to my family, but having him here by my side tonight was really meaningful for me.”

Check out the flare Amari brings to the routine!