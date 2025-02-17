17 Feb Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 7!
By Nate Salsman
Gymnast of the Week
Congratulations to Florida’s Leanne Wong on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 7! Wong was booming this week! She earned a 9.975 on bars and notched her first perfect 10.0 of the season on beam! She scored an All-Around total of 39.750, which helped the Gators get the win over Auburn 197.625-196.825. Florida earned this score while counting a fall on bars! Wong is off to the races in her senior season, and we cannot wait to see what else she accomplishes!
Congratulations to Nebraska’s Taylor Christopulos on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 6! With a 14.200 on pommel horse and a 13.150 on high bar, Christopulos led the Huskers to victory over Greenville 322.700-309.350!
LET'S GO TAY 🤯— Nebraska Men's Gymnastics (@HuskerMGym) February 15, 2025
Capt. Taylor Christopulos picks up a massive 14.20 on Horse! 🐴 #GBR pic.twitter.com/aZmrhAU1YS
Note: Rankings take a slight shift with the introduction of NQS this week. NQS takes a team’s top six scores—at least three must be from away meets—drops the highest, and averages the remaining five. This helps balance out early-season struggles and accounts for home vs. away scoring differences.
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders
All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.675
Vault: Kailin Chio (LSU) & Faith Torrez (Oklahoma) – 9.930
Bars: Audrey Davis (Oklahoma) – 9.945
Beam: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.960
Floor: Jordan Chiles (UCLA) – 9.955
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders (3-score average)
All-Around: Ian Sandoval (Illinois) – 79.133
Floor: Charlie Larson (Michigan) – 14.233
Pommel Horse: Patrick Hoopes (Air Force) – 14.817
Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.500
Vault: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State) – 14.483
Parallel Bars: Logan McKeown (Michigan) – 14.283
High Bar: Frederick Richard (Michigan) – 14.283
Team Rankings
Routines of the Week!
Utah’s Grace McCallum was PERFECT on her bar routine this week! She executes a very challenging four skill combination and rounds the routine out with a stuck dismount! Both judges agreed that this routine was worthy of a 10.0!
First 1⃣0⃣ of the season for @grace_mccallum2#NCAAGYM x 🎥 ESPN +— NCAA Gymnastics (@NCAA_Gymnastics) February 15, 2025
pic.twitter.com/CQOyJAD8K8
Benas is Back! Oklahoma’s Fuzzy Benas returned to competition this week in his signature style! He stuck his incredible Kaz 1.5 for a 14.350! He just got cleared to train on Monday!
Released on Monday, started vaulting on Tuesday, and competed like this on Saturday 🤯— Mark Williams (@wellsgymn) February 16, 2025
There is only ☝️ Fuzzy Benas https://t.co/vXCntjHS9x
The Super Bowl!!
Friday night saw the matchup between No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 LSU, and it was one to watch! LSU took the win 198.050-197.675, but both teams got to showcase their greatness! Kailin Chio won the All-Around with a 39.725, including a 9.950 on vault and floor. LSU also earned a massive 49.700 on floor. Oklahoma also shined on floor, bagging a 49.575. Faith Torrez brought in a massive 9.975 on vault, which led the Sooners to a 49.425 on the event. The Tigers may have won this battle, but Oklahoma will have a rematch at the SEC Championships next month!
#Skillz of the Week!
Kara Eaker’s beautiful switch leap mount sequence on beam is always one to watch!
A classic Kara stick😏— Georgia Gymnastics (@UGAGymnastics) February 15, 2025
🔢 9.875
🔗 https://t.co/ZWWcFodCrw
🎥 SEC Network#GoDawgs | #TogetherWeAre pic.twitter.com/mnJBYcStH3
Emre Dodanli opened his 14.250 scoring floor routine with a stuck double-double layout!
now THAT'S how you do senior night 💥— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 16, 2025
it's a season-high 14.250 for Emre! pic.twitter.com/zPPWAW14EF
10.0 Alert!!
There was a huge bump in 10.0 scores over the weekend!
- The Mizzou to the Lou quad meet saw brilliance on floor! Alabama’s Lily Hudson was perfect on the event – her routine included a back 2.5 twist stuck cold! Missouri’s Kennedy Griffin performed her high-energy floor routine to music by Beyoncé and was also awarded a 10.0! Her team has dubbed her as Keyoncé! Griffin’s 10 also helped lead the Tigers to a program high 49.725 on floor!
- Florida’s Sloane Blakely also leaped her way to a 10.0 on floor! Her performance quality is top notch, and we love the confidence she’s showing this season!
Bow down to the queen! Here is Kennedy Griffin's full perfect 10 routine and the reactions from her and the Tiger team from my perspective! @MizzouGym @KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @jackieterpak pic.twitter.com/u3CTZD06OT— Grace Ainger (@GAingerSports) February 15, 2025
Almost 10.0!!
While there were more perfect scores given this week, there were also many near perfect 9.975s!
- UCLA knocked on perfection’s door on bars! Frida Esparza and Jordan Chiles both scored 9.975s!
- The Florida Gators also flittered sublimity on bars! Selena Harris-Miranda and Leanne Wong were rewarded with 9.975s after each athlete nailed their double layout dismount!
- Florida’s Victoria Nguyen was BRILLIANT this week on beam. Her unique and beautiful gymnastics led her to a career high 9.975.
- Denver’s Maddison Reidenbach also earned a 9.975 on vault!
News + Noteworthy
- Oregon State’s Jade Carey continues to bring in huge scores! This week, she earned a massive 39.725 in the All-Around, which has her in the Number 1 spot in the national rankings! She also brought in another 9.975 on beam, where she also ranks first!
9.975🙂#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/UxGfEHpuc4— Oregon State Gymnastics (@BeaverGym) February 16, 2025
- Illinois’s Chloe Cho had a weekend! The freshman standout competed on Friday and Sunday and was excellent both days! On Friday, she scored 39.550 in the All-Around, which included a 9.950 on bars and a 9.925 on beam. On Sunday, she continued to be a 9.9 machine! Earning a 9.900 on vault and 9.925 on floor!
A career-high ✨9.900✨ vault for Chloe! pic.twitter.com/O2EtLuyLOr— Illinois Women's Gymnastics (@IlliniWGym) February 16, 2025
- UCLA gymnastics is improving with each week! This week they recorded a 197.675! This number helped them jump to number two in the national rankings!
- UCLA gymnast Frida Esparza performed the national anthem on the electric guitar prior to the UCLA vs Penn State meet! Check it out!
Undoubtedly the coolest national anthem ever performed at a gymnastics meet.— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 15, 2025
Rock on, Frida Esparza! 🤘🎸 pic.twitter.com/ZtX6Rdattm
- Iowa gymnastics was sublime on floor exercise! They also competed on Friday and Sunday this week! On Friday, Emily Erb achieved a 9.925, and on Sunday, she improved it to a 9.975! On Friday, the team bagged a 49.275, and on Sunday, they were elevated to a 49.375!
𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙: 𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙚𝙙✍️— Iowa Gymnastics (@IowaGymnastics) February 17, 2025
Emily Erb sits atop the Floor all-time scores! She is now one of five GymHawks to ever earn a 9.975 on the event🔥@EmilyErb8 x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Do6pK844mg
- Minnesota’s Mya Hooten was fantastic in the dual meet against Ohio State! She scored a 9.950 on vault, 9.900 on bars and 9.925 on floor! This led Minnesota to a season best score of 197.375 (on the road)!
Could we see Mya's first 🔟 on vault?!— Minnesota Women’s Gym (@GopherWGym) February 16, 2025
📺 : B1G+ pic.twitter.com/B63m6VWeoq
- Nebraska men’s gymnastics showcased their depth this weekend! In their dual meet against Greenville, five different athletes took home the six event titles. Chase Mondi won floor, Taylor Christopulos won pommel horse, James Friedman won rings, Nathan York won vault and parallel bars and Max Odden won high bar.
Come on Shmurda! 😤— Nebraska Men's Gymnastics (@HuskerMGym) February 15, 2025
Chase Mondi anchors on FX with a stuck dismount with a huge 14.10! #GBR pic.twitter.com/KWfeWWQABc
- Oklahoma men’s gymnastics is continuing their strong season! They took down Michigan and Simpson with a 327.700!
if pommel horse is an art, Ignacio is da Vinci 🤌— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 16, 2025
the sophomore adds a 14.450 for the Sooners! pic.twitter.com/GUFu1grXzW
- Despite the loss, Michigan men’s gymnastics was solid! Charlie Larson won the floor title with a 14.300. Paul Juda won rings scoring a 14.250. Frederick Richard won parallel bars with a massive 14.450!
So Far This Season
Women’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Aleah Finnegan (LSU)
Week 2: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma)
Week 3: Jade Carey (Oregon State)
Week 4: Selena Harris-Miranda (Florida)
Week 5: Kailin Chio (LSU)
Week 6: Mya Lauzon (California)
Week 7: Leanne Wong (Florida)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Brooklyn Moors/UCLA (9.900 Floor) and Nikki Smith/Michigan State (9.950 Vault)
Week 2: Jordan Chiles/UCLA (9.975 Floor)
Week 3: Helen Hu/Mizzou (10.0 Beam)
Week 4: Marissa Neal/Auburn (9.975 Beam)
Week 5: Kara Eaker/Georgia (Beam 9.925) and Jordan Chiles/UCLA (10.0 Floor)
Week 6: Morgan Price/Fisk (Bars 10.0)
Week 7: Grace McCallum/Utah (Bars 10.0)
Men’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State)
Week 2: Colt Walker (Stanford) and Sam Phillips (Illinois)
Week 3: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford)
Week 4: Ian Sandoval (Illinois)
Week 5: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma)
Week 6: Taylor Christopulos (Nebraska)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Ignacio Yockers/Oklahoma (14.450), Patty Hoopes/Air Force (14.350) and Parker Thackston/Ohio State (14.500) (Pommel Horse)
Week 2: Brandon Dang/Illinois (14.700 Pommel Horse)
Week 3: Charlie Larson/Michigan (14.050 Floor)
Week 4: Aidan Li/Cal (14.650 Pommel Horse)
Week 5: Frederick Richard/Michigan (14.700 High Bar)
Week 6: Fuzzy Benas/Oklahoma (14.350)
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
