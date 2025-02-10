Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 6!

Gymnast of the Week

Congratulations to California’s Mya Lauzon on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 6! Lauzon had a day in Cal’s dual meet against Stanford! She earned a 39.750 in the All-Around and bagged a perfect 10.0 on floor, the first of her career on the event, which clinched Cal’s win against Stanford 197.550-197.400!

“The scores were close, but at the same time that’s not something we really pay attention to during the meet,” Lauzon said. “The five girls in front of me all hit such good routines, so I just went out there and competed with freedom and joy and had a lot of fun. I guess that’s what happens when you do those things.”