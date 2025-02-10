10 Feb Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 6!
Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 6!
By Nate Salsman
Gymnast of the Week
Congratulations to California’s Mya Lauzon on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 6! Lauzon had a day in Cal’s dual meet against Stanford! She earned a 39.750 in the All-Around and bagged a perfect 10.0 on floor, the first of her career on the event, which clinched Cal’s win against Stanford 197.550-197.400!
“The scores were close, but at the same time that’s not something we really pay attention to during the meet,” Lauzon said. “The five girls in front of me all hit such good routines, so I just went out there and competed with freedom and joy and had a lot of fun. I guess that’s what happens when you do those things.”
Congratulations to Oklahoma’s Emre Dodanli for being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 5! Dodanli earned a 14.000 on both vault and floor and clinched the win against Greenville with a 13.850 on high bar. The Sooners won the meet 328.850-308.800.
“It was a really exciting day,” Oklahoma head coach Mark Williams said. “The crowd was into it and stayed, we had a record attendance, Cleveland Night and the alumni here. We just had a lot of things going for us tonight, and my team stepped up.”
What a way to close out the meet by Emre!
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders
All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.690
Vault: Haleigh Bryant (LSU) – 9.925
Bars: Audrey Davis (Oklahoma) – 9.950
Beam: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.960
Floor: Brooklyn Moors (UCLA) – 9.937
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders (3 score average)
All-Around: Ian Sandoval (Illinois) – 79.133
Floor: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State)- 14.183
Pommel Horse: Patrick Hoopes (Air Force) – 14.817
Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.500
Vault: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State) – 14.483
Parallel Bars: Logan McKeown (Michigan) – 14.217
High Bar: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma) – 14.033
Team Rankings
Routines of the Week!
Fisk’s Morgan Price made HISTORY this weekend by becoming the first gymnast from an HBCU to earn a perfect 10.0! The perfect mark was awarded on bars, putting Price’s name in the record books forever! She also scored a career-high 39.500 in the All-Around.
MORGAN PRICE BECOMES THE FIRST GYMNAST FROM AN HBCU TO SCORE A PERFECT TEN!
Congratulations @price_morgan & @FiskUGymnastics! 💐 pic.twitter.com/RN3lxJexCi
2024 Olympic team bronze medalist Frederick Richard (Michigan) notched a 14.700 on high bar, the highest score of the season on the event. His routine is jam-packed with high-flying releases and is capped off with a huge double twisting double layout dismount!
That's the high bar title for Fred!
Monster Scores
UCLA was on 198 watch in their dual meet against Washington and ended the meet with a massive 197.950! They etched an incredible beam total of 49.625, dropping a 9.9! The Bruins are roaring and climbing the ranks quickly, and will be fighting to get back to the National Championship!
All 6️⃣ Bruin beam competitors scored 9.9 or higher Friday night at Washington. The last time a Bruin beam team accomplished that feat was at the 2016 Pac-12 Championships - also at Washington.
The Oklahoma Sooners are also getting close to hitting 198! They earned a 197.825 to defeat Kentucky 197.825-197.225!
Stanford gymnastics displayed excellence on beam, earning a 49.625 this week! Kendra Cheng scored a 9.950 in the leadoff spot, and Taralyn Nguyen notched a 9.950 of her own. This rotation helped Stanford earn a season high 197.400 and had them keeping it close with Cal!
This is what beam queen dreams are made of 😍
Stanford’s 49.625 beam rotation last night capped off Big Meet in style ❤️#HTL | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/sgJTYCN55H
#Skillz of the Week!
The Georgia Gym Dawgs continue to grow, and their bar rotation is spectacular! Holly Snyder competes a high-flying Church + overshoot on bars! Georgia scored a 49.325 on bars and a meet total of 197.300.
Holly on the bars >
🔢 9.850
📱 SECN+
📊 https://t.co/jcyKRXMQUX#GoDawgs | #TogetherWeAre pic.twitter.com/Qu0vgRzGia
One thing is certain: Air Force’s Patty Hoopes has a WOW factor on pommel horse! He brought in a massive 15.150!
Patty Hoopes goes 15.15 on Pommel Horse for @AF_MGYM - the first PH routine in NCAA gymnastics to score above 15 this season!
Almost 10.0!!
While Lauzon and Price both broke the 10.0 barrier in Week 6, there are several athletes who came oh-so-close to the perfect mark this week! Notably:
- Oklahoma’s Faith Torrez stuck a beautiful Yurchenko 1.5 that got a 9.975! Look for our interview with Faith coming this week to InsideGym.com!
- Utah’s Makenna Smith also earned a 9.975 for her stuck vault!
- Olympic Champion Jade Carey is inching closer and closer to a 10.0, earning a 9.975 on beam this week.
- LSU’s Kailin Chio stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.975.
- Alabama’s Gabby Gladieux brought in a 9.975 on floor!
That's our anchor 🥹
Gabby closes us out tonight with a 9.975 to match her career high and mark a season high on floor! 👑
📺 ESPN2#RollTide | #Dynasty51 pic.twitter.com/fAy3Hxq0CD
Upset Alert!!!
If I were an SEC team, I’d be scared to walk into Bud Walton Arena! Arkansas defeated LSU at home, and now they’ve topped Florida 197.175-196.625! Frankie Price brought the house down with her 9.925 floor routine that clinched the win for the Razorbacks.
Yeah @frankieprice_ slayed that 👑
News + Noteworthy
- Utah’s Avery Neff returned to competition on bars after spraining both her ankles earlier in the season! We love seeing her back!
She's baaaaaaack
- Florida’s Selena Harris DRILLED her Yurchenko 1.5 to earn a 9.950.
CLOSING OUT STRONG⚓️
◾️@selena_harriss with a 9.950 on vault
📺https://t.co/WVah9hqXfq pic.twitter.com/hX47CLUAgJ
- Ly Bui made her Gator bars debut, scoring a 9.900! Look for our interview with Ly coming soon to InsideGym.com!
BUI BARS DEBUT
Ly with a 9.900!!
📺https://t.co/WVah9hqXfq pic.twitter.com/O112ud8l0U
- UCLA’s Chae Campbell earned a massive 39.625 in the All-Around! Her performance included three 9.925s!
When @chae_jada nods like that, you know it's good. 9.925 for Chae!
💻: @BigTenPlus #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/TUgDyM5NUT
- British world medalist Ondine Achampong (Cal) returned to competition with an exceptional beam exhibition! Check out those ring leaps!
Ondine beam exhibition!!!
- Arizona is on the rise! Sophie Derr performed a beautiful bar routine that scored a 9.900!
Sophie lands a 9.90 on bars!
- Minnesota is also having a strong start to their season. This week, they earned a 196.800! Canadian Olympian Ava Stewart snagged a 9.900 on bars!
9.900 🇨🇦🇨🇦
Ava Stewart sets a new career-high with a 9.900 on bars to start the #Gophers out!
📺: B1G+ pic.twitter.com/0pvCvAmLlo
- Illinois’s Brandon Dang earned a huge 14.700 on pommel horse!
The closer comes through!
14.700 for Brandon 👊
- Check out this stellar parallel bar routine from Penn State’s Josh Karnes!
"He needs to nail it"
Spoiler alert. He does.
- Ohio State’s Tyler Rockwood rocked a rings set for a career high 14.150
- Although they fell to #9 Missouri, Illinois had quite a weekend, posting their highest team score of the season, along with four event title winners. Several gymnasts notched personal bests, including this 9.95 floor routine from Chloe Cho!
- Anne Challman of the University of New Hampshire tied the fourth-highest floor exercise score in school history with her 9.95 routine! UNH’s floor lineup came in clutch, scoring a 49.400 to push them from 3rd place to 1st in their tri-meet against Brown and Yale.
- Oklahoma Men’s Gymnastics set a new attendance record with 2,149 fans cheering on the Sooners in their W over Stanford and Greenville!
So Far This Season
Women’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Aleah Finnegan (LSU)
Week 2: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma)
Week 3: Jade Carey (Oregon State)
Week 4: Selena Harris-Miranda (Florida)
Week 5: Kailin Chio (LSU)
Week 6: Mya Lauzon (California)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Brooklyn Moors/UCLA (9.900 Floor) and Nikki Smith/Michigan State (9.950 Vault)
Week 2: Jordan Chiles/UCLA (9.975 Floor)
Week 3: Helen Hu/Mizzou (10.0 Beam)
Week 4: Marissa Neal/Auburn (9.975 Beam)
Week 5: Kara Eaker/Georgia (Beam 9.925) and Jordan Chiles/UCLA (10.0 Floor)
Week 6: Morgan Price (bars 10.0)
Men’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State)
Week 2: Colt Walker (Stanford) and Sam Phillips (Illinois)
Week 3: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford)
Week 4: Ian Sandoval (Illinois)
Week 5: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Ignacio Yockers/Oklahoma (14.450), Patty Hoopes/Air Force (14.350) and Parker Thackston/Ohio State (14.500) (Pommel Horse)
Week 2: Brandon Dang/Illinois (14.700 Pommel Horse)
Week 3: Charlie Larson/Michigan (14.050 Floor)
Week 4: Aidan Li/Cal (14.650 Pommel Horse)
Week 5: Frederick Richard (Michigan 14.700 High Bar)
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
