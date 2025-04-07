07 Apr Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 14!
Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 14!
COMING SOON
Our 2025 NCAA Championship Preview and an all-new spotlight feature on Leanne Wong!
GYMNAST OF THE WEEK
Congratulations to LSU’s Konnor McClain on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Regional Championships Week! Just over ten months after tearing her achilles at the U.S. Classic, McClain returned to competition on floor exercise for the first time since the 2024 season during the Pennsylvania Regional Final. McClain performed as if she had never left, earning a massive 9.900 on the event. McClain’s performance helped LSU to qualify for the National Championship and get one step closer to defending their national title. It’s been truly wonderful to watch McClain’s joy return this season and to see what very well might be her best gymnastics ever.
HELLO MS. MCCLAIN— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 5, 2025
It's a 9.90 in her first floor routine of the year!
📺 ESPN+ | @_KonnorMcClain pic.twitter.com/yqQ6DQul4t
Congratulations to Paul Juda, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week! Juda has built back slowly, pacing himself all season following an incredible 2024 where he captured a historic bronze medal with Team USA. Heading into the men’s NCAA Conference and National championship season, Juda is right on pace to do big things on his home floor in Michigan. At Big Tens, Juda finished second in the All-Around and was leading until the last rotation when his teammate Frederick Richard sealed the title in the final moments of the meet. Juda was also named First Team All-Big Ten.
Paul Juda scores a 14.25 on floor for @UMichGym 🔥#B1GMGym pic.twitter.com/yGFzaQEWcY— Big Ten Gymnastics (@B1GGymnastics) April 4, 2025
Routines of the Week!
Arkansas’ Joscelyn Roberson was on fire at the Pennsylvania Regional, fighting hard for her Razorbacks. Roberson is the definition of confidence on beam and lands each skill with an unmatched sharpness! On Thursday in the semifinal, she broke her freshman All-Around record yet again with a new career high of 39.600, which was good for fourth place across both semifinal contests on the day. She didn’t score less than a 9.875 on any event and had a pair of 9.925s on beam and floor.
While the Razorbacks fell short of making Nationals, they did not let up. Teammate Frankie Price went down with an unfortunate injury on her opening pass (double layout) in the Semi-final. In one of the more emotional moments of the weekend, the team dedicated their finals performance to Price, with head coach Jordyn Wieber stating on air “We’re going to do Saturday for Frankie.”
We’ll see Roberson in Fort Worth, where she’s qualified as an individual in the All-Around.
Automatic. Amazing. In awe. @Josc_Roberson pic.twitter.com/fY7HpIbSAX— Arkansas Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) April 5, 2025
Oklahoma’a Tas Hajdu clinched the team victory the 2025 MPSF Championship with a 14.050 still rings score in the final routine of the meet! The Sooners entered the final rotation with a lead of 1.8 points and closed the meet on still rings, while Stanford finished on vault. When the Cardinal completed its vault rotation, OU needed at least at 13.8 on its final routine to finish in front. Hajdu turned in a strong rings set for a 14.050 and the win!
the clinching moment pic.twitter.com/roD6rhohvj— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) April 6, 2025
10.0 Alert!!
The Oklahoma Sooners were OUTSTANDING in the Seattle Regional Final bringing in four 10.0s and earning a massive 198.450. Jordan Bowers bagged three perfect scores on every event but beam, totaling a 39.900 All-Around score. Teammate Faith Torrez also found perfection on floor.
🚨10 ALERT🚨— NCAA Gymnastics (@NCAA_Gymnastics) April 7, 2025
Jordan Bowers absolutely nails this bar routine! #NCAAGYM x 🎥 @ESPN + @OU_WGymnastics
pic.twitter.com/IfaEoi6ybk
One thing in NCAA gymnastics is certain, when Helen Hu sticks her beam dismount there is no denying she is the definition of perfection. That’s exactly what happened in the Seattle Regional Semifinal, where she received a perfect 10.0 from all four judges!
Just another Helen Hu 🔟 in case you missed it #NCAAGYM x 🎥 @MizzouGym— NCAA Gymnastics (@NCAA_Gymnastics) April 4, 2025
pic.twitter.com/QtiggSU2tQ
Utah’s Grace McCallum received back to back perfect scores on uneven bars! We love the uniqueness she brings to her routine! Michigan State’s Gabrielle Stephen drilled her Yurchenko 1.5 for a perfect score.
🔥 AMAZING GRACE 🔥— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 5, 2025
Back to back 10s on bars‼️#RedRocks | @grace_mccallum2 pic.twitter.com/pI5c1SpTRm
Regional Madness = Fort Worth Loading
The Regional Championships are complete and the final eight teams for Fort Worth are set! Over in Pennsylvania, we saw a battle between LSU, Michigan State, Kentucky and Arkansas. The competition was tight, but LSU came out on top! Michigan State just barely fell behind LSU and once again broke the 198 barrier. The Spartans came in fighting and qualified to just their second National Championship in program history, their first appearance since 1988! Underdogs Arkansas and Kentucky ultimately fell short, but finished their season with strong performances!
NIKKI. SMITH.— Michigan State Gymnastics (@MSU_Gymnastics) April 5, 2025
9.950. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f1Ft0HpcVP
Utah gymnastics continue to make history! Their regional final included UCLA, Denver and Minnesota. The Utes qualified for their 49th consecutive National Championship! UCLA finished behind Utah, but will take a trip back to Fort Worth after missing out last year. Denver almost kept the string of upsets going! They upset Stanford in the regional semi-final and kept it close with UCLA, but ultimately finished in third.
LSU, Michigan State, Utah and UCLA will all be in the same semi-final in Fort Worth!
9⃣.9⃣2⃣5⃣ for Ash!#RedRocks | #DROP pic.twitter.com/rZNgKRunAC— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 6, 2025
In Alabama, the home team clinched an upset! After a season of ups and downs, Alabama brought the magic to their home regional. The final was TIGHT and had teams fighting from start to finish! The Florida Gators came out on top with a 197.700, followed by Alabama with 197.675, Cal with a 197.575, and Oregon State with a 196.875. While Oregon State missed out on qualifying as a team, Olympic Champion, Jade Carey qualified for the All-Around as an individual!
Capped off by a 9.950 from Jade Carey 🤩🤩🤩#GoBeavs x @BeaverGym pic.twitter.com/tRLg9yAaEl— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) April 6, 2025
The final regional took place in Washington. Oklahoma easily won scoring a massive 198.450. The real battle was between Missouri and Auburn. Heading into the last rotation, Missouri only had a .200 lead over Auburn. Leadoff Amy Wier had a fall on beam, meaning that each athlete had to hit in order to qualify. The Tigers rallied and put up five hit routines, including an exceptional anchor routine from beam queen Helen Hu.
“I need a nap,” Missouri head coach Shannon Welker said after the meet, fighting back tears. “I’m so proud of our team. I felt like we were undeniable tonight. We had an uncharacteristic mistake to leadoff beam and at no point did I think we didn’t have the ability to come back from that.”
The second semifinal will be a SEC matchup between Oklahoma, Missouri, Alabama and Florida.
Mara Titarsolej's MESMERIZING 9.950 on bars ✨#NCAAGYM x 🎥 @ESPN + @MizzouGym— NCAA Gymnastics (@NCAA_Gymnastics) April 7, 2025
pic.twitter.com/3ZPV2IhqnX
News + Noteworthy
Missouri’s Hannah Horton drilled her Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.950!
Hannah Horton goes 9.950 on vault and ties her career high 👀— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) April 7, 2025
📊: https://t.co/1dYTNWgEgi
📺: https://t.co/fXLhlKk5NM (@ESPN+)#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/IMNleOQ0uY
The Oklahoma Sooners were firing on floor exercise! They brought in a 49.800 which included a perfect 10.0 from Bowers and Torrez. The rotation was so sharp that they were able to drop a 9.9!
🚨10 ALERT🚨— NCAA Gymnastics (@NCAA_Gymnastics) April 7, 2025
Jordan Bowers is PERFECT!!! Her second 🔟 of the night! #NCAAGYM x 🎥 @ESPN + @OU_WGymnastics
pic.twitter.com/lzAbb0uSsw
The Auburn vault lineup had sticky feet in the regional final! Paige Zancan earned a huge 9.950!
VAULT: Sticky feet are CONTAGIOUS!!! Paige Zancan with 9.95 and a stick!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/t9pzPXGKlW— Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) April 7, 2025
LSU’s Aleah Finnegan always brings in the energy on floor! This week she earned a near perfect 9.975!
WHO does it like @aleahfinn— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 5, 2025
It's a 9.975 for the floor queen herself 👑
📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Ckhj5cUYL8
At the MPSF Championship, the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners posted a 329.250 team total to edge No. 2 Stanford (328.950) and defeat California (315.450) and Air Force (313.350). It’s the program’s 20th MPSF Championship! Senior Emre Dodanli and redshirt junior Fuzzy Benas each won individual conference titles.
Season-high 13.750 for Emre! pic.twitter.com/FZjKkrYc2E— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) April 5, 2025
Six Oklahoma men’s gymnasts earned a total of eight all-conference honors from the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation following the MPSF Championship on Saturday, the league announced Monday. Redshirt junior Fuzzy Benas earned three All-MPSF accolades on floor exercise, parallel bars and high bar. Senior Emre Dodanli earned All-MPSF honors on high bar, and senior Matthew Burgoyne and sophomore Tas Hajdu were named to the all-conference still rings team. Junior Ignacio Yockers received All-MPSF honors on pommel horse and sophomore earned all-conference recognition on vault.
It’s good to be home 🏡 #BoomerSooner ☝️ pic.twitter.com/HQ7LOFU7ox— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) April 6, 2025
The No. 3-ranked University of Michigan men’s gymnastics team captured its fifth consecutive Big Ten Championship on Friday at Crisler Center. The Wolverines finished with a score of 330.750, their second-highest team score of the season. Penn State (323.850) and Nebraska (322.850) finished in second and third, respectively. Five straight Big Ten championships is the program’s longest title streak since winning six consecutive from 1961-66. Frederick Richard was crowned All-Around champion for the third straight year, the first time a Wolverine has won three in a row since Rick McCurdy from 1969-71.
The man, the myth, the legend 😎— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) April 5, 2025
14.100 for Fred Richard on the H-bar#B1GMGym pic.twitter.com/8eKMSXR4hu
At the Big Ten Championships, Nebraska grabbed the top four spots on the podium on still rings. Yanni Chronopoulos won Nebraska’s first Big Ten still ring title with a 13.95 and a stick. The last conference title was won by Ted Harris in 1997. Asher Cohen hit a 13.95 for the second-place finish. Chris Hiser followed him in third with a 13.85 and Christopulos hit his second career high of the weekend with a 13.80 on the apparatus for fourth. James Freidman scored a 13.275 for tenth on the rings.
It was a Big Red takeover at the top of the podium 👏#B1GMGym x @HuskerMGym pic.twitter.com/kr4927ZjtX— Big Ten Gymnastics (@B1GGymnastics) April 6, 2025
37 Wins! At Big Tens, Illinois Brandon Dang secured the Fighting Illini’s 37th program pommel title with a 14.775 routine!
Brandon Dang secured @IlliniMGym's 37th program pommel title with a 14.775 routine 🙌#B1GMGym pic.twitter.com/IXmk3vT6Zy— Big Ten Gymnastics (@B1GGymnastics) April 6, 2025
So Far This Season
Women’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Aleah Finnegan (LSU)
Week 2: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma)
Week 3: Jade Carey (Oregon State)
Week 4: Selena Harris-Miranda (Florida)
Week 5: Kailin Chio (LSU)
Week 6: Mya Lauzon (California)
Week 7: Leanne Wong (Florida)
Week 8: Faith Torrez (Oklahoma)
Week 9: Brie Clark (Clemson)
Week 10: Amari Celestine (Missouri)
Week 11: Grace McCallum (Utah)
Week 12: Haleigh Bryant (LSU)
Week 13: Konnor McClain (LSU)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Brooklyn Moors/UCLA (9.900 Floor) and Nikki Smith/Michigan State (9.950 Vault)
Week 2: Jordan Chiles/UCLA (9.975 Floor)
Week 3: Helen Hu/Mizzou (10.0 Beam)
Week 4: Marissa Neal/Auburn (9.975 Beam)
Week 5: Kara Eaker/Georgia (Beam 9.925) and Jordan Chiles/UCLA (10.0 Floor)
Week 6: Morgan Price/Fisk (Bars 10.0)
Week 7: Grace McCallum/Utah (Bars 10.0)
Week 8 Chloe Negrete/NC State (Beam 9.975)/ Amari Celestine/Missouri (floor 9.950)
Week 9: Selena Harris-Miranda/Florida (Vault 10.0)
Week 10: Gabby Mclaughlin/Auburn/ Isabella Magnelli/Kentucky (Beam 9.975)
Week 11: Leanne Wong/Florida (Floor 10.0)/ Jade Carey/ Oregon State (Beam and Floor 10.0)
Week 12: Brooklyn Moors/UCLA (Floor 10.0)/ Riley McCusker/ Florida (Bars 10.0)
Week 13: Joscelyn Roberson/Arkansas (Beam 9.950)
Men’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State)
Week 2: Colt Walker (Stanford) and Sam Phillips (Illinois)
Week 3: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford)
Week 4: Ian Sandoval (Illinois)
Week 5: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma)
Week 6: Taylor Christopulos (Nebraska)
Week 7: Winter Cup
Week 8: Josh Karnes (Penn State)
Week 9: Brandon Dang (Illinois)
Week 10: Paul Juda (Michigan)
Week 11: Frederick Richard (Michigan)
Week 12: Paul Juda (Michigan)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Ignacio Yockers/Oklahoma (14.450), Patty Hoopes/Air Force (14.350) and Parker Thackston/Ohio State (14.500) (Pommel Horse)
Week 2: Brandon Dang/Illinois (14.700 Pommel Horse)
Week 3: Charlie Larson/Michigan (14.050 Floor)
Week 4: Aidan Li/Cal (14.650 Pommel Horse)
Week 5: Frederick Richard/Michigan (14.700 High Bar)
Week 6: Fuzzy Benas/Oklahoma (14.350)
Week 7: Winter Cup
Week 8: Asher Hong/Stanford (14.400 Rings)
Week 9: Khoi Young/Stanford (14.900 Pommel Horse)
Week 10: Kameron Nelson/Ohio State (14.550 Vault)
Week 11: Charlie Larson/ Michigan (14.850 Floor)/ Taylor Christopulos/ (14.750 Floor)
Week 12: Tas Hajdu/Oklahoma (14.050 Rings)
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine; Oklahoma Men’s Gymnastics
FOR MORE!
WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Behind the Mic with Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson
2025 AAI Award Finalists Announced
Mackenzie Estep People First, Gymnastics Second
Ashlee Sullivan: Seizing Every Opportunity
Victory Lap -Skylar Killough-Wilhelm
Ly Bui Taking Florida By Storm
Artistry In Motion, Aurelie Tran
How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In
Inside the Matchup January 31!
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Breaking Down the Men’s Code of Points
Men’s NCAA Coaches Address Changes
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!
For our feature on Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap, Click Here!
For our feature on Lily Smith and the Georgia GymDogs, Click Here!
For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!
Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025!
Brody Malone to Compete in 2025!
Four Up, Four Count. John Roethlisberger’s Take!
Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.