Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 14!

Routines of the Week!

Arkansas’ Joscelyn Roberson was on fire at the Pennsylvania Regional, fighting hard for her Razorbacks. Roberson is the definition of confidence on beam and lands each skill with an unmatched sharpness! On Thursday in the semifinal, she broke her freshman All-Around record yet again with a new career high of 39.600, which was good for fourth place across both semifinal contests on the day. She didn’t score less than a 9.875 on any event and had a pair of 9.925s on beam and floor.

While the Razorbacks fell short of making Nationals, they did not let up. Teammate Frankie Price went down with an unfortunate injury on her opening pass (double layout) in the Semi-final. In one of the more emotional moments of the weekend, the team dedicated their finals performance to Price, with head coach Jordyn Wieber stating on air “We’re going to do Saturday for Frankie.”

We’ll see Roberson in Fort Worth, where she’s qualified as an individual in the All-Around.