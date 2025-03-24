24 Mar Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 12!
Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 12!
Note: Look for our 2025 NCAA Bracket Challenge Soon On InsideGym.com and @InsideGym!
Congratulations to LSU’s Haleigh Bryant on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 12! Bryant won the All-Around title at the SEC Championship with a 39.725 and helped lead LSU to victory, earning a 198.200! After struggles with injuries early in the season, Bryant is back and starting to hit her peak!
“I think she’s finally hitting her stride,” LSU head coach Jay Clark said. “We had to bring her along slowly this year and add events as we went.” We love seeing Bryant enjoy her final season!
In HB we trust.
She anchors with a 9.95 for the Tigers!
📺 SEC Network | @haleighbryant3
Congratulations to Michigan’s Frederick Richard on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 11! Richard led Michigan to the highest score in the nation this season and a win over Nebraska 335.950-335.200. He also took home both the parallel bars and high bar titles, scoring 14.950 and 14.350 respectively.
Ice in his veins 🥶
Note: NQS takes a team’s top six scores—at least three must be from away meets—drops the highest, and averages the remaining five. This helps balance out early-season struggles and accounts for home vs. away scoring differences.
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders
All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.775
Vault: Selena Harris-Miranda (Florida) – 9.965
Bars: Audrey Davis (Oklahoma) – 9.960
Beam: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.975
Floor: Jordan Chiles (UCLA), Faith Torrez (Oklahoma) – 9.970
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders (4-score average)
All-Around: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford) – 80.183
Floor: Charlie Larson (Michigan) – 14.233
Pommel Horse: Brandon Dang (Illinois) – 14.633
Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.433
Vault: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State) – 14.483
Parallel Bars: Frederick Richard (Michigan) – 14.333
High Bar: Frederick Richard (Michigan) – 14.167
Team Rankings
Routines of the Week!
Conference championships brought us some emotional moments and saw athletes earn perfect scores that we have been waiting YEARS to see!
UCLA’s Brooklyn Moors is the definition of artistic on floor! She is able to combine fantastic tumbling with out of this world performance quality. Fans have called for Moors to receive a perfect score for years and the moment was met at the B1G 10 Championship! Here’s our story on Brooklyn!
The long-deserved perfect 🔟 moment for @brooklynmoors! 😍 pic.twitter.com/818TERB2PQ— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) March 23, 2025
Since her senior elite debut in 2017, Florida’s Riley McCusker has been a fan-favorite and an absolute artist on every event. McCusker has had a career filled with poorly timed injuries that have kept her from seizing the big moments. Saturday night, it all came together for McCusker. She executed perfect form in her release moves on bars, and topped the routine off with a stuck dismount for a 10.0. The reaction from the crowd, her coaches, and especially her teammates was a moment we’ll not soon forget.
A PERFECT 10.000 FOR RILEY 🤩— Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) March 23, 2025
◼️@mccusker_riley sets her collegiate best on bars with a perfect 10.000!
📺SECN pic.twitter.com/obZoTeA5ZN
Floor routines were booming at Nebraska Friday night! Charlie Larson and Taylor Christopulos showcased incredible tumbling! Larson scored a 14.850 and Christopulos bagged a 14.750.
IN CHARLIE WE TRUST 🫡 pic.twitter.com/05pJeTr5Z1— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) March 22, 2025
TALK TO 'EM TAY 🗣️— Nebraska Men's Gymnastics (@HuskerMGym) March 22, 2025
The senior puts up a MASSIVE 14.75 to tie his career high on Floor!#GBR pic.twitter.com/htpelRQZ0d
SEC Madness!
The night session of the SEC Championship was an intense battle from the word go! The meet came down to the last rotation with the LSU Tigers on top! The Tigers roared through each rotation, soaring to a 49.625 on floor! This marks LSU’s second SEC title in a row! Safe to say the Tigers enjoyed the meet…. and so did head coach Jay Clark!
why is this so funny omg they're the best pic.twitter.com/9j2tMyJpy9— Lauren Leigh (@laurenleigh70) March 23, 2025
The Oklahoma Sooners kept it close, finishing in second with a 197.925. Faith Torrez completed Oklahoma’s meet on floor with a perfect 10.0! Audrey Davis was oh-so-close to perfection on bars gaining a near perfect 9.975. We can not wait to see the Sooners and Tigers rematch!
Make that a sweet sixteen 9.975s for Audrey!— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 23, 2025
📺 | @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/c5zd4KTd0I
One of the highlights of the meet was the Florida Gators on bars! They brought in a massive 49.850 on the event, led by two perfect routines from McCusker and Leanne Wong. They also had three 9.950 from Selena Harris-Miranda, Skye Blakely and Alyssa Arana. They wrapped up their meet scoring a 197.825 for a third place finish!
LEANNE WONG WITH A 🔟 ON BARS‼️ @GatorsGym pic.twitter.com/BpiWi8JCun— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 23, 2025
The Missouri Tigers competed in their first evening session of SECs in program history! The Tigers brought their usual high energy on floor exercise. Kennedy Griffin and Jocelyn Moore both brought in 9.950s on the event. The peak of the Tiger’s meet was their very last routine on bars. Mara Titarsolej displayed picture perfect form that led her to a 10.0! Mizzou finished fourth with a 197.400, the highest score they have ever earned at the SEC Championship.
If you look up the word perfection in the dictionary, I'm pretty sure you'll see this#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/bGCRHiKzet— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 23, 2025
B1G 10 ALERT!!
The final session of the B1G 10 Championship saw an intense battle between Michigan State and UCLA.
The Bruins did not hold back! They showcased EXCELLENCE on beam. Each routine was performed with confidence that elevated them to a 49.750 event score! The rotation was spotlighted by Ciena Alipio’s first career 10.0. UCLA carried this momentum with them to floor exercise. Routine after routine was done with top-notch performance quality. Moors and Jordan Chiles completed the rotation with two perfect scores. The Bruins finished their meet with a 198.450 to win their first ever B1G 10 conference championship.
Another look at @ChilesJordan’s perfect 10 floor routine last night 🤩#B1GWGym pic.twitter.com/Mp3IX5oLgp— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 23, 2025
Michigan State kept it tight with the Bruins! They began their meet roaring on beam! Gabrielle Stephen bagged a 10.0 on beam to help build the Spartans’ momentum! They went on to earn a massive 49.600 on floor! As usual, they were excellent on vault, showcasing an entire lineup of 10.0 start value vaults! This difficulty earned them a 49.575 and a second place finish with a 198.150.
Gabi. Stephen.— Michigan State Gymnastics (@MSU_Gymnastics) March 23, 2025
The first beam perfect 10 in MSU history 🙌#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/n8Ci54OQNO
ACC Battle
The ACC Championships saw a big upset! Stanford narrowly defeated California 197.775 – 197.650.
Stanford began their meet on bars and the momentum kept building from there! Ui Soma grabbed a perfect 10.0 with a fantastic routine that led them to a 49.650. They continued to rally with a 49.575 floor score to lead them to their first ever ACC title!
IT'S a 10.000 FOR UI SOMA!— Stanford Gymnastics (@StanfordWGym) March 22, 2025
📺: ACC Network#HTL | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/pKXvbzJA1Q
The Cal Bears were neck and neck with Stanford! They were fantastic on bars bringing in four 9.950s and a 49.625! Small mistakes on beam and floor kept them from taking the title, but there’s no doubt they will be back ready to earn a spot at Nationals.
BEARS ON BARS!— Cal Women’s Gymnastics (@CalWGym) March 22, 2025
Mya Lauzon and @EmjaeFrazier lead off the rotation with back-to-back 9.95s!#GoBears | #OneDayBetter pic.twitter.com/Kgr51GBye2
UNC finished third at ACC’s! Lali Dekanoidze scored a perfect 10.0 on bars! Out of the eleven 10.0 this weekend, Dekanoidze was the only athlete to receive a 10.0 from all four judges!
LALI DEKANOIDZE WITH A PERFECT 🔟 ON BARS@uncgymnastics | @GoHeels | #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/VTUN3oEQCq— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) March 23, 2025
News + Noteworthy
- Utah won their first Big 12 title scoring 197.775! Grace McCallum won the All-Around, earning a 39.550!
🏆 𝐁𝐈𝐆-𝟏𝟐 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐒 🏆— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 23, 2025
In our first year in the conference, the Red Rocks take home the Big 12 title! #RedRocks | @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/hYfe5xhMP2
Alabama came away with the win in the afternoon session of SECs! Lilly Hudson drilled her Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.925!
Lily Hudson with a 9.925 on the Vault at the SEC Gymnastics Championship 👀— Arielle Schafer (@arielle_schafer) March 22, 2025
More from the Tide and final results tonight on @CBS_42 #RollTide | @BamaGymnastics pic.twitter.com/Wfo9rQflMq
Is there anyone who sticks their vault more often than Selena Harris-Miranda? We don’t think so! She was rewarded with her second 10.0 on vault of 2025!
OH. MY. PERFECTION.🙌— Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) March 23, 2025
◼️@selena_harriss earns a perfect 10.000 on vault, securing the first 10 of the SEC Championship!
📺SECN pic.twitter.com/cKlbG5rDad
So Far This Season
Women’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Aleah Finnegan (LSU)
Week 2: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma)
Week 3: Jade Carey (Oregon State)
Week 4: Selena Harris-Miranda (Florida)
Week 5: Kailin Chio (LSU)
Week 6: Mya Lauzon (California)
Week 7: Leanne Wong (Florida)
Week 8: Faith Torrez (Oklahoma)
Week 9: Brie Clark (Clemson)
Week 10: Amari Celestine (Missouri)
Week 11: Grace McCallum (Utah)
Week 12: Haleigh Bryant (LSU)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Brooklyn Moors/UCLA (9.900 Floor) and Nikki Smith/Michigan State (9.950 Vault)
Week 2: Jordan Chiles/UCLA (9.975 Floor)
Week 3: Helen Hu/Mizzou (10.0 Beam)
Week 4: Marissa Neal/Auburn (9.975 Beam)
Week 5: Kara Eaker/Georgia (Beam 9.925) and Jordan Chiles/UCLA (10.0 Floor)
Week 6: Morgan Price/Fisk (Bars 10.0)
Week 7: Grace McCallum/Utah (Bars 10.0)
Week 8 Chloe Negrete/NC State (Beam 9.975)/ Amari Celestine/Missouri (floor 9.950)
Week 9: Selena Harris-Miranda/Florida (Vault 10.0)
Week 10: Gabby Mclaughlin/Auburn/ Isabella Magnelli/Kentucky (Beam 9.975)
Week 11: Leanne Wong/Florida (Floor 10.0)/ Jade Carey/ Oregon State (Beam and Floor 10.0)
Week 12: Brooklyn Moors/UCLA (Floor 10.0)/ Riley McCusker/ Florida (Bars 10.0)
Men’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State)
Week 2: Colt Walker (Stanford) and Sam Phillips (Illinois)
Week 3: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford)
Week 4: Ian Sandoval (Illinois)
Week 5: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma)
Week 6: Taylor Christopulos (Nebraska)
Week 7: Winter Cup
Week 8: Josh Karnes (Penn State)
Week 9: Brandon Dang (Illinois)
Week 10: Paul Juda (Michigan)
Week 11: Frederick Richard (Michigan)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Ignacio Yockers/Oklahoma (14.450), Patty Hoopes/Air Force (14.350) and Parker Thackston/Ohio State (14.500) (Pommel Horse)
Week 2: Brandon Dang/Illinois (14.700 Pommel Horse)
Week 3: Charlie Larson/Michigan (14.050 Floor)
Week 4: Aidan Li/Cal (14.650 Pommel Horse)
Week 5: Frederick Richard/Michigan (14.700 High Bar)
Week 6: Fuzzy Benas/Oklahoma (14.350)
Week 7: Winter Cup
Week 8: Asher Hong/Stanford (14.400 Rings)
Week 9: Khoi Young/Stanford (14.900 Pommel Horse)
Week 10: Kameron Nelson/Ohio State (14.550 Vault)
Week 11: Charlie Larson/ Michigan (14.850 Floor)/ Taylor Christopulos/ (14.750 Floor)
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine; Oklahoma Men’s Gymnastics
