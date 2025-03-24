Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 12!

Note: Look for our 2025 NCAA Bracket Challenge Soon On InsideGym.com and @InsideGym!

Congratulations to LSU’s Haleigh Bryant on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 12! Bryant won the All-Around title at the SEC Championship with a 39.725 and helped lead LSU to victory, earning a 198.200! After struggles with injuries early in the season, Bryant is back and starting to hit her peak!

“I think she’s finally hitting her stride,” LSU head coach Jay Clark said. “We had to bring her along slowly this year and add events as we went.” We love seeing Bryant enjoy her final season!