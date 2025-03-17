Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 11!

Conference Championships Loading…

This week Conference Championships begin! The always competitive SEC Championships will highlight the weekend. The afternoon session will feature Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. The evening session will feature Oklahoma, LSU, Florida and Missouri! This is the first time Missouri has qualified for the evening session since they joined the SEC. Can Oklahoma win its first ever SEC title? Or will LSU defend their title? We’ll be on site in Birmingham and cannot wait to see all of the action in person! Look for our Top 10 list of what we’re looking forward to watching (and one thing that’s ridiculous) coming later this week on InsideGym.com.

The BIG Ten Championships will also be one to watch! UCLA will be looking to secure their first ever BIG Ten title, but teams like Michigan State are not going to let the Bruins take the title easily! Look for our special behind the scenes feature on the Big Tens coming Wednesday (hint: Karas On the Call, Hypeman In the House) on InsideGym.com and keep an eye on our social media as well!

The ACC Championships will be a battle between two California teams in their ACC debut! Cal and Stanford are both front runners to win big at ACCS!