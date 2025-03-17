17 Mar Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 11!
By Nate Salsman
Congratulations to Utah’s Grace McCallum on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 11! McCallum earned a 39.675 in the All-Around that included a perfect 10.0 on beam! Her emotions following the 10 and seeing Tokyo teammate Jordan Chiles cheer her on made for some incredible moments inside The Huntsman Center on Saturday night. McCallum’s performance led Utah to a big win over rival UCLA 198.100-197.425. It was also announced that McCallum will be back at Utah next year as a student coach!
Congratulations to Michigan’s Paul Juda on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 10! 2024 Olympic team bronze medalist Juda won the high bar title with a 14.300, leading Michigan to a big win over Ohio State 328.100-322.000!
Senior day win over that team down south 😈 pic.twitter.com/uEipM7zvAA— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) March 15, 2025
Note: NQS takes a team’s top six scores—at least three must be from away meets—drops the highest, and averages the remaining five. This helps balance out early-season struggles and accounts for home vs. away scoring differences.
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders
All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.750
Vault: Kailin Chio (LSU) – 9.955
Bars: Grace McCallum (Utah) – 9.955
Beam: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.975
Floor: Jordan Chiles (UCLA), Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma), Faith Torrez (Oklahoma) – 9.960
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders (4-score average)
All-Around: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford) – 80.183
Floor: Charlie Larson (Michigan) – 14.117
Pommel Horse: Brandon Dang (Illinois) – 14.633
Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.433
Vault: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State) – 14.483
Parallel Bars: Logan McKeown (Michigan) – 14.150
High Bar: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma) – 14.033
Team Rankings
Routines of the Week!
10.0s were flying for the superstar seniors! Leanne Wong soared to a perfect 10.0 on floor! Wong led the Gators to the highest score of the NCAA season, 198.625! Oregon State’s Jade Carey was given a 10.0 on beam and floor! Carey led the Beavers to a season high 197.700 and bagged the highest All-Around score of the NCAA season, 39.925 which is also the fourth best All-Around score in NCAA history!
JADE CAREY 10s ACROSS THE BOARD! pic.twitter.com/pCGKQKAGGv— Oregon State Gymnastics (@BeaverGym) March 15, 2025
Ohio State’s Kameron Nelson executed a difficult and fantastic handspring Randi on vault tying his season high with a big 14.550! It’s his sixth event title on the event this season!
Kameron Nelson’s handspring Randi is yet extremely difficult skill he performs w/ consistency. While I believe it was underscored at the University of Michigan — though I admit my bias — that does nothing to diminish the brilliance of this vault. @Kameron_Nelsonn @OhioStateMGYM pic.twitter.com/dQweKK7SPu— Mike Canales (@MikeCanales1) March 16, 2025
10.0 Alert!!
There were 10.0s galore in the last week of the regular season!
LSU’s Kailin Chio and Florida’s Danie Ferris both DRILLED their Yurchenko 1.5s and were rewarded with 10.0s. And the 10s did not stop there for Florida! Selena Harris-Miranda was PERFECT on beam performing a difficult triple series that led her to perfection! Missouri’s Helen Hu is pure magic on beam. From the flight series to the leaps, we simply cannot get enough! When she sticks her dismount, there is no denying perfection! Hu became the only gymnast to have two 10.0 on beam this season!
🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 15, 2025
THE BEAM QUEEN ACHIEVES PERFECTION AGAIN#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/KCs5ASIJlx
#Skillz of the Week!
Arkansas’ Joscelyn Roberson stuck her double layout cold! She always brings the energy on floor!
This one on repeat 🔁 pic.twitter.com/uD63mAx6AE— Arkansas Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) March 15, 2025
Michigan’s Charlie Larson executes sky-high tumbling on floor for 14.000!
BIG TIME routine from Charlie Larson as anchor! pic.twitter.com/JijMnFAJ1U— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) March 15, 2025
Conference Championships Loading…
This week Conference Championships begin! The always competitive SEC Championships will highlight the weekend. The afternoon session will feature Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. The evening session will feature Oklahoma, LSU, Florida and Missouri! This is the first time Missouri has qualified for the evening session since they joined the SEC. Can Oklahoma win its first ever SEC title? Or will LSU defend their title? We’ll be on site in Birmingham and cannot wait to see all of the action in person! Look for our Top 10 list of what we’re looking forward to watching (and one thing that’s ridiculous) coming later this week on InsideGym.com.
The BIG Ten Championships will also be one to watch! UCLA will be looking to secure their first ever BIG Ten title, but teams like Michigan State are not going to let the Bruins take the title easily! Look for our special behind the scenes feature on the Big Tens coming Wednesday (hint: Karas On the Call, Hypeman In the House) on InsideGym.com and keep an eye on our social media as well!
The ACC Championships will be a battle between two California teams in their ACC debut! Cal and Stanford are both front runners to win big at ACCS!
first SEC regular season sure was a good one pic.twitter.com/pq3P7dPj3s— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 15, 2025
A Moment for the Razorbacks
Due to finishing ninth in the SEC standings, the Arkansas Razorbacks will not compete at the SEC Championships. Despite this disappointment, the squad has seen many successes throughout the season. They were able to upset both LSU and Florida at home! Last week, their 197.725 was the third highest team score in program history! Star freshman Joscelyn Roberson is quickly becoming an Arkansas legend! She set a program high All-Around record for a freshman at 39.525! While they may not compete at SECS, expect them to come to Regionals wanting revenge!
Frankie Price's @SnoopDogg floor routine never disappoints 🤩 @RazorbackGym pic.twitter.com/LEyDt00pLh— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 25, 2025
News + Noteworthy
- Auburn’s Paige Zancan competes one of the most unique and challenging vaults in the NCAA. She stuck her front handspring + front pike cold for a 9.975!
ICYMI: We have no words. What a vault by Paige Zancan!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/o7jF4tWvTy— Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) March 15, 2025
The near perfect score kept rolling for Auburn. Olivia Greaves scored a 9.975 with her jam packed bar routine! The routine features four skills connected together, topped off with a stuck dismount!
ICYMI: Coming back to bars because...wow. #WarEagle | @livgreaves_ pic.twitter.com/Uxo8ikqU8g— Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) March 15, 2025
- Georgia’s Nyla Aquino brings the pizazz on floor! She was near perfection with a 9.975!
Move of the Meet: Nyla’s career high on the floor🤯🔥— Georgia Gymnastics (@UGAGymnastics) March 15, 2025
🔢 9.975
🏅 1st#GoDawgs | #TogetherWeAre pic.twitter.com/DW3XQZPCpc
We love to see big skills in NCAA gymnastics! Air Force’s Alyssa Bigler executes a fantastic full twisting double layout bars dismount!
ALYSSA BIGLER GLORIOUS HANDSTAND AND STUCK FTDLO FOR AIR FORCE!!! pic.twitter.com/WE0cOzPuxy— Han (@tkatchevtimes) March 15, 2025
Penn State’s Skye Kerico set a new school record with a 9.925 on vault!
SKYE KERICO NEW PROGRAM RECORD 9️⃣9️⃣2️⃣5️⃣!!!!!— Penn Gymnastics (@PennGym) March 14, 2025
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?!?!?!?!?! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/RlF9ZSyQIq
WVU’s Sophia Rice stuck her Tsuk full cold for a 9.975!
9️⃣.9️⃣7️⃣5️⃣‼️— WVU Gymnastics (@WVUGymnastics) March 16, 2025
Soph hits a 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄 vault in the anchor spot for a new CAREER BEST!!! 🤩#HailWV pic.twitter.com/uoQq4RkIHQ
Navy men’s gymnastics had a big weekend! Heading into the final rotation they were trailing Greenville by 1.9 points. The high bar squad came in clutch! Senior Isaiah Drake anchored the rotation with a 13.55 leading Navy to a win over Greenville 312.5-311.9!
2024 Olympic team bronze medalist Asher Hong is continuing his strong season with a first place finish on still rings, scoring 14.050! This helped Stanford defeat Cal 324.250-313.200!
Sending off the seniors with one last W in Burnham! 👏— Stanford Gymnastics (@StanfordMGym) March 16, 2025
#GoStanford // #STS pic.twitter.com/0MsdIY9tsi
So Far This Season
Women’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Aleah Finnegan (LSU)
Week 2: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma)
Week 3: Jade Carey (Oregon State)
Week 4: Selena Harris-Miranda (Florida)
Week 5: Kailin Chio (LSU)
Week 6: Mya Lauzon (California)
Week 7: Leanne Wong (Florida)
Week 8: Faith Torrez (Oklahoma)
Week 9: Brie Clark (Clemson)
Week 10: Amari Celestine (Missouri)
Week 11: Grace McCallum (Utah)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Brooklyn Moors/UCLA (9.900 Floor) and Nikki Smith/Michigan State (9.950 Vault)
Week 2: Jordan Chiles/UCLA (9.975 Floor)
Week 3: Helen Hu/Mizzou (10.0 Beam)
Week 4: Marissa Neal/Auburn (9.975 Beam)
Week 5: Kara Eaker/Georgia (Beam 9.925) and Jordan Chiles/UCLA (10.0 Floor)
Week 6: Morgan Price/Fisk (Bars 10.0)
Week 7: Grace McCallum/Utah (Bars 10.0)
Week 8 Chloe Negrete/NC State (Beam 9.975)/ Amari Celestine/Missouri (floor 9.950)
Week 9: Selena Harris-Miranda/Florida (Vault 10.0)
Week 10: Gabby Mclaughlin/Auburn/ Isabella Magnelli/Kentucky (Beam 9.975)
Week 11: Leanne Wong/Florida (Floor 10.0)/ Jade Carey/ Oregon State (Beam and Floor 10.0)
Men’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State)
Week 2: Colt Walker (Stanford) and Sam Phillips (Illinois)
Week 3: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford)
Week 4: Ian Sandoval (Illinois)
Week 5: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma)
Week 6: Taylor Christopulos (Nebraska)
Week 7: Winter Cup
Week 8: Josh Karnes (Penn State)
Week 9: Brandon Dang (Illinois)
Week 10: Paul Juda (Michigan)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Ignacio Yockers/Oklahoma (14.450), Patty Hoopes/Air Force (14.350) and Parker Thackston/Ohio State (14.500) (Pommel Horse)
Week 2: Brandon Dang/Illinois (14.700 Pommel Horse)
Week 3: Charlie Larson/Michigan (14.050 Floor)
Week 4: Aidan Li/Cal (14.650 Pommel Horse)
Week 5: Frederick Richard/Michigan (14.700 High Bar)
Week 6: Fuzzy Benas/Oklahoma (14.350)
Week 7: Winter Cup
Week 8: Asher Hong/Stanford (14.400 Rings)
Week 9: Khoi Young/Stanford (14.900 Pommel Horse)
Week 10: Kameron Nelson/Ohio State (14.550 Vault)
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine; Oklahoma Men’s Gymnastics
