Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 10!
By Nate Salsman
Gymnast of the Week
Congratulations to Missouri’s Amari Celestine on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 10! This week, Celestine set a new career high All-Around score of 39.650! She also scored a 9.975 on floor, which led Missouri to the highest score in program HISTORY! They took down the Auburn Tigers 198.100-197.150. Missouri set this record on their Senior Day, an emotional moment for head coach Shannon Welker.
“Those young ladies have made me be a better coach, be a better person,” Welker said. “I’m grateful for them, because I think they’re grateful for us.”
Congratulations to Illinois’ Brandon Dang on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 9! Dang competed across the globe in Baku and snagged the pommel horse title with a massive 14.633 in his first international assignment for Team USA!
BuILLt for this.— Illinois Men's Gymnastics (@IlliniMGym) March 9, 2025
In his first international assignment for @usagym, Brandon Dang is bringing home the gold 🥇 pic.twitter.com/pBHHm79bYm
Note: NQS takes a team’s top six scores—at least three must be from away meets—drops the highest, and averages the remaining five. This helps balance out early-season struggles and accounts for home vs. away scoring differences.
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders
All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.720
Vault: Faith Torrez (Oklahoma) – 9.950
Bars: Grace McCallum (Utah) – 9.955
Beam: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.970
Floor: Jordan Chiles (UCLA) & Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma) – 9.960
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders (4-score average)
All-Around: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford) – 79.483
Floor: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State) – 14.083
Pommel Horse: Brandon Dang (Illinois) – 14.633
Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.350
Vault: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State) – 14.417
Parallel Bars: Brandon Nguyen (Stanford) – 14.083
High Bar: Kelton Christiansen (Oklahoma) – 13.850
Team Rankings
Routines of the Week!
Beam routines were on a different level in Week 10! Auburn’s Gabby Mclaughlin and Kentucky’s Isabella Magnelli both were near perfection with a 9.975! McLaughlin presumably secured the 8th and final spot for the SEC Championships for Auburn (only 8 of the 9 teams go to Birmingham), and Magnelli (who we think should have gotten a 10), continues to inspire her Kentucky team to new heights in her final season as a Wildcat. Both performances stood out for their beautiful gymnastics, artistry, difficulty, and pure determination under high pressure.
ICYMI: Gabby McLaughlin on beam. That's it. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/Tnx7cM2U2E— Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) March 9, 2025
He’s BACK! Stanford’s Khoi Young is back like he never left! He made his season debut on pommel horse easing his way to a 14.900!
14.900 in his season debut?!? 😮💨— Stanford Gymnastics (@StanfordMGym) March 9, 2025
It’s great to have you back, Khoi!#GoStanford // #STS pic.twitter.com/k7fuunMREj
Sticky Feet!
There were stuck vaults galore all around the NCAA in Week 10! Leanne Wong stuck her vault for a near perfect 9.975. Aleah Finnegan and Lily Pederson both had 9.950s for their Yurchenko 1.5s! Kentucky’s Makenzie Wilson and Isabella Magnelli both stuck their front pike half vaults for a 9.925 and 9.950 respectively.
A CEO STICK💼— Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) March 8, 2025
◼️@leannewong03 earns a 9.975 on vault!
📺SECN pic.twitter.com/JnThdI6Hmy
#Skillz of the Week!
Florida’s Taylor Clark scrapes the ceiling on her double layout!
Taylor leaving us speechless🤩— Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) March 8, 2025
◾️Taylor Clark earns a 9.900 on floor!
📺SECN pic.twitter.com/vTcTLVTscE
Illinois’ Matthew Nguyen stuck his Kaz 1.5 cold! Maybe he got some tips from his big sister!
oh so ur a vaulter now?@matthewvunguyen https://t.co/5YFS8zNeNS— victoria (@victoriavn21) March 8, 2025
SEC Battle
With nine teams in the SEC this year one team will not qualify to the SEC Championships. Currently Arkansas is at the bottom with an NQS score of 197.010. Auburn is just slightly ahead with an NQS of 197.040. With one week left of the regular season who will come out on top? Both teams are hitting their peak! The battle will be tight!
Greaves was GOLDEN on bars ✨— NCAA Gymnastics (@NCAA_Gymnastics) March 9, 2025
Olivia Greaves locks in a stellar 9.950 for @AuburnGym!
#NCAAGYM x 🎥 @SECNetwork
pic.twitter.com/7EGgLODw3y
198 Alert!
Missouri was not the only team to break the 198 barrier this week! LSU earned its highest score in program history, a 198.575! They brought in event totals of 49.600 + on each event, highlighted by Finnegan’s perfect 10.0 on beam! Florida posted a 198 on the road against Alabama! Their meet was highlighted by Wong’s 39.725 All-Around score!
Aleah Finnegan is absolute PERFECTION on beam 🤩— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 8, 2025
Another perfect 10 for the @LSUgym Tiger 👑 pic.twitter.com/hI386PirxA
News + Noteworthy
Joscelyn Roberson is quickly becoming an Arkansas legend! This week, she set a program high All-Around record for a freshman at 39.525! Check out the energy she brings on floor!
Putting on a show wherever she goes 🤩— Arkansas Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) March 9, 2025
Josc brought the house down yet again last night on floor with a big 9.925! pic.twitter.com/GwhzvXRVD8
NC State’s Chloe Negrete is art on beam! She brought in another 9.975!
Chloe Negrete doing Chloe Negrete things! 🔥— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) March 8, 2025
Chloe anchors with a 9.975 on beam!#PackNastics | #GoPack pic.twitter.com/TMDcLGWhVk
- Georgia’s Ja’free Scott oozes confidence on beam. Her signature moonwalk led her to a 9.925!
ANOTHA ONE! Ja' Free hits a CAREER HIGH 9.925 on the beam😤🗣️— Georgia Gymnastics (@UGAGymnastics) March 8, 2025
🎥 SECN+
🔗 https://t.co/7v3j1iVstm#GoDawgs | #TogetherWeAre pic.twitter.com/jj1WsgcBob
Oklahoma’s Audrey Davis is top notch on bars! She earned a 9.975 this week!
Audrey. Davis. 9.975. pic.twitter.com/IjuvEZanFw— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 8, 2025
After a busy week promoting her memoir I’m That Girl, UCLA’s Jordan Chiles came out strong! She scored a 39.750 in the All-Around against Stanford! We just can’t get enough of her floor routine!
For Senior Night, UCLA’s Chae Campbell threw it back to her Freshman year floor routine!
Thank you to the fans for showing up all year long! We set a new program attendance record tonight with 12,918 fans in Pauley!#EveryoneWatchesWomensSports pic.twitter.com/Ik84M7nU8X— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) March 10, 2025
Stanford Men’s gymnastics showed up this weekend! They brought in a 325.100 at the Stanford International open!
Fun meet in front of a packed house! 🙌🌲#GoStanford // #STS pic.twitter.com/knf80XvtMh— Stanford Gymnastics (@StanfordMGym) March 9, 2025
So Far This Season
Women’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Aleah Finnegan (LSU)
Week 2: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma)
Week 3: Jade Carey (Oregon State)
Week 4: Selena Harris-Miranda (Florida)
Week 5: Kailin Chio (LSU)
Week 6: Mya Lauzon (California)
Week 7: Leanne Wong (Florida)
Week 8: Faith Torrez (Oklahoma)
Week 9: Brie Clark (Clemson)
Week 10: Amari Celestine (Missouri)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Brooklyn Moors/UCLA (9.900 Floor) and Nikki Smith/Michigan State (9.950 Vault)
Week 2: Jordan Chiles/UCLA (9.975 Floor)
Week 3: Helen Hu/Mizzou (10.0 Beam)
Week 4: Marissa Neal/Auburn (9.975 Beam)
Week 5: Kara Eaker/Georgia (Beam 9.925) and Jordan Chiles/UCLA (10.0 Floor)
Week 6: Morgan Price/Fisk (Bars 10.0)
Week 7: Grace McCallum/Utah (Bars 10.0)
Week 8 Chloe Negrete/NC State (Beam 9.975)/ Amari Celestine/Missouri (floor 9.950)
Week 9: Selena Harris-Miranda/Florida (Vault 10.0)
Week 10: Gabby Mclaughlin/Auburn/ Isabella Magnelli/Kentucky (Beam 9.975)
Men’s Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week:
Week 1: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State)
Week 2: Colt Walker (Stanford) and Sam Phillips (Illinois)
Week 3: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford)
Week 4: Ian Sandoval (Illinois)
Week 5: Emre Dodanli (Oklahoma)
Week 6: Taylor Christopulos (Nebraska)
Week 7: Winter Cup
Week 8: Josh Karnes (Penn State)
Week 9: Brandon Dang (Illinois)
Routine of the Week:
Week 1: Ignacio Yockers/Oklahoma (14.450), Patty Hoopes/Air Force (14.350) and Parker Thackston/Ohio State (14.500) (Pommel Horse)
Week 2: Brandon Dang/Illinois (14.700 Pommel Horse)
Week 3: Charlie Larson/Michigan (14.050 Floor)
Week 4: Aidan Li/Cal (14.650 Pommel Horse)
Week 5: Frederick Richard/Michigan (14.700 High Bar)
Week 6: Fuzzy Benas/Oklahoma (14.350)
Week 7: Winter Cup
Week 8: Asher Hong/Stanford (14.400 Rings)
Week 9: Khoi Young/Stanford (14.900 Pommel Horse)
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine; Oklahoma Men’s Gymnastics
