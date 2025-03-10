Nate’s NCAA News + Notes Week 10!

Gymnast of the Week

Congratulations to Missouri’s Amari Celestine on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 10! This week, Celestine set a new career high All-Around score of 39.650! She also scored a 9.975 on floor, which led Missouri to the highest score in program HISTORY! They took down the Auburn Tigers 198.100-197.150. Missouri set this record on their Senior Day, an emotional moment for head coach Shannon Welker.

“Those young ladies have made me be a better coach, be a better person,” Welker said. “I’m grateful for them, because I think they’re grateful for us.”