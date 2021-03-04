Spotlight on Natalie Wojcik!

“This team is ready to put up a fight, and we are so excited to finish the season out strong!”

By Ashlee Buhler for Inside Gymnastics

She will go down as one of the greatest gymnasts in Michigan gymnastics history; and she’s not done yet.

Natalie Wojcik, the junior from Douglasville, Pennsylvania, has been a force for the Wolverines from the very moment she stepped foot on campus. During her freshman season, she scored a perfect 10 on vault, won a share of the Big Ten All-Around title, and became only the ninth gymnast in Michigan’s program history to win an individual NCAA title when she performed a flawless beam routine at the 2019 NCAA Championships. It was no shock when she was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year at the end of the season.

The momentum continued through her sophomore campaign. She led the Wolverines with sixteen event and All-Around wins in addition to posting a career-high All-Around score of 49.775. Wojcik was an integral part of Michigan’s recording-breaking season in 2020, which included posting the top two scores in program history in back-to-back meets. All signs were pointing to another Big Ten title and a trip to the NCAA finals when the season abruptly ended due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In Michigan, gyms were closed for nearly six months, which posed some challenges in the preseason, but Wojcik and her team were able to pick up right where they left off. So far in her junior season, Wojcik has found her name in the top of the national rankings in the All-Around and balance beam throughout various points in the season. She also became the first Michigan gymnast to score a 10 on balance beam since 1997. It may be hard to believe, but as the season progresses, Wojcik is on course for having her best season yet. With postseason right around the corner, and her senior season still ahead of her, one can only wonder what else she has up her sleeve.

In this interview, Wojcik talks about her successes at Michigan so far, and what she and the team are doing to make their goal of competing in the NCAA finals a reality.