Nastia Cup Stars: A Look Back

After competing at the Elite level from 2009 to 2012 — where she qualified to the U.S. Championships each of those years — Brannan transitioned back to Level 10 with her eyes set on college gymnastics. Brannan won the J.O. National floor title in 2013 before going on to win a share of the Nastia Cup title in 2014. She wrapped up her level 10 career with a national vault title before heading to Tuscaloosa to rep the Crimson Tide.

Brannan went on to be a key contributor at Alabama, winning the SEC vault title in 2016 in addition to winning the Regional uneven bar title with a career high 9.975.

Brannan graduated from the University of Alabama with a psychology degree and now works as a physical therapist.

Brannan of course shared the top spot at the Nastia Cup with McKenna Kelley, the daughter of 1984 Olympic All-Around Champion Mary Lou Retton. The 2014 Nastia Cup was somewhat of a coming out party for Kelley as it was the first major win of her Level 10 career. Kelley went on to win the J.O. National floor title later that year and then began training to compete at the Elite level in 2015 where she was invited to participate in several U.S. National Team Camps.

Kelley joined the LSU Tigers in 2016 where she was a vault specialist her freshman season but by the time her senior season rolled around, she worked her way into the vault and beam lineups as well. Kelley ended her career as a 4-time All-American and the 2017 SEC floor champion, and left her name in the record books with a perfect 10 on floor.

Kelley graduated in May 2019 with a degree in psychology and now works as a special education teacher. In 2021, Kelley launched the McKenna Kelley Foundation where she raises money for mental health organizations and also serves as mentor for young athletes. Kelley also stays involved in the sport through her own meet series (hosted by LR Productions) alongside her mother, called the Forever Our Legacy Invitational. In January 2024, Kelley announced her engagement to her boyfriend Braden.