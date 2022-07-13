Naomi Morrison: “I want to do anything and everything to chase that moment and chase that feeling again!”

By Ashlee Buhler

The first two years of the college journey have been an absolute whirlwind for Michigan rising junior, Naomi Morrison. She has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, and gone from mainly being a one-event wonder to an All-Around star for the Wolverines — all within her first two seasons.

Not many gymnasts walk on campus as a freshman and help their team win a national championship, let alone the first national title ever in program history. But Morrison can say she has done that; she’s reminded every day when she walks into practice and sees the NCAA Championship banner hanging high in the Donald R. Shepherd Training Center.

“Honestly, I don’t think any of us really realized how historic of a moment that was,” Morrison said. “Yes, we won a national championship and that’s a huge accomplishment in itself, but we literally won the first one for our program! For me now, sitting back and thinking, ‘I was on Team 45’ and Team 45 is gonna be attached to that first national championship win… forever. I want to do anything and everything to chase that moment and chase that feeling again!”