For many gymnasts, the biggest setback resulting from the pandemic was gyms being closed all around the country for months—forcing gymnasts to find creative ways to condition and work out at home. For Skinner, the story looks a bit different.

With COVID cases low in Arizona at the time, she was approved to continue training as long there was no more than 10 people in the gym at a time. Skinner said the hope was to take full advantage of the extra year and work new upgrades. A triple double on floor and a Ray to Bhardwaj combination on bars were two big upgrades she was hoping to add to her repertoire in 2021, but her plans got interrupted.

Skinner has been dealing with a bone spur in her heel that rubs against her Achilles and has caused her pain, particularly on floor. Surgery is needed, but with the clock ticking away, Skinner said that was not an option if she wants to be ready for Tokyo. Although her pain is lingering, she ultimately feels strong enough to push through. To help alleviate the pain, she received an RPR injection and did a few months of shock wave therapy to keep the inflammation down and strengthen her foot. When it comes to achieving a lifelong dream, few things will get in Skinner’s way.

But the struggles for Skinner don’t stop there. Another obstacle has been bouncing back from contracting COVID-19, which turned into pneumonia and required hospitalization in January 2021. In total, Skinner missed about a month of gym trying to recover.

“After having two weeks off, I was like, ‘Ok whatever.’ But after getting pneumonia and being out even more, I was like, ‘Am I even going to be ready?’ I didn’t know how my body was going to react or if my endurance would go back to normal.”

Skinner said she has finally started to feel like her normal self again, although she admits there are still days when she struggles.

“We’re obviously dying right now because we’re putting full routines together and going 100% and sometimes it’s like, ‘Is it hard because I’m doing full routines? Or is it because I just can’t breathe that well?’ Sometimes I still feel tired after everything.”

At times there has been a lot of frustration from Skinner. Yet she also knows she is not the only one who has had to overcome obstacles in the past year.

“It’s kind of sad because I’ve spent so much time working these upgrades and now, I won’t get to do them,” Skinner said. “Everything has just been a mess. I was like, ‘Oh yay, extra time.’ But my extra time has turned into getting hurt and getting sick … But everyone is in the same boat. Tons of people couldn’t train because of COVID and a lot of people are struggling—so I’m not the only one.”

Despite the setbacks, Skinner remains committed to her goal and knows in the end, everything will work out how it’s supposed to.

“These next three months are going to be so stressful, but no matter how hard it’s going to be, I just want to enjoy it and enjoy the process because I’m not going to come back after this. This is it for me.”

(Note: Skinner has one more year of eligibility at the University of Utah and is not ruling that out yet. However, she is waiting until after Tokyo to see how her body feels before making a decision.)