Russian Olympian Angelina Melnikova led the way in the all-around qualifications and took home the bronze in the final. While it’s typically not her strongest event, Melnikova scored the highest on bars in prelims with a 14.666, following up with a silver medal in the uneven bars final today. She also performed well on floor exercise in qualifications with this energetic, dramatic new routine. (The choreography reminds us of the beautiful Dutch routines!)

Here’s a look at the gold medal-winning bars routine that her teammate Anastasia Iliankova performed today! This gorgeous, fluid performance scored a 14.833:

With 14.833 (6.3) Anastasia Iliankova wins the 2019 European title on bars!#ECSzczecin2019 pic.twitter.com/9gtmlggnux — UEG (@UEGymnastics) April 13, 2019

France’s Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos finished less than two tenths behind Melnikova in qualifications, and she upped her game to capture the all-around in a thrilling battle for gold. Check out her high tumbling and superb landings on floor exercise here:

The floor routine that earned Melanie de Jesus dos Santos the gold medal!#ECSzczecin2019 pic.twitter.com/h3w8lTuHt6 — UEG (@UEGymnastics) April 12, 2019

The immensely talented Ellie Downie of Great Britain won the all-around silver yesterday, and today she won the vault bronze with these two clean vaults! Her power is amazing to watch.

Speaking of spectacular vaults, check out Maria Paseka’s stuck Amanar in this video! While her first vault had form issues and a shaky landing, Paseka is still on the comeback trail after major injuries last year. We’re delighted to see her return to the top of the vault podium!

Russia’s Maria Paseka wins her second European title on vault!#ECSzczecin2019 pic.twitter.com/QutaqUxhho — UEG (@UEGymnastics) April 13, 2019

Another athlete whose comeback has proven incredibly successful is the always-artistic Eythora Thorsdottir of the Netherlands, who performed this carefully-crafted routine in the all-around final yesterday:

This beam routine is a brilliant throwback to 2006 World beam champion Irina Krasnianska. Ukraine’s Anastasia Bachynska finished fifth in yesterday’s all-around, and we can’t get enough of her classic style!

Fourth-place all-around finisher Alice D’Amato of Italy is another rising star to keep an eye on! Just sixteen years old, D’Amato has an easy swing an exquisite toe-point on this apparatus:

We can’t wait to see more beautiful and powerful performances in tomorrow’s apparatus finals!

Full results from Europeans can be found here.