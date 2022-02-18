Inside Gymnastics will be on-site for all of the Winter Cup events bringing you all of the action from Frisco! Look for an in-depth preview coming early next week!

The Road to Paris 2024 officially kicks off Friday, February 25, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Winter Cup will once again feature both men’s and women’s divisions across three days of competition and includes headliners Skye Blakely and Konnor McClain for the senior women, and 2020 Olympian Yul Moldauer for the men.

Moldauer, the 2017 Senior National All-Around Champion and World bronze medalist on floor, three-time American Cup Champion (2017-19), 2019 Winter Cup All-Around Champion, and Olympic floor finalist, notched the highest All-Around finish for the U.S. men in a decade at the 2021 World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

At stake in the men’s competition are spots on the Senior National Team, and international selection for several upcoming events, including multiple men’s artistic World Cup stops and the 2022 DTB Pokol Mixed Cup and Team Challenge in Stuttgart, Germany. Winter Cup also serves as a qualifying event for the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Florida. Joining Moldauer are World team members Alex Diab (2021), who was also a 2020 Olympic alternate, and Colin Van Wicklen (2018), as well as current Senior National Team members Vitaliy Guimaraes, Ian Gunther, Paul Juda and Riley Loos.

Senior men lead off competition Friday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET with the men’s senior All-Around title up for grabs. Apparatus champions will be crowned Sunday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m. ET based on combined two-day scores. The top Elite Team Cup performers from Saturday’s competition will join their senior counterparts for the men’s Day 2 session on Sunday, with junior individual event titles also up for grabs. The top-five senior All-Around finishers on Day 1 of competition earn automatic selection to the U.S. Men’s National Team. The full team will be announced in the days following Winter Cup.

2020 Olympic team member Shane Wiskus will not be competing in Frisco after announcing on social media Friday he sustained an injury to his knee.

For the women, Senior National Team members Ciena Alipio, Skye Blakely, Addison Fatta, eMjae Frazier, Konnor McClain and Zoe Miller lead the field. Frazier and McClain competed at the 2021 World Championships last fall. Junior Pan American All-Around gold and silver medalists Katelyn Jong and Kailin Chio are slated to make their senior debuts. Blakely and McClain were among the names with a shot at Tokyo in 2021 and will be looking to make their mark early on in the race for 2024.

2020 Olympic alternate and 2021 World All-Around bronze medalist, Kayla DiCello is not on the roster to compete.

In the junior women’s competition, 2021 Winter Cup All-Around champion and fan favorite Ella Kate Parker will be joined by Junior Pan American Games team gold medalists Madray Johnson and Tiana Sumanasekera, and fellow Junior National Team members Avery King and Gabby Van Frayen.

The women’s senior competition, which will determine All-Around and event champions, kicks off Saturday, February 26 at 1 p.m. ET. Juniors compete Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with All-Around and apparatus titles on the line. The top-three All-Around finishers in each division automatically qualify to represent the U.S. at the 2022 DTB Pokol Mixed Cup and Team Challenge March 18-20 in Stuttgart, Germany. Winter Cup performances will also help determine the remaining team members for the event.

Sam Mikulak and MyKayla Skinner will serve as in-venue hosts for the events. As co-hosts, Mikulak and Skinner will help amplify the spectator experience by engaging with fans during warmups and competition breaks throughout the three-day event. Winter Cup is an opportunity for these fan favorites to continue to connect with the community, while showcasing their talents beyond the competition floor.

Winter Cup will be accompanied by the annual Elite Team Cup Presented by TURN and Nastia Liukin Cup, and features some of the top talent in the country.

Relive the action from the senior women’s competition at 2021 Winter Cup here!