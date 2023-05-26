Moldauer Takes 3 Golds, 5 Medals at Pan Am Championships

2020 Olympians Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus claimed All-around gold (84.200) and silver (82.800) on Day 1 of the 2023 Pan American Championships in Medellin, Colombia in what was an extremely successful outing for the Team USA men who claimed 10 medals, five of them gold. Brazil’s Yuri Monteverde Guimaraes won All-Around bronze with an 81.566

Moldauer, who was the alternate for the 2022 World Championships team, accounted for five of the team’s 10 medals, including three individual gold including floor exercise (14.500) and parallel bars (14.567) to successfully defend Pan Am titles he won in 2022. He also added silver on high bar (13.600) and bronze on pommel horse (13.367) .

Stanford Cardinal teammates Curran Phillips and Khoi Young each secured a gold of their own during apparatus finals, with Phillips taking the high bar title with a 14.433 and Young setting the bar on pommel horse with a 13.833. Wiskus won parallel bars silver (14.200) and floor bronze (14.200). Also competing in the All-Around for the U.S. was Taylor Christopulos who scored a 63.666 overall. Young scored a 55.300 and Phillips a 41.799.

In team competition, the U.S. men’s team advanced to Sunday’s finals in the top spot with a 250.032 overall. Brazil qualified second with a 236.799 and Colombia third with a 233.899. Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Cuba and Puerto Rico also moved onto team finals.

Competition in Medellin continues Saturday with a full day of women’s competition.

The U.S. women will take the floor in Subdivision 3 at 4:55 p.m. ET. Results and live scoring are both available here, and the event will continue to stream live on the PAGU YouTube channel.

Headlining the women’s roster is rising star Joscelyn Roberson who already has picked up six medals on the world stage in 2023. She will be joined by 2023 Winter Cup All-Around bronze medalist Nola Matthews, 2023 Winter Cup vault silver medalist Addison Fatta and 2022 Junior Pan American team, vault, beam and floor gold medalist Tiana Sumanasekera. Madray Johnson was named traveling replacement athlete but will now compete after 2023 Winter Cup uneven bars champion Zoe Miller sustained a concussion in training.