Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics could be your fix!

By Della Fowler

The energy is unmatched. An arena is filled with adoring fans, with signs sprinkled throughout the stands spotlighting words of support. Leotards are sparkling under the bright lights and chalk fills the air.

Although I’ve never been to the Olympics, this is how I imagined the energy inside Bercy Arena at the 2024 Paris Olympics. From the comfort of my couch thousands of miles away, I could feel the electricity in my bones. A select few get to experience this feeling, but if you miss this feeling (even if you were on your couch like me!) NCAA gymnastics could be the next best thing.

The collegiate scene can be quite overwhelming at first. I mean, when you’re watching the Olympics it’s very simple because you root for Team USA (plus all of your other favorites if you’re deep into the gymterverse). With NCAA, it can be hard to find someone to cheer on – if your college didn’t have a gymnastics team, who are you supposed to cheer for?

Well, the good news is that YOU can pick! And, there are so many powerful programs to choose from. My suggestion is to pick one gymnast you admire or think does really great gymnastics. From there you’ll likely start watching whatever school they attend and ultimately find the collegiate team for you!

Now, this is where it gets even more fun. Like any sport, once you choose an athlete or team to get invested in, you can fall down a rabbit hole, but in the best way. Soon enough you’ll be spending Friday nights and weekend afternoons cuddled on the couch complaining about over or underscoring!

Collegiate gymnasts right now are at the highest caliber of talent they have ever been. On any given Saturday, you can witness Olympians from all over the world competing on the NCAA stage, throwing some of the coolest skills you’ve ever seen and sometimes even see school or conference history-in-the-making.