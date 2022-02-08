On the Rise | Minnesota Golden Gophers

By Ashlee Buhler

There are a handful of NCAA gymnastics programs who consistently appear toward the top of the national rankings year after year, week after week. They win conference titles, break records, and are almost always guaranteed to be down on the floor at the end of the season, fighting for a spot in the NCAA finals for a chance to bring home that coveted trophy.

Minnesota is slowly but surely becoming that team. And they want to keep it that way.

The rise of the Minnesota Golden Gophers the last few seasons has been hard to ignore, with last season arguably being the best the program has had in school history. The Gophers set new program records on bars (49.575) and floor (49.575) and qualified a team to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2016.

But perhaps the biggest victory of the season came at the Big 10 Championships when the Gophers posted a program record score of 197.750 to secure the programs first Big 10 title in 15 years, snapping a consecutive six title streak for the Michigan Wolverines.

“There were so many emotions going through everyone from all the hard work we put in and it just kind of showed up that day,” said fifth year senior, Lexy Ramler. “I think it also proves that anything can happen. Each team just has to go out there and do their job that day. I think that opened our eyes.”

Suddenly, anything really did seem possible. If they could take down one of those most dominant teams in the conference, what else could they do?

Later that year the Wolverines went on to become the first Big 10 program in history to win an NCAA title. In 39 years of NCAA gymnastics, only six teams had won the title up until that point: three from the SEC, two from the Pac 12, and one from the Big 12.

Although Minnesota and Michigan are rivals on the competition floor, fifth year senior Ona Loper said seeing a Big 10 school break through to win the title left the Gophers feeling inspired and motivated.

“They were on fire the last couple of meets going into nationals so it was just so exciting to watch,” Loper said. “Oklahoma and Florida are usually the ones expected to win, so to have Michigan, a Big 10 team win was very exciting and I think it gave us confidence that a lot of teams are growing and are ready to fight for a national championship.”