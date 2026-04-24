Minnesota Sweep! (WCGA) Celebrates 2026 National Award Winners

Per the WCGA:

Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Celebrates 2026 National Award Winners

Honoring Excellence in Collegiate Gymnastics

Pittsburgh, PA (April 24, 2026) – The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) is proud to announce the recipients of their 2026 Coach of the Year Awards, honoring excellence across collegiate gymnastics. These prestigious awards recognize outstanding achievement and leadership in coaching across the sport.

WCGA Head Coach of the Year

Jenny Hansen

(Minnesota)

WCGA Assistant Coaches of the Year

Sam Scherwinski

Kiki Parenteau

Mya Hooten

(Minnesota)

WCGA Coach of the Year Awards

Each year, the WCGA Awards committee recognizes the WCGA Head Coach and Assistant Coaches of the Year, as determined by a vote of the full Association membership. All Head Coaches or Co-Head Coaches who are members of the Association in good standing are eligible for the head coach award, while all associate head coaches and assistant coaches in good standing are eligible for the assistant coach award. Assistant coach candidates may only be nominated by the Head Coach of their institution. These awards shall be presented to the recipients at the annual meeting and announced the week following the NCAA Championships at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

“The passion, commitment, and drive these coaches bring to their craft have not only developed champions, but lifted up everyone around them,” said Casey Jo MacPherson, Chair of the WCGA Board of Directors. “This recognition celebrates the impact they’ve made on their student-athletes, the standard of excellence they continue to elevate, and the lasting legacy they are creating.”

Congratulations to the 2026 WCGA Award recipients. They will be formally recognized at the Annual Meeting later this year.

About the WCGA

The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association is a membership-led, professional association representing the nation’s intercollegiate women’s gymnastics coaches within Division I, II & III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. They work to promote and elevate the sport at all levels of collegiate competition.

The WCGA is THE ADVOCATE for women’s collegiate gymnastics.

Thank you to AthleticsICC Insurance Services, proud sponsor of the WCGA National Awards.

Photo by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics