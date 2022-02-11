By Ashlee Buhler

When the confetti came falling down at the conclusion of the 2021 NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, it was the Michigan Wolverines who held the trophy in their hands. It was a performance for the record books and one that added Michigan’s name to an exclusive list of only seven programs who have won an NCAA title in the last 39 years.

As a result, the Wolverines entered the 2022 season in an unfamiliar position. Never in program history have they started the season as the number one team in the nation. Never have they faced the pressure and expectations that comes with being the defending national champions. Historically, Michigan has been the team chasing others. This season, they’re the ones everyone else is chasing.

One month out from the start of the 2022 season, Inside Gymnastics went behind the scenes with the Wolverines; catching a glimpse of their pre-season preparations. They were training with confidence, showing remarkable consistency, and performing routines that were postseason ready. It was just as clear then as it is now—the Wolverines haven’t slowed down one bit since that fateful day in Fort Worth.

“I was concerned that they would kick back and say, ‘Hey, we worked so hard, we won a national championship—we deserve to take the summer off.’ And actually, the absolute opposite was true,” head coach Bev Plocki said when we visited in November. “When we opened the doors to the gym again, the athletes came back in and I don’t think they’ve ever worked harder.”

This year the Wolverines have upgraded routines, new faces in the lineups, and a burning desire to prove their performance last season wasn’t just a fluke. The key has been making the gym their happy place, keeping the energy high, the attitudes positive, and focusing on beating their own performances each week, rather than meeting outside expectations. It’s a philosophy that has been working well for them.

At the midway point of the regular season Michigan remains the number one ranked team in the national rankings with a team average exceeding 198. It’s an incredible feat considering that in the program’s 40+ years of existence, that prestigious 198 mark had always eluded them. It wasn’t until last season, March 7 to be exact, when the team posted a 198.025 on the road at Ohio State. They have gone on to surpass the 198 mark five times since then, including at the NCAA Championships where they posted a program record 198.250.

But as of February 4, 2022, that program record no longer stands. On the road in a tri meet against Alaska and Rutgers, Michigan posted an astronomical 198.525. Nevermind being the highest score in the nation so far this season—it’s the sixth highest score in NCAA history and the highest score any team has posted since 2004.

It was a magical day from start to finish; the kind of meet that has you shaking your head in awe. It started in the first rotation when senior Natalie Wojcik’s grip broke mid bar routine. Due to it being a safety concern, Wojcik was able to grab an extra pair of grips from her bag and start her routine again. Completely unshaken, Wojcik put up a 9.925. That was just the beginning of what would become a record day for Wojcik, tying Elise Ray, Beth Wymer and Sarah Cain for Michigan’s All-Around program record with a 39.825.

In the third rotation Gabby Wilson dazzled the crowd with her sky high tumbling and intricate dance. Wilson hadn’t gone below 9.95 the entire season, so earning that perfect 10 was only a matter of time. When she hit her ending pose, Wilson could feel the excitement from her team.

“After the routine was over, I honestly wasn’t sure whether or not it was a 10, but my teammates were so excited that it made me think that it was a possibility,” Wilson said. “Seeing that score come up, I just felt so happy. Gymnastics always feels like it’s about chasing perfection and we drill routines day in and day out for just one moment. It was amazing that I was able to attain it.”