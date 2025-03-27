Metroplex Gymnastics: A Gym Built On The Support Of Their Athletes

On the Rise

If one thing is true about elite gymnastics, it’s that the home base resides in Texas. From World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA), who trained Olympic Champions Carly Patterson and Nastia Liukin, to World Champion Centre, home of Olympic Champions Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, the amount of gyms in Texas is overwhelming. However, there’s one Texas-based gym who’s beginning to make some noise in the elite world, Metroplex. The facility is run by Marnie Futch who is running a program based on creating both high level gymnasts and building well-rounded, confident people. The club currently features two United States Senior National Team members, Ashlee Sullivan and Zoey Molomo.

“I’m the first one to admit that I’m far from perfect but a growth mindset, selflessness, hard work and a team environment are the ideals I strive for and are what Metroplex Gymnastics is built upon,” Futch said. “I have only a few ground rules in the gym and those are that athletes and coaches alike must bring positive attitudes, solid work ethic, and prioritize the team each and every day. I truly believe that if the energy and effort are correct that the results will take care of themselves. It is hard work to create and maintain a positive and healthy team culture, but at the end of the day it is worth all the effort even when we falter and find ourselves readjusting. I believe in the power of positivity and know that we can work hard and have fun in the process. We work to break up the monotony that is inevitable in gymnastics by incorporating fun traditions and unique challenges. Our focus on the team aspect also helps cultivate healthy relationships between the athletes which makes living the gymnastics life together a lot more enjoyable.”

These ground rules have helped athletes like Sullivan flourish in the Metroplex environment.

“Gosh, I love Marnie,” Sullivan said. “She’s just so great, and it’s just the right coaching style for me, and what I was wanting to finish out the rest of my high school season going into college. She just really prioritizes building a person as well. On Saturdays, she does story time with us, we sit down, she reads a child’s book and explains the meaning behind it, and connects it to something that can translate into gymnastics and even further from gymnastics, like going into the workforce. She just really prioritizes me as a person and sees me more than an athlete.”

Futch’s coaching style is able to instill confidence in her athletes while helping them have fun and feel comfortable while competing. She is also able to assist her athletes with aspects of their life outside of gymnastics. Molomo’s confident and even-keeled approach is instilled by her support system. She thrives in the positive atmosphere and embraces the open communication she has with Futch.

“I’m a communicator. I love communicating, and she’s really easy to talk to,” Molomo said. “If I’m ever struggling, I can text her, call her, come to gym the next day and be like, ‘Hey, can I sit in your office? Can we talk?’ just to figure out the plan. Sometimes at the gym, I’ll go on autopilot and I’ll just shut down, and she’ll ask ‘Are you okay? Do you want to talk?” She definitely gets me. She understands me. I love going along this journey with her, and I’m really excited for more with her. She’s awesome.”

Molomo started working with Futch when she enrolled in preschool classes at Metroplex and became her personal coach when she turned level 7. The two connected easily and have been on an ever growing since.

“Being able to do life with her and weather those storms together for such an extended period of time certainly cemented a unique bond between the two of us,” “I have so much respect for her personal resilience and unwavering support of those around her. Zoey’s positivity and light are as big and bright as her gymnastics and can be felt by everyone around her, thus elevating all of us to another level of joy.”